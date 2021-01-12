Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com tracked the undefeated college football teams throughout the 2020-21 college football season. Following Alabama's 52-24 victory over previously undefeated Ohio State in the CFP national championship game, the Crimson Tide stands alone as the only perfect record.

Alabama became the 62nd national champion all time to finish the season undefeated.

No. 1 Alabama (13-0)

Next game: N/A | See Alabama's full 2020 schedule

Alabama never trailed in the national championship game as the Crimson Tide piled on 621 yards of offense in a 52-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State. DeVonta Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and QB Mac Jones passed for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Najee Harris added 158 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns.

