Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | February 8, 2021

2021 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of Chiefs and Buccaneers players

Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

A collection of 109 former NCAA football players were on active rosters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 7. 

The former college players represented all divisions of NCAA football and dozens of conferences across the country. The SEC and Big Ten had the most representation in Tampa, combining for 43 players.

LSU ranks at the top with six representatives, while FCS, DII and DIII football all have former players on active rosters.

SUPER BOWL MVPS: Colleges with the most Super Bowl MVPs

Those who played at South Florida, like Kansas City's Austin Reiter and Tampa Bay's Jason Pierre-Paul, returned to their alma mater's Raymond James Stadium for the NFL's championship game. Pierre-Paul's Bucs were the first NFL team in history to host its own Super Bowl. Rookie and 2019 College Football Playoff champion Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU) played in his first Super Bowl.

All NCAA colleges represented in Super Bowl LV

Here is how the active rosters broke down (from the Chiefs' and Buccaneers' official team websites):

2021 Super Bowl rosters: Kansas City Chiefs colleges

Player Number Position College
Nick Allegretti 73 G Illinois
Le'Veon Bell 26 RB Michigan State
Bashaud Breeland 21 CB Clemson
Harrison Butker 7 K Georgia Tech
Frank Clark 55 DE Michigan
Mike Danna 51 DE Michigan
Yasir Durant 79 OL Missouri
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 25 RB LSU
Rashad Fenton 27 CB South Carolina
Eric Fisher 72 T Central Michigan
Willie Gay 50 LB Mississippi State
Antonio Hamilton 20 CB South Carolina State
Mecole Hardman 17 WR Georgia
Darius Harris 47 LB Middle Tennessee State
Chad Henne 4 QB Michigan
Tyreek Hill 10 WR West Alabama
Anthony Hitchens 53 LB Iowa
Chris Jones 95 DT Mississippi State
Nick Keizer 48 TE Grand Valley State
Travis Kelce 87 TE Cincinnati
Marcus Kemp 19 WR Hawaii
BoPete Keyes 29 CB Tulane
Daniel Kilgore 67 C Appalachian State
Tanoh Kpassagnon 92 DE Villanova
Chris Lammons 45 DB South Carolina
Patrick Mahomes 15 QB Texas Tech
Tyrann Mathieu 32 S LSU
Ben Niemann 56 LB Iowa
Derrick Nnadi 91 DT Florida State
Dorian O'Daniel 44 LB Clemson
Alex Okafor 57 DE Texas
Mike Pennel 64 DT Colorado State Pueblo
Byron Pringle 13 WR Kansas State
Martinas Rankin 74 T Mississippi State
Austin Reiter 62 C South Florida
Mike Remmers 75 OL Oregon State
Demarcus Robinson 11 WR Florida
Khalen Saunders 99 DT Western Illinois
Ricky Seals-Jones 83 TE Texas A&M
Anthony Sherman 42 FB UConn
L'Jarius Sneed 38 DB Louisiana Tech
Daniel Sorensen 49 S BYU
Darwin Thompson 34 RB Utah State
Juan Thornhill 22 S Virginia
Tommy Townsend 5 P Florida
Charvarius Ward 35 CB Middle Tennessee State
Tim Ward 90 DE Old Dominion
Sammy Watkins 14 WR Clemson
Armani Watts 23 S Texas A&M
Tershawn Wharton 98 DT Missouri S&T
Darrel Williams 31 RB LSU
Damien Wilson 54 LB Minnesota
James Winchester 41 LS Oklahoma
Stefen Wisniewski 61 G Penn State
Andrew Wylie 77 G Eastern Michigan

TOM BRADY VS. PATRICK MAHOMES: Comparing the QBs' college careers

2021 Super Bowl Rosters: Tampa Bay Buccaneers colleges

Player Number Position College
Andrew Adams 26 S UConn
Shaquil Barrett 58 OLB Colorado State
Tom Brady 12 QB Michigan
Cameron Brate 84 TE Harvard
Antonio Brown 81 WR Central Michigan
Deone Bucannon 41 LB/S Washington State
Ross Cockrell 43 CB Duke
Lavonte David 54 ILB Nebraska
Carlton Davis 24 CB Auburn
Khalil Davis 94 DL Nebraska
Jamel Dean 35 CB Auburn
Mike Edwards 32 S Kentucky
Mike Evans 13 WR Texas A&M
Leonard Fournette 28 RB LSU
Blaine Gabbert 11 QB Missouri
William Gholston 92 DL Michigan State
Cam Gill 49 OLB Wagner
Chris Godwin 14 WR Penn State
Ryan Griffin 4 QB Tulane
Rob Gronkowski 87 TE Arizona
Joe Haeg 73 T North Dakota State
Javon Hagan 34 S Ohio
Tanner Hudson 88 TE Southern Arkansas
Ryan Jensen 66 C Colorado State Pueblo
Tyler Johnson 18 WR Minnesota
Ronald Jones II 27 RB USC
Ted Larsen 62 G North Carolina State
Jeremiah Ledbetter 95 DL Arkansas
Ali Marpet 74 G Hobart
LeSean McCoy 25 RB Pitt
Steve McLendon 96 DL Troy
Jaydon Mickens 85 WR Washington
Scotty Miller 10 WR Bowling Green
Kevin Minter 51 ILB LSU
Sean Murphy-Bunting 23 CB Central Michigan
Anthony Nelson 98 OLB Iowa
Rakeem Nunez-Roches 56 DL Southern Mississippi
Patrick O'Connor 79 DL Eastern Michigan
Jason Pierre-Paul 90 OLB South Florida
Bradley Pinion 8 P Clemson
Donovan Smith 76 T Penn State
Ryan Smith 29 CB North Carolina Central
Aaron Stinnie 64 G James Madison
Ryan Succop 3 K South Carolina
Ndamukong Suh 93 DL Nebraska
Zach Triner 97 LS Assumption
Ke'Shawn Vaughn 30 RB Vanderbilt
Vita Vea 50 DL Washington
Justin Watson 17 WR Penn
Josh Wells 72 T James Madison
Devin White 45 ILB LSU
Jordan Whitehead 33 S Pitt
Antoine Winfield Jr. 31 S Minnesota
Tristan Wirfs 78 T Iowa

2021: Preseason CFB top 25 | Top 9 nonconference games next season

Breakdown by college

Overall, 68 different NCAA colleges are represented in this year's Super Bowl.

Here are all the schools with at least three players in Super Bowl LV:

School Number of players
LSU 6
Clemson 4
Iowa 4
Michigan 4
Central Michigan 3
Minnesota 3
Mississippi State 3
Nebraska 3
Penn State 3
South Carolina 3
Texas A&M 3

Breakdown by Conference

Aside from the Independent BYU, 23 active conferences will be represented in Super LV. Athletes who played in the Pac-10 or Big 12 — which are now the Pac-12 and Big Ten, respectively — are also represented in the chart, but not included in the total count of 23.

Here are all the conferences represented at least once:

Note: The FCS has eight total players, DII has seven and DIII has one, respectively.

Conference Number of players
SEC 24
Big Ten 19
ACC 10
Mid-American 7
Big 12 6
Conference USA 6
Pac-12 5
Big East 4
American 3
Colonial (FCS) 3
Mountain West 3
RMAC (DII) 2
Mid-Eastern (FCS) 2
Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) 2
Ivy League 2
SoCon 1
Sun Belt 1
Pac-10 1
Independent 1
Northeast (FCS) 1
GLIAC (DII) 1
Great American (DII) 1
Great Lakes Valley (DII) 1
Gulf South (DII) 1
Northeast-10 (DII) 1
Liberty League (DIII) 1

