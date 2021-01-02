TRENDING:

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | January 3, 2021

Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

Alabama vs. Ohio State: Previewing the CFP title game with B/R's Adam Kramer

With LSU's victory over Clemson in the 2019-20 College Football Playoff title game, the Tigers became the fourth program to win at least one CFP title since its 2014 debut.

Eleven different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff through 2020-21. Here are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced.

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff semifinalists were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Alabama and Ohio State will play for the national title on Jan. 11.

TIGERS ON TOP: Joe Burrow tosses 5 TDs to lead LSU to first title since 2007

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game.

Most wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won
Alabama 10 7-3 2 (2015, 2017)
Clemson 10 6-4 2 (2016, 2018)
Ohio State 5 3-2 1 (2014)
Oklahoma 4 0-4 0
LSU 2 2-0 1 (2019)
Georgia 2 1-1 0
Notre Dame 2 0-2 0
Oregon 2 1-1 0
Florida State 1 0-1 0
Michigan State 1 0-1 0
Washington 1 0-1 0

Alabama and Clemson have both played at least double the amount of CFP games as any other program. Oklahoma remains the only school to play in more than two CFP games without a victory.

Most appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school appearances years
Alabama 6 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020
Clemson 6 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Ohio State 4 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020
Notre Dame 2 2018, 2020
Georgia 1 2017
Oregon 1 2014
Florida State 1 2014
LSU 1 2019
Michigan State 1 2015
Washington 1 2016

Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years. Alabama missed the 2019 College Football Playoff.

With LSU's appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC became the first conference to be represented by three different schools. 

MORE: FBS coaches with most national championships | Complete championship history

