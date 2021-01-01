Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

CFP SEMIS:

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams. We're now deep into the 2020-21 bowl season.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their CFP ranking.

No. 1 Alabama (12-0)

Next game: Jan. 11 in the the College Football Playoff National Championship | Full schedule

Alabama never trailed in pushing aside Notre Dame 31-14 in a College Football Playoff semifinal. QB Mac Jones passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns, with three of those thanks to receiver DeVonta Smith. Running back Najee Harris added 125 yards on the ground.

RELATED: The 25 biggest college football stadiums in the country

No. 3 Ohio State (7-0)

Next game: Jan. 11 vs. No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship | Full schedule

Ohio State avenged its loss to Clemson in last season's College Football Playoff Semifinal, as the Buckeyes overcame an early 14-0 deficit to score 35 unanswered points before halftime. Quarterback Justin Fields was incredible, throwing for as many touchdowns as incompletions (six). He finished with 385 yards, while running back Trey Sermon ran for 193 yards on 31 carries.

The Buckeyes will need their offense to hum at that level against No. 1 Alabama in the national championship.

HISTORY: Highest scoring football games | Georgia Tech 220, Cumberland College 0 | Listen via Spotify 

