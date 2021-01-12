Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. Ohio State lost to Alabama 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Find the bowl schedule below.
2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups
Bowl games
- Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28 (Duke's Mayo Bowl)
- No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri (Music City Bowl) | CANCELED
- No. 14 Northwestern 35, Auburn 19 (Citrus Bowl)
- No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 (Sugar Bowl, CFP Semifinal)
- Ole Miss 26, No. 11 Indiana 20 (Outback Bowl)
- No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 (CFP National Championship)
2020 Big Ten football scores
Friday, Oct. 23
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
Saturday, Oct. 24
Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27
No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)
Purdue 24, Iowa 20
No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
Northwestern 43, Maryland 3
Friday, Oct. 30
Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 (OT)
Saturday, Oct. 31
Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Northwestern 21, Iowa 20
No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21
No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25
Saturday, Nov. 7
Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21
Maryland 35, Penn State 19
Minnesota 41, Illinois 14
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
Purdue at Wisconsin — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 13
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0
Nebraska 30, Penn State 23
Illinois 23, Rutgers 20
No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20
No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11
No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 20
Saturday, Nov. 21
No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35
Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
Iowa 41, Penn State 21
No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7
Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 (3OT)
Michigan State at Maryland — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 27
Saturday, Nov. 28
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11
Penn State 27, Michigan 17
Michigan State 29, No. 8 Northwestern 20
Rutgers 37, Purdue 30
No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois — CANCELED
Minnesota at No. 16 Wisconsin — CANCELED
Saturday, Dec. 5
No. 4 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Penn State 23, Rutgers 7
No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6
No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21
No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota — CANCELED
Maryland at Michigan — CANCELED
Saturday, Dec. 12
No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
Rutgers 27, Maryland 24 (OT)
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17
Penn State 39, Michigan State 24
No. 16 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7
Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State — CANCELED
Purdue at No. 12 Indiana — CANCELED
Dec. 18
Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21
Purdue at No. 11 Indiana — CANCELED
Dec. 19
No. 4 Ohio State 22, No. 14 Northwestern 10 (Big Ten Championship Game)
Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17 (OT)
Penn State 56, Illinois 21
Michigan at No. 16 Iowa — CANCELED
Michigan State at Maryland — CANCELED