Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their CFP ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (11-0)

Next game: Jan. 1 vs. No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal | Full schedule

Alabama got just enough to hold on against Florida, winning 52-46 in the SEC Championship Game. Mac Jones passed for 418 yards, Najee Harris rushed for 178 yards (while adding 67 receiving yards) and DeVonta Smith posted 184 receiving yards.

No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

Next game: Jan. 1 vs. No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Sugar Bowl) | Full schedule

Ohio State won its fourth straight Big Ten title as the Buckeyes defeated No. 14 Northwestern 22-10 on Saturday, Dec. 19. OSU running back Trey Sermon set the program's single-game rushing record with 331 yards on the ground. Sermon ran in both of the Buckeyes' touchdowns as they scored the game's final 16 points after trailing 10-6 in the third quarter.

No. 8 Cincinnati (9-0)

Next game: Jan. 1 vs. No. 9 Georgia in the Peach Bowl

The Bearcats kicked a field goal on the last play of the game to beat Tulsa 27-24 and win the AAC title. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder had 269 passing yards and 83 rushing yards.

