Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 12, 2021

Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

NCAA.com tracked the undefeated college football teams throughout the 2020-21 college football season. Following Alabama's 52-24 victory over previously undefeated Ohio State in the CFP national championship game, the Crimson Tide stands alone as the only perfect record.

Alabama became the 62nd national champion all time to finish the season undefeated.

No. 1 Alabama (13-0)

Next game: N/A | See Alabama's full 2020 schedule

Alabama never trailed in the national championship game as the Crimson Tide piled on 621 yards of offense in a 52-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State. DeVonta Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and QB Mac Jones passed for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Najee Harris added 158 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns.

HISTORY: Highest scoring football games | Georgia Tech 220, Cumberland College 0 | Listen via Spotify 

2020 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here was the Alabama football schedule for the 2020 season, which culminated with the Crimson Tide winning the 2020-21 College Football Playoff title.
Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

These are the college football programs with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the format began in 2014.
College football coaches with the most national championships

Here are the college football coaches with the most national championships.
