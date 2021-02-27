TRENDING

Southern Illinois Athletics | February 27, 2021

FCS: Southern Illinois shocks North Dakota State, ends Bison's 39-game win streak

NFL breakout star James Robinson's top FCS playoff highlights

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University Saluki football program defeated the No. 1 North Dakota State University Bison in a 38-14 showing on Saturday, snapping SIU's eight-game losing streak to NDSU and handing the Bison its first loss in an FCS record 39-straight games. 

The win against the top-ranked Bison is the second win against a No.1-ranked team in program history and its first since 2005, when the Salukis defeated No. 1 Western Kentucky, 31-20. 

Sophomore quarterback Nic Baker, starting his first career game for the injured Kare Lyles, was masterful by completing 17-of-24 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Avante Cox eclipsed 100 yards receiving for a second-straight game after hauling in seven catches for 138 yards.

On the ground, sophomore running backs Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. combined for 132 yards and two touchdowns apiece, becoming the first pair of Saluki running backs to do so in nearly 10 years. Defensively, Southern held the Bison to a season-low 268 yards of total offense.

