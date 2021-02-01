2021 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of Chiefs and Buccaneers players

Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

A collection of 109 former NCAA football players are on active rosters for Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The former college players represent all divisions of NCAA football and dozens of conferences across the country. The SEC and Big Ten have the most representation in Tampa, combining for 43 players.

LSU ranks at the top with six representatives, while FCS, DII and DIII football all have former players on active rosters.

Those who played at South Florida, like Kansas City's Austin Reiter and Tampa Bay's Jason Pierre-Paul, will return to their alma mater's Raymond James Stadium for the NFL's championship game. Pierre-Paul's Bucs will be the first NFL team in history to host its own Super Bowl. Rookie and 2019 College Football Playoff champion Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU) will play in his first Super Bowl.

Here is how the active rosters break down (as listed on the Chiefs' and Buccaneers' official team websites):

2021 Super Bowl rosters: Kansas City Chiefs colleges

Player Number Position College Nick Allegretti 73 G Illinois Le'Veon Bell 26 RB Michigan State Bashaud Breeland 21 CB Clemson Harrison Butker 7 K Georgia Tech Frank Clark 55 DE Michigan Mike Danna 51 DE Michigan Yasir Durant 79 OL Missouri Clyde Edwards-Helaire 25 RB LSU Rashad Fenton 27 CB South Carolina Eric Fisher 72 T Central Michigan Willie Gay 50 LB Mississippi State Antonio Hamilton 20 CB South Carolina State Mecole Hardman 17 WR Georgia Darius Harris 47 LB Middle Tennessee State Chad Henne 4 QB Michigan Tyreek Hill 10 WR West Alabama Anthony Hitchens 53 LB Iowa Chris Jones 95 DT Mississippi State Nick Keizer 48 TE Grand Valley State Travis Kelce 87 TE Cincinnati Marcus Kemp 19 WR Hawaii BoPete Keyes 29 CB Tulane Daniel Kilgore 67 C Appalachian State Tanoh Kpassagnon 92 DE Villanova Chris Lammons 45 DB South Carolina Patrick Mahomes 15 QB Texas Tech Tyrann Mathieu 32 S LSU Ben Niemann 56 LB Iowa Derrick Nnadi 91 DT Florida State Dorian O'Daniel 44 LB Clemson Alex Okafor 57 DE Texas Mike Pennel 64 DT Colorado State Pueblo Byron Pringle 13 WR Kansas State Martinas Rankin 74 T Mississippi State Austin Reiter 62 C South Florida Mike Remmers 75 OL Oregon State Demarcus Robinson 11 WR Florida Khalen Saunders 99 DT Western Illinois Ricky Seals-Jones 83 TE Texas A&M Anthony Sherman 42 FB UConn L'Jarius Sneed 38 DB Louisiana Tech Daniel Sorensen 49 S BYU Darwin Thompson 34 RB Utah State Juan Thornhill 22 S Virginia Tommy Townsend 5 P Florida Charvarius Ward 35 CB Middle Tennessee State Tim Ward 90 DE Old Dominion Sammy Watkins 14 WR Clemson Armani Watts 23 S Texas A&M Tershawn Wharton 98 DT Missouri S&T Darrel Williams 31 RB LSU Damien Wilson 54 LB Minnesota James Winchester 41 LS Oklahoma Stefen Wisniewski 61 G Penn State Andrew Wylie 77 G Eastern Michigan

2021 Super Bowl Rosters: Tampa Bay Buccaneers colleges

Player Number Position College Andrew Adams 26 S UConn Shaquil Barrett 58 OLB Colorado State Tom Brady 12 QB Michigan Cameron Brate 84 TE Harvard Antonio Brown 81 WR Central Michigan Deone Bucannon 41 LB/S Washington State Ross Cockrell 43 CB Duke Lavonte David 54 ILB Nebraska Carlton Davis 24 CB Auburn Khalil Davis 94 DL Nebraska Jamel Dean 35 CB Auburn Mike Edwards 32 S Kentucky Mike Evans 13 WR Texas A&M Leonard Fournette 28 RB LSU Blaine Gabbert 11 QB Missouri William Gholston 92 DL Michigan State Cam Gill 49 OLB Wagner Chris Godwin 14 WR Penn State Ryan Griffin 4 QB Tulane Rob Gronkowski 87 TE Arizona Joe Haeg 73 T North Dakota State Javon Hagan 34 S Ohio Tanner Hudson 88 TE Southern Arkansas Ryan Jensen 66 C Colorado State Pueblo Tyler Johnson 18 WR Minnesota Ronald Jones II 27 RB USC Ted Larsen 62 G North Carolina State Jeremiah Ledbetter 95 DL Arkansas Ali Marpet 74 G Hobart LeSean McCoy 25 RB Pitt Steve McLendon 96 DL Troy Jaydon Mickens 85 WR Washington Scotty Miller 10 WR Bowling Green Kevin Minter 51 ILB LSU Sean Murphy-Bunting 23 CB Central Michigan Anthony Nelson 98 OLB Iowa Rakeem Nunez-Roches 56 DL Southern Mississippi Patrick O'Connor 79 DL Eastern Michigan Jason Pierre-Paul 90 OLB South Florida Bradley Pinion 8 P Clemson Donovan Smith 76 T Penn State Ryan Smith 29 CB North Carolina Central Aaron Stinnie 64 G James Madison Ryan Succop 3 K South Carolina Ndamukong Suh 93 DL Nebraska Zach Triner 97 LS Assumption Ke'Shawn Vaughn 30 RB Vanderbilt Vita Vea 50 DL Washington Justin Watson 17 WR Penn Josh Wells 72 T James Madison Devin White 45 ILB LSU Jordan Whitehead 33 S Pitt Antoine Winfield Jr. 31 S Minnesota Tristan Wirfs 78 T Iowa

Breakdown by college

Overall, 68 different NCAA colleges are represented in this year's Super Bowl.

Here are all the schools with at least three players in Super Bowl LV:

School Number of players LSU 6 Clemson 4 Iowa 4 Michigan 4 Central Michigan 3 Minnesota 3 Mississippi State 3 Nebraska 3 Penn State 3 South Carolina 3 Texas A&M 3

Breakdown by Conference

Aside from the Independent BYU, 23 active conferences will be represented in Super LV. Athletes who played in the Pac-10 or Big 12 — which are now the Pac-12 and Big Ten, respectively — are also represented in the chart, but not included in the total count of 23.

Here are all the conferences represented at least once:

Note: The FCS has eight total players, DII has seven and DIII has one, respectively.