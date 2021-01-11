Alabama vs. Ohio State: Date, time, TV channel for the 2021 National Championship Game

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The College Football Playoff era had its seventh edition in the 2020-21 season. No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 in the National Championship Game on Jan. 11, 2021. The game was aired on ESPN.

Here was our quick preview before the game.

Either Alabama or Ohio State will add to the program's CFP pile.

The Tide hope to win their third CFP national championship as OSU attempts for its second when the two meet on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Both teams are also undefeated, though Alabama is 12-0 and the Buckeyes are 7-0. For much of the season, foes and struggled — and failed — to slow down these offenses. Ohio State RB Trey Sermon rushed for 331 yards to beat Northwestern and QB Justin Fields had 385 passing yards and six touchdowns in the blowout win against Clemson in the CFP semifinals.

Then there's Alabama. QB Mac Jones has 4,036 passing yards and WR DeVonta Smith has 1,641 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns and the Heisman Trophy. Smith is the first receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

One of the defenses hopes to slow down the efficient offenses, as this will probably be a high-scoring matchup.

The last time these two played, OSU upset No. 1 Alabama behind a huge game from star RB Ezekiel Elliott. Yet again, Ohio State gets a chance to shock the top-ranked Tide.

But could this meeting be different? Ohio State just saw Fields deliver with a big game against Clemson to knock out the Tigers. He may have to do that again, as Alabama will likely score plenty of points itself.

As has been the case all season long, Alabama will have Mac Jones throwing to DeVonta Smith a ton. That may be enough again.

Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:

When is the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami, Florida. The game is on ESPN. It's the second time the CFP title game will be played in Florida. Tampa's Raymond James Stadium held the 2016 season (2017 game date) showdown, when Clemson beat Alabama 35-31.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana

When are the 2020-21 College Football Playoff semifinals?

The 2020-21 CFP semifinals were on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Sugar Bowl and now at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game at AT&T Stadium was previously scheduled to be at the Rose Bowl, but the CFP announced the game has been moved due to "the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California."

2021-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6

2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5

When was the 2020-21 College Football Playoff field selected?

The four teams selected to the 2020-21 College Football Playoff were announced in a final top 25 rankings reveal on Sunday, Dec. 20. Originally scheduled for Dec. 6, this final rankings release was pushed back two weeks as a result of several conferences moving their championship games to Dec. 12, 18 or 19.

2019-20 College Football Playoff scores, results

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28

No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28

No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

College Football Playoff National Championship Game) — Jan. 13, 2020

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA