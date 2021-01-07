FCS football players in the 2021 NFL playoffs: A complete list

Former FCS players are about to have an impact on the NFL playoffs, and some will become Super Bowl champions.

As of Tuesday, 119 players who ended their college careers on the FCS level were on the rosters of the 14 playoff teams. Included were 68 active players.

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the FCS players (the list is subject to change):

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Active: CB Antonio Hamilton (South Carolina State); C Daniel Kilgore (Appalachian State); DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Villanova); DT Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois).

Reserve/Injured: DB Alex Brown (South Carolina State). Practice Squad: OG Bryan Witzmann (South Dakota State).

2. Buffalo Bills

Active: DE Darryl Johnson (North Carolina A&T); CB Taron Johnson (Weber State); RB Taiwan Jones (Eastern Washington); S Dean Marlowe (James Madison); CB Siran Neal (Jacksonville State); CB Josh Norman (Coastal Carolina); Ty Nsekhe (Texas State); WR Andre Roberts (The Citadel).

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Active: P Jordan Berry (Eastern Kentucky); LS Kameron Canady (Portland State); OT Anthony Coyle (Fordham); S Jordan Dangerfield (Towson). Practice Squad: QB Devlin Hodges (Samford); LB/LS Christian Kuntz (Duquesne); TE Kevin Rader (Youngstown State).

4. Tennessee Titans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Active: LB Nick Dzubnar (Cal Poly); TE Anthony Firkser (Harvard, above); CB Kareem Orr (Chattanooga); TE MyCole Pruitt (Southern Illinois); WR Kalif Raymond (Holy Cross); OLB Derick Robertson (Sam Houston State); CB Tye Smith (Towson).

Practice Squad: DL Miles Brown (Wofford); WR Rashard Davis (James Madison); WR Chester Rogers (Grambling State).

5. Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Active: LB Chris Board (North Dakota State, above); LB L.J. Fort (Northern Iowa); DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (Tennessee State); FB Patrick Ricard (Maine). Reserve/Injured: TE Nick Boyle (Delaware); CB Khalil Dorsey (Northern Arizona); CB Davontae Harris (Illinois State).

Practice Squad: OLB Aaron Adeoye (Southeast Missouri); CB Terrell Bonds (Tennessee State); WR Jaylon Moore (UT Martin).

6. Cleveland Browns

Active: TE Stephen Carlson (Princeton); LB Tae Davis (Chattanooga); P Jamie Gillan (Arkansas-Pine Bluff); WR KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M); WR Alexander Hollins (Eastern Illinois); C J.C. Tretter (Cornell). Reserve/Injured: DE George Obinna (Sacramento State). Practice Squad: QB Kyle Lauletta (Richmond); LB Montrell Meander (Grambling State); OT Alex Taylor (South Carolina State).

Reserve/Opt-Out: OG Drew Forbes (Southeast Missouri).

7. Indianapolis Colts

Active: LB Darius Leonard (South Carolina State); S George Odum (Central Arkansas); LS Luke Rhodes (William & Mary); CB Tremon Smith (Central Arkansas). Practice Squad: DT Kameron Cline (South Dakota); WR Daurice Fountain (Northern Iowa); DT Chris Williams (Wagner).

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers

Active: QB Tim Boyle (Eastern Kentucky); TE Dominique Dafney (Indiana State); TE Robert Tonyan (Indiana State); OG/OT Billy Turner (North Dakota State).

Reserve/Injured: S Raven Greene (James Madison); TE John Lovett (Princeton).

Practice Squad: Reggie Begelton (Lamar); OG Zack Johnson (North Dakota State).

2. New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Active: OT Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, above); C/OG Nick Easton (Harvard); LB Kaden Elliss (Idaho); OL Ethan Greenidge (Villanova); TE Josh Hill (Idaho State); TE Adam Trautman (Dayton).

Reserve/Non-Football Injury: DE Noah Spence (Eastern Kentucky).

Practice Squad/Injured: LB Marcus Willoughby (Elon).

Reserve/Opt-Out: TE Cole Wick (Incarnate Word).

3. Seattle Seahawks

Active: PK Jason Myers (Marist); CB Ryan Neal (Southern Illinois); LS Tyler Ott (Harvard).

Practice Squad: CB Gavin Heslop (Stony Brook).

4. Washington Football Team

Active: CB Danny Johnson (Southern); CB Jimmy Moreland (James Madison).

Reserve/Injured: TE Temarrick Hemingway (South Carolina State); OG Michael Liedtke (Illinois State).

Practice Squad: DB Jordan Brown (South Dakota State); OT Timon Parris (Stony Brook).

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Active: TE Cameron Brate (Harvard); OLB Cam Gill (Wagner); OT Joe Haeg (North Dakota State); CB Ryan Smith (North Carolina Central); OG Aaron Stinnie (James Madison); WR Justin Watson (Penn); OT Josh Wells (James Madison).

Practice Squad: OLB Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M); WR Travis Jonsen (Montana State); WR Josh Pearson (Jacksonville State).

Reserve/Opt-Out: OT Brad Seaton (Villanova).

6. Los Angeles Rams

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Active: OLB Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington, above #50); ILB Troy Reeder (Delaware); DE Derek Rivers (Youngstown State); WR Nsimba Webster (Eastern Washington). Practice Squad: OL Jamil Demby (Maine); DL Michael Hoecht (Brown); WR J.J. Koski (Cal Poly); LB Christian Rozeboom (South Dakota State); DL Jonah Williams (Weber State).

Reserve/COVID-19: WR Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington).

7. Chicago Bears

Active: WR DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State); S DeAndre Houston-Carson (William & Mary); NT Bilal Nichols (Delaware); OL Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State), CB Buster Skrine (Chattanooga).

Reserve/Injured: RB Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T). Reserve/Non-Football Injury: DB Tre Roberson (Illinois State).

Practice Squad: Dieter Eiselen (Yale); TE Jesper Horsted (Princeton); WR Thomas Ives (Colgate); DL LaCale London (Western Illinois); QB Kyle Sloter (Northern Colorado).