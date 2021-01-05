Alabama's DeVonta Smith wins the 2020 Heisman Trophy

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were the other finalists.

Smith posted an FBS-best 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions in 11 games during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff). He also caught 17 touchdown passes. Smith is just the fourth wide receiver to win the award, and the first since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

The receiver is the third Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman. Alabama's two previous recipients, Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015, were both running backs. That's three winners in the last 12 years for Nick Saban's program.

Voting closed on Dec. 21, 2020, and was based on each player's on-field performance from the regular season through the conference championship games.

Here is the vote total:

1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama (WR) — 1,856

2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (QB) — 1,187

3. Mac Jones, Alabama (QB) — 1,130

4. Kyle Trask, Florida (QB) — 737

5. Najee Harris, Alabama (RB) — 216

6. Breece Hall, Iowa State (RB) — 64

7. Justin Fields, Ohio State (QB) — 48

8. Zach Wilson, BYU (QB) — 42

9. Ian Book, Notre Dame (QB) — 38

10. Kyle Pitts, Florida (TE) — 24

Despite missing two games because of COVID-19, Lawrence threw for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns against four interceptions while also running for seven scores on 211 yards during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff).

Jones threw for 3,795 yards and 32 touchdowns in 11 games during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff). Only four of his passing attempts were intercepted. His completion percentage of 76.5 was also the highest in the FBS.

Trask threw for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns (both of which led the FBS) against eight interceptions in 11 games during the 2020 season. His 43 touchdown passes broke the previous Florida record of 39, set by Danny Wuerffel during his 1996 Heisman season.

With Smith coming in first and Jones at third, they're just the sixth pair of teammates to ever finish among the top three in Heisman voting.

Year Players (finish) School 2020 DeVonta Smith - WR (1) | Mac Jones - QB (3) Alabama 2005 Reggie Bush - RB (1)* | Matt Leinart - QB (3) USC 2004 Adrian Peterson - RB (2) | Jason White - QB (3) Oklahoma 1972 Johnny Rodgers - WR (1) | Rich Glover - DL (3) Nebraska 1945 Doc Blanchard - FB (1) | Glenn Davis - RB (2) Army 1944 Glenn Davis - RB (2) | Doc Blanchard - FB (3) Army

Winner

* Vacated

