NCAA.com | April 8, 2021 Division I Football Committee announces championship host sites North Dakota State vs. James Madison: 2020 FCS championship game full replay INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Football Championship committee announced today 14 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year's Division I Football Championship. Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 14 selected sites, eight will be chosen to host first-round games. Twelve of the 14 sites will be in contention to host the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the championship. TOP 10 REVEAL: Division I Football Championship Committee reveals its top 10 teams The 14 sites, with host institutions are as follows: Newark, Delaware – Delaware Cheney, Washington – Eastern Washington Jacksonville, Alabama – Jacksonville State Harrisonburg, Virginia – James Madison Kennesaw, Georgia – Kennesaw State Orono, Maine – Maine Springfield, Missouri – Missouri State Murray, Kentucky – Murray State Grand Forks, North Dakota – North Dakota Fargo, North Dakota – North Dakota State Huntsville, Texas – Sam Houston Brookings, South Dakota – South Dakota State Villanova, Pennsylvania – Villanova Ogden, Utah – Weber State "We are excited for the upcoming championship and thankful to the hosts of this year's sites," said Kyle Moats, chair of the committee and Director of Athletics at Missouri State University. "Given the unique circumstances of this football season, the committee believes the predetermined sites and hosts chosen will provide both a safe and enjoyable environment for all our participants. An exceptional student-athlete experience is one of our top priorities and we are confident that our hosts will make this year's championship memorable for all involved." The designation of predetermined sites will have no bearing on the teams selected to participate in the 2020 Division I Football Championship. The championship field will consist of 10 automatic qualifiers and 6 at-large qualifiers. Fall competitions will be considered when determining the field for the spring championship. Participating teams will be revealed during the selection show on Sunday, April 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU. All rounds of the FCS playoffs will be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, April 24 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.