Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | January 12, 2021

Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

Eleven different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff through 2020-21. Here are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced.

Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the CFP national title on Monday, Jan. 11. See our full recap here.

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game.

Most wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won
Alabama 11 8-3 3 (2015, 2017, 2020)
Clemson 10 6-4 2 (2016, 2018)
Ohio State 6 3-3 1 (2014)
Oklahoma 4 0-4 0
LSU 2 2-0 1 (2019)
Georgia 2 1-1 0
Notre Dame 2 0-2 0
Oregon 2 1-1 0
Florida State 1 0-1 0
Michigan State 1 0-1 0
Washington 1 0-1 0

Alabama and Clemson are the only programs to play in more than 10 CFP games each. Oklahoma remains the only school to play in more than two CFP games without a victory.

Most appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school appearances years
Alabama 6 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020
Clemson 6 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Ohio State 4 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020
Notre Dame 2 2018, 2020
Georgia 1 2017
Oregon 1 2014
Florida State 1 2014
LSU 1 2019
Michigan State 1 2015
Washington 1 2016

Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years. Alabama missed the 2019 College Football Playoff, but rebounded with another national championship in 2020.

With LSU's appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC became the first conference to be represented by three different schools. 

