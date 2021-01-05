College football teams with the most Heisman Trophy winners

Since 1935, the Heisman Trophy has been awarded to college football's most outstanding player. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame are tied for the most recipients by a single program with seven each. In other words, those three programs account for nearly 25 percent of all winners.

Alabama's Devonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy as the only non-quarterback Heisman finalist. The other three contenders included teammate Mac Jones (Alabama), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Kyle Trask (Florida). After the virtual presentation, a COVID-19 precaution, Alabama now has three Heisman Trophy winners, tying rival Auburn, Army, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Nebraska.

Here is the complete list of the 10 colleges which have produced the most Heisman Trophy winners.

Ohio State — 7

Winners: 1944 Les Horvath, 1950 Vic Janowicz, 1955 Howard Cassady, 1974 & 1975 Archie Griffin, 1995 Eddie George, 2006 Troy Smith

Archie Griffin did something in 1974 and 1975 that has never been matched. The Ohio State running back became the first and only player ever to win a second Heisman. At 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, he was the Buckeyes starting tailback all four years, at time in which they tallied a 40-5-1 record and four Big Ten titles. Through 12 games as a junior, Griffin rushed 1,695 yards for 12 touchdowns. As a senior, he showed more versatility, rushing 1,450 yards for four touchdowns and receiving 170 yards on 14 catches.

Oklahoma — 7

Winners: 1952 Billy Vessels, 1969 Steve Owens, 1978 Billy Sims, 2003 Jason White, 2008 Sam Bradford, 2017 Baker Mayfield, 2018 Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray, the born and bred Texan who originally signed with Texas A&M, found his footing in Oklahoma in the shadow of Baker Mayfield's 2018 Heisman performance. No pressure, right? The junior quarterback closely mirrored Mayfield's senior season, passing for 4,054 yards and 40 touchdowns and leading Oklahoma to a 12-1 record, a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth. In comparison, Mayfield threw for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and led the Sooners to their first CFP.

In 2019, the cycle continues. For the third year in a row, an Oklahoma transfer quarterback is in the Heisman spotlight again. Jalen Hurts will try to be the Sooners' eighth Heisman winner in program history.

Notre Dame — 7

Winners: 1943 Angelo Bertelli, 1947 John Lujack, 1949 Leon Hart, 1953 John Lattner, 1956 Paul Hornung, 1964 John Huarte, 1987 Tim Brown

As of 2019, the two oldest living Heisman winners shared similar paths to their legendary careers. With nine years apart, John Lujack and Paul Hornung led their respective Notre Dame teams through strong senior seasons. Lujack, the oldest living Heisman recipient, completed 61 passes for 777 yards and ran for 139 yards on 12 carries, and Hornung rushed for 420 yards on 94 carries and completed 59 passes for 917 yards and three touchdowns.

Southern California — 6

Winners: 1965 Mike Garrett, 1968 O. J. Simpson, 1979 Charles White, 1981 Marcus Allen, 2002 Carson Palmer, 2004 Matt Leinart

Southern Cal has been a running back factory for most of its existence. All of the Trojans' Heisman winners prior to Carson Palmer in 2002 had been running backs, and Marcus Allen added to that incredible run with his record-breaking 1981 season. Allen became the first player in FBS history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. In total, he ran for 2,342 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.

In 2005, the Trojans became the second program in history to record seven Heisman trophy winners, tying Notre Dame. Southern Cal now sits with six Heisman Trophy winners because Reggie Bush's award was forfeited due to NCAA violations.

Alabama — 3

Tom Pennington | Getty Images Alabama's Devonta Smith scores a touchdown against Notre Dame during the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Winners: 2009 Mark Ingram, 2015 Derrick Henry, 2020 Devonta Smith

Devonta Smith made history on Jan. 5, 2021, by becoming the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy. He is just the fourth wide receiver to carry home the illustrious award. With COVID-19 being the backdrop of the 2020 college football season, Smith never missed a game. He led the FBS in receiving yards (1,511) with 98 receptions over 11 games. In that span, he caught 17 touchdown passes.

Smith is Alabama's third winner in 11 years, an incredible feat accomplished under head coach Nick Saban, who began his tenure with the Tide in 2007.

Auburn — 3

Winners: 1971 Pat Sullivan, 1985 Bo Jackson, 2010 Cam Newton

The namesake of the trophy awarded to the best FBS player each season belongs to John Heisman, former coach of the Auburn Tigers. The legendary name has been followed by many legendary Tigers players, including Auburn's three Heisman Trophy winners — Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton. After setting several SEC and school records, Sullivan became the Tigers' first Heisman recipient in 1971. The senior quarterback led Auburn to an undefeated season, throwing for 2,012 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was later honored SEC Player of the Year and selected to the All-SEC athletic and academic teams in 1970 and 1971.

Bo Jackson earned his spot in sports lore as an elite two-sport athlete. Aside from baseball, it was his football career that garnered national attention. He became Auburn's first and only running back to rush for more than 4,000 yards in a career. After rushing for 1,786 and 17 touchdowns his senior year, he edged Chuck Long for the Heisman in what remains the closest vote in the award's history.

Lastly, there's Cam Newton, who won the Heisman overwhelmingly in 2010. One year removed from backing up Tim Tebow at Florida, he became the first double-transfer to win the award after throwing for 2,589 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushing for 1,409 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Army — 3

Winners: 1945 Felix "Doc" Blanchard, 1946 Glenn Davis, 1958 Pete Dawkins

The Heisman Trophy has been awarded to the same school in back-to-back years four times, and Army made history by being the second to do it in 1945 and 1946. Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis were both neck and neck in Heisman voting in 1945, but Blanchard, the junior fullback, rushed for 722 yards, received for 166 yards and scored 17 touchdowns to earn the Heisman, edging out his teammate. Davis took his runner-up finish in voting as redemption in 1946. He rushed for 712 yards, received for 348 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, earning the trophy in 1946.

With the Blanchard-Davis duo, Army went 27-0-1 and won three national championships.

Florida — 3

Florida Athletics

Winners: 1966 Steve Spurrier, 1996 Danny Wuerffel, 2007 Tim Tebow

Some say Tebow changed the game of football. And for the three full years he manned Florida’s quarterback position, he was the face of the college game. He opened the door for football's underclassmen by becoming the sport's first sophomore to ever win a Heisman trophy. Oklahoma's Sam Bradford and Alabama's Mark Ingram then followed him in 2008 and 2009 as sophomore Heisman recipients.

The spread quarterback rushed and passed for 51 touchdowns and threw for 3,132 yards with just six interceptions in the 2007 regular season.

Florida State — 3

Winners: 1993 Charlie Ward, 2000 Chris Weinke, 2013 Jameis Winston

When mentioning a Florida Gator great, a Florida State Seminole legend must follow. For a program that has countless household names, Jameis Winston practically surpassed all. As a freshman, he led Florida State to its third national championship, becoming the first redshirt freshman to win a Heisman and national title in the same season. The two-sport athlete threw for 3,820 yards and 38 touchdowns for a 190.04 pass efficiency rating — the second-best among Heisman winners. He surpassed both his Seminole Heisman predecessors in season touchdowns while being the second freshman in history to win the trophy.

Michigan — 3

Winners: 1940 Tom Harmon, 1991 Desmond Howard, 1997 Charles Woodson

Desmond Howard was a spectacle to watch every Saturday. His acrobatic catches, key returns and high football IQ created a sound foundation for his award-winning junior season. He received for 960 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns. His Heisman pose to punctuate his score during the 1991 Ohio State-Michigan game captured the hearts of many. Well, maybe not Michigan fans. At the time, he won the Heisman with the second largest margin in the history of the award.

Six years later, Charles Woodson became one of the few players to win the Heisman with significant minutes on both sides of the ball. In 1997, he intercepted seven passes, collected 43 tackles and received for 231 yards and one touchdown to propel the Wolverines to a national title.

Nebraska — 3

Nebraska Athletics

Winners: 1972 Johnny Rodgers, 1983 Mike Rozier, 2001 Eric Crouch

Noted as one of the best option quarterbacks ever, Eric Crouch combined 1,510 passing yards with a career-high 1,115 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns to secure the 2001 Heisman Trophy. In addition to the Heisman, he earned the Walter Camp Player-of-the-Year award and the Davey O'Brien quarterback award that year, as the Huskers went on to lose the Miami Hurricanes in the national title game. Crouch walked off the Nebraska campus holding 32 school records.

Heisman Trophy winners from 1935 to today

Year Winner Team Position Percentage Class 1935 Jay Berwanger* Chicago HB 43.08% Senior 1936 Larry Kelley Yale TE 36.41% Senior 1937 Clint Frank Yale HB 32.89% Senior 1938 Davey O'Brien TCU QB 29.62% Senior 1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa HB/QB 31.00% Senior 1940 Tom Harmon* Michigan HB 54.29% Senior 1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota HB 49.99% Senior 1942 Frank Sinkwich* Georgia HB 56.15% Senior 1943 Angelo Bertelli* Notre Dame QB 64.80% Senior 1944 Les Horvath Ohio State HB/QB 18.31% Senior 1945 Doc Blanchard Army FB 33.81% Junior 1946 Glenn Davis Army HB 79.20% Senior 1947 Johnny Lujack Notre Dame QB 74.20% Senior 1948 Doak Walker† SMU HB 28.56% Junior 1949 Leon Hart* Notre Dame TE 36.53% Senior 1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State HB/P 22.03% Junior 1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton HB 60.01% Senior 1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma HB 14.32% Senior 1953 Johnny Lattner Notre Dame HB 49.14% Senior 1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin FB 27.01% Senior 1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State HB 55.87% Senior 1956 Paul Hornung‡ Notre Dame QB 26.96% Senior 1957 John David Crow Texas A&M HB 31.12% Senior 1958 Pete Dawkins Army HB 39.01% Senior 1959 Billy Cannon* LSU HB 53.72% Senior 1960 Joe Bellino Navy HB 52.89% Senior 1961 Ernie Davis* Syracuse HB/LB/FB 25.18% Senior 1962 Terry Baker* Oregon State QB 21.25% Senior 1963 Roger Staubach† Navy QB 55.21% Junior 1964 John Huarte Notre Dame QB 30.98% Senior 1965 Mike Garrett USC HB 26.61% Senior 1966 Steve Spurrier Florida QB 48.25% Senior 1967 Gary Beban UCLA QB 63.50% Senior 1968 O. J. Simpson‡ USC HB 80.64% Senior 1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma FB 40.92% Senior 1970 Jim Plunkett* Stanford QB 58.78% Senior‡ 1971 Pat Sullivan Auburn QB 42.25% Senior 1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska WR/RB 38.75% Senior 1973 John Cappelletti Penn State RB 32.78% Senior 1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB 59.53% Junior 1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB 57.64% Senior 1976 Tony Dorsett† Pittsburgh RB 74.97% Senior 1977 Earl Campbell‡ Texas RB 49.11% Senior 1978 Billy Sims* Oklahoma RB 26.25% Junior‡ 1979 Charles White USC RB 53.81% Senior 1980 George Rogers* South Carolina RB 35.81% Senior 1981 Marcus Allen† USC RB 57.05% Senior 1982 Herschel Walker Georgia RB 61.14% Junior 1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska RB 57.17% Senior 1984 Doug Flutie Boston College QB 71.11% Senior 1985 Bo Jackson* Auburn RB 47.90% Senior 1986 Vinny Testaverde* Miami QB 70.25% Senior‡ 1987 Tim Brown† Notre Dame WR 45.78% Senior 1988 Barry Sanders† Oklahoma State RB 68.27% Junior 1989 Andre Ware Houston QB 38.96% Junior 1990 Ty Detmer BYU QB 53.87% Junior‡ 1991 Desmond Howard Michigan WR/PR 75.50% Junior‡ 1992 Gino Torretta Miami QB 50.84% Senior‡ 1993 Charlie Ward Florida State QB 83.79% Senior‡ 1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado RB 63.15% Junior 1995 Eddie George Ohio State RB 52.84% Senior 1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida QB 49.38% Senior‡ 1997 Charles Woodson Michigan CB/PR 65.69% Junior 1998 Ricky Williams Texas RB 85.23% Senior 1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin RB 73.83% Senior 2000 Chris Weinke Florida State QB 58.86% Senior 2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska QB 27.75% Senior‡ 2002 Carson Palmer* USC QB 48.01% Senior‡ 2003 Jason White Oklahoma QB 53.54% Senior‡ 2004 Matt Leinart USC QB 47.85% Junior‡ 2005 Reggie Bush† USC RB 91.77% Junior‡ 2006 Troy Smith Ohio State QB 91.63% Senior‡ 2007 Tim Tebow Florida QB 70.52% Sophomore 2008 Sam Bradford* Oklahoma QB 62.13% Sophomore‡ 2009 Mark Ingram Jr. Alabama RB 46.99% Sophomore 2010 Cam Newton* Auburn QB 81.55% Junior‡ 2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor QB 60.66% Junior‡ 2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M QB 72.88% Freshman‡ 2013 Jameis Winston* Florida State QB 79.12% Freshman‡ 2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon QB 90.92% Junior‡ 2015 Derrick Henry Alabama RB 65.73% Junior 2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB 79.50% Sophomore 2017 Baker Mayfield* Oklahoma QB 86.00% Senior‡ 2018 Kyler Murray* Oklahoma QB 77.75% Junior‡ 2019 Joe Burrow* LSU QB 95.03% Senior‡ 2020 Devonta Smith Alabama WR Senior

*first overall NFL draft pick

†award forfeited due to NCAA policy violations

‡utilized redshirt