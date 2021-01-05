Alabama's DeVonta Smith wins the 2020 Heisman Trophy

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were the other finalists.
Smith posted an FBS-best 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions in 11 games during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff). He also caught 17 touchdown passes. Smith is just the fourth wide receiver to win the award, and the first since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.
The receiver is the third Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman. Alabama's two previous recipients, Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015, were both running backs. That's three winners in the last 12 years for Nick Saban's program.
Voting closed on Dec. 21, 2020, and was based on each player's on-field performance from the regular season through the conference championship games.
Here is the vote total:
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama (WR) — 1,856
2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (QB) — 1,187
3. Mac Jones, Alabama (QB) — 1,130
4. Kyle Trask, Florida (QB) — 737
5. Najee Harris, Alabama (RB) — 216
6. Breece Hall, Iowa State (RB) — 64
7. Justin Fields, Ohio State (QB) — 48
8. Zach Wilson, BYU (QB) — 42
9. Ian Book, Notre Dame (QB) — 38
10. Kyle Pitts, Florida (TE) — 24
Despite missing two games because of COVID-19, Lawrence threw for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns against four interceptions while also running for seven scores on 211 yards during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff).
Jones threw for 3,795 yards and 32 touchdowns in 11 games during the 2020 season (not including the College Football Playoff). Only four of his passing attempts were intercepted. His completion percentage of 76.5 was also the highest in the FBS.
Trask threw for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns (both of which led the FBS) against eight interceptions in 11 games during the 2020 season. His 43 touchdown passes broke the previous Florida record of 39, set by Danny Wuerffel during his 1996 Heisman season.
With Smith coming in first and Jones at third, they're just the sixth pair of teammates to ever finish among the top three in Heisman voting.
|Year
|Players (finish)
|School
|2020
|DeVonta Smith - WR (1) | Mac Jones - QB (3)
|Alabama
|2005
|Reggie Bush - RB (1)* | Matt Leinart - QB (3)
|USC
|2004
|Adrian Peterson - RB (2) | Jason White - QB (3)
|Oklahoma
|1972
|Johnny Rodgers - WR (1) | Rich Glover - DL (3)
|Nebraska
|1945
|Doc Blanchard - FB (1) | Glenn Davis - RB (2)
|Army
|1944
|Glenn Davis - RB (2) | Doc Blanchard - FB (3)
|Army
Heisman Trophy winners: History
|Year
|Winner
|School
|Position
|2020
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama
|WR
|2019
|Joe Burrow
|LSU
|QB
|2018
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2017
|Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2016
|Lamar Jackson
|Louisville
|QB
|2015
|Derrick Henry
|Alabama
|RB
|2014
|Marcus Mariota
|Oregon
|QB
|2013
|Jameis Winston
|Florida State
|QB
|2012
|Johnny Manziel
|Texas A&M
|QB
|2011
|Robert Griffin III
|Baylor
|QB
|2010
|Cam Newton
|Auburn
|QB
|2009
|Mark Ingram Jr.
|Alabama
|RB
|2008
|Sam Bradford
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2007
|Tim Tebow
|Florida
|QB
|2006
|Troy Smith
|Ohio State
|QB
|2005
|Reggie Bush*
|Southern California
|RB
|2004
|Matt Leinart
|Southern California
|QB
|2003
|Jason White
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2002
|Carson Palmer
|Southern California
|QB
|2001
|Eric Crouch
|Nebraska
|QB
|2000
|Chris Weinke
|Florida State
|QB
|1999
|Ron Dayne
|Wisconsin
|RB
|1998
|Ricky Williams
|Texas
|RB
|1997
|Charles Woodson
|Michigan
|CB/returner
|1996
|Danny Wuerffel
|Florida
|QB
|1995
|Eddie George
|Ohio State
|RB
|1994
|Rashaan Salaam
|Colorado
|RB
|1993
|Charlie Ward
|Florida State
|QB
|1992
|Gino Torretta
|Miami
|QB
|1991
|Desmond Howard
|Miami
|WR/returner
|1990
|Ty Detmer
|BYU
|QB
|1989
|Andre Ware
|Houston
|QB
|1988
|Barry Sanders
|Oklahoma State
|RB
|1987
|Tim Brown
|Notre Dame
|WR
|1986
|Vinny Testaverde
|Miami
|QB
|1985
|Bo Jackson
|Auburn
|RB
|1984
|Doug Flutie
|Boston College
|QB
|1983
|Mike Rozier
|Nebraska
|RB
|1982
|Herschel Walker
|Georgia
|RB
|1981
|Marcus Allen
|Southern California
|RB
|1980
|George Rogers
|South Carolina
|RB
|1979
|Charles White
|Southern California
|RB
|1978
|Billy Sims
|Oklahoma
|RB
|1977
|Earl Campbell
|Texas
|RB
|1976
|Tony Dorsett
|Pitt
|RB
|1975
|Archie Griffin
|Ohio State
|RB
|1974
|Archie Griffin
|Ohio State
|RB
|1973
|John Cappelletti
|Penn State
|RB
|1972
|Johnny Rodgers
|Nebraska
|WR/RB
|1971
|Patt Sullivan
|Auburn
|QB
|1970
|Jim Plunkett
|Stanford
|QB
|1969
|Steve Owens
|Oklahoma
|FB
|1968
|O.J. Simpson
|Southern California
|HB
|1967
|Gary Beban
|UCLA
|QB
|1966
|Steve Spurrier
|Florida
|QB
|1965
|Mike Garrett
|Southern California
|HB
|1964
|John Huarte
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1963
|Roger Staubach
|Navy
|QB
|1962
|Terry Baker
|Oregon State
|QB
|1961
|Ernie Davis
|Syracuse
|HB/LB/FB
|1960
|Joe Bellino
|Navy
|HB
|1959
|Billy Cannon
|LSU
|HB
|1958
|Pete Dawkins
|Army
|HB
|1957
|John David Crow
|Texas A&M
|HB
|1956
|Paul Hornung
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1955
|Howard Cassady
|Ohio State
|HB
|1954
|Alan Ameche
|Wisconsin
|FB
|1953
|Johnny Lattner
|Notre Dame
|HB
|1952
|Billy Vessels
|Oklahoma
|HB
|1951
|Dick Kazmaier
|Princeton
|HB
|1950
|Vic Janowicz
|Ohio State
|HB/P
|1949
|Leon Hart
|Notre Dame
|End
|1948
|Doak Walker
|SMU
|HB
|1947
|Johnny Lujack
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1946
|Glenn Davis
|Army
|HB
|1945
|Doc Blanchard
|Army
|FB
|1944
|Les Horvath
|Ohio State
|QB/HB
|1943
|Angelo Bertelli
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1942
|Frank Sinkwich
|Georgia
|HB
|1941
|Bruce Smith
|Minnesota
|HB
|1940
|Tom Harmon
|Michigan
|HB
|1939
|Nile Kinnick
|Iowa
|HB/QB
|1938
|Davey O'Brien
|TCU
|QB
|1937
|Clint Frank
|Yale
|HB
|1936
|Larry Kelley
|Yale
|End
|1935
|Jay Berwanger
|Chicago
|HB