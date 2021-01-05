TRENDING:

2021's first March Madness bracket predictions

🏆 Alabama's Smith wins the Heisman

Wisconsin leads first spring women's volleyball poll
football-fbs flag

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | January 6, 2021

Alabama's DeVonta Smith wins the 2020 Heisman Trophy

Alabama vs. Ohio State: Previewing the CFP title game with B/R's Adam Kramer

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were the other finalists.

Smith posted an FBS-best 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions in 11 games during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff). He also caught 17 touchdown passes. Smith is just the fourth wide receiver to win the award, and the first since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

The receiver is the third Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman. Alabama's two previous recipients, Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015, were both running backs. That's three winners in the last 12 years for Nick Saban's program.

HEISMAN HISTORY: Every winner and runner-up since 1935

Voting closed on Dec. 21, 2020, and was based on each player's on-field performance from the regular season through the conference championship games.

Here is the vote total:

1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama (WR) — 1,856
2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (QB) — 1,187
3. Mac Jones, Alabama (QB) — 1,130
4. Kyle Trask, Florida (QB) — 737
5. Najee Harris, Alabama (RB) — 216
6. Breece Hall, Iowa State (RB) — 64
7. Justin Fields, Ohio State (QB) — 48
8. Zach Wilson, BYU (QB) — 42
9. Ian Book, Notre Dame (QB) — 38
10. Kyle Pitts, Florida (TE) — 24

Despite missing two games because of COVID-19, Lawrence threw for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns against four interceptions while also running for seven scores on 211 yards during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff).

Jones threw for 3,795 yards and 32 touchdowns in 11 games during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff). Only four of his passing attempts were intercepted. His completion percentage of 76.5 was also the highest in the FBS.

Trask threw for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns (both of which led the FBS) against eight interceptions in 11 games during the 2020 season. His 43 touchdown passes broke the previous Florida record of 39, set by Danny Wuerffel during his 1996 Heisman season.

STRIKE A POSE: Colleges with the most Heisman Trophy winners

With Smith coming in first and Jones at third, they're just the sixth pair of teammates to ever finish among the top three in Heisman voting.

Year Players (finish) School
2020 DeVonta Smith - WR (1) | Mac Jones - QB (3) Alabama
2005 Reggie Bush - RB (1)* | Matt Leinart - QB (3) USC
2004 Adrian Peterson - RB (2) | Jason White - QB (3) Oklahoma
1972 Johnny Rodgers - WR (1) | Rich Glover - DL (3) Nebraska
1945 Doc Blanchard - FB (1) | Glenn Davis - RB (2) Army
1944 Glenn Davis - RB (2) | Doc Blanchard - FB (3) Army
Winner
* Vacated

THE INAUGURAL WINNER: Jay Berwanger’s 1935 Heisman season, retold game by old-timey game

Heisman Trophy winners: History

Year Winner School Position
2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama WR
2019 Joe Burrow LSU QB
2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma QB
2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB
2015 Derrick Henry Alabama RB
2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon QB
2013 Jameis Winston Florida State QB
2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M QB
2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor QB
2010 Cam Newton Auburn QB
2009 Mark Ingram Jr. Alabama RB
2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma QB
2007 Tim Tebow Florida QB
2006 Troy Smith Ohio State QB
2005 Reggie Bush* Southern California RB
2004 Matt Leinart Southern California QB
2003 Jason White Oklahoma QB
2002 Carson Palmer Southern California QB
2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska QB
2000 Chris Weinke Florida State QB
1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin RB
1998 Ricky Williams Texas RB
1997 Charles Woodson Michigan CB/returner
1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida QB
1995 Eddie George Ohio State RB
1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado RB
1993 Charlie Ward Florida State QB
1992 Gino Torretta Miami QB
1991 Desmond Howard Miami WR/returner
1990 Ty Detmer BYU QB
1989 Andre Ware Houston QB
1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State RB
1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame WR
1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami QB
1985 Bo Jackson Auburn RB
1984 Doug Flutie Boston College QB
1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska RB
1982 Herschel Walker Georgia RB
1981 Marcus Allen Southern California RB
1980 George Rogers South Carolina RB
1979 Charles White Southern California RB
1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma RB
1977 Earl Campbell Texas RB
1976 Tony Dorsett Pitt RB
1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1973 John Cappelletti Penn State RB
1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska WR/RB
1971 Patt Sullivan Auburn QB
1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford QB
1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma FB
1968 O.J. Simpson Southern California HB
1967 Gary Beban UCLA QB
1966 Steve Spurrier Florida QB
1965 Mike Garrett Southern California HB
1964 John Huarte Notre Dame QB
1963 Roger Staubach Navy QB
1962 Terry Baker Oregon State QB
1961 Ernie Davis Syracuse HB/LB/FB
1960 Joe Bellino Navy HB
1959 Billy Cannon LSU HB
1958 Pete Dawkins Army HB
1957 John David Crow Texas A&M HB
1956 Paul Hornung Notre Dame QB
1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State HB
1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin FB
1953 Johnny Lattner Notre Dame HB
1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma HB
1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton HB
1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State HB/P
1949 Leon Hart Notre Dame End
1948 Doak Walker SMU HB
1947 Johnny Lujack Notre Dame QB
1946 Glenn Davis Army HB
1945 Doc Blanchard Army FB
1944 Les Horvath Ohio State QB/HB
1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame QB
1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia HB
1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota HB
1940 Tom Harmon Michigan HB
1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa HB/QB
1938 Davey O'Brien TCU QB
1937 Clint Frank Yale HB
1936 Larry Kelley Yale End
1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago HB

 

Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

These are the college football programs with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the format began in 2014.
READ MORE

Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

Here are the undefeated college football teams in the 2020 season, updated with their next game and toughest games remaining.
READ MORE

Alabama's Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith lead 2020-21 college football AP All-Americans

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. Here's the full AP list.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners