Every automatic bid to the 2020-21 FCS football playoffs

The 2020-21 FCS football championship bracket will be fully revealed Sunday, April 18. This year's field was cut down to 16 teams once the event was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 16 teams who will participate in this year's championship, 10 will have earned automatic qualification via conference championship. Below is an updated look at each AQ by conference.

2020-21 FCS automatic qualifiers CONFERENCE SCHOOL Big Sky Weber State Big South Monmouth CAA TBD* Missouri Valley TBD* NEC Sacred Heart OVC Jacksonville State Patriot League TBD** Pioneer League TBD* Southern TBD* Southland Sam Houston

*Conferences' automatic bids will be determined based on regular-season finale results Saturday, April 17.

** Patriot League's automatic bid will go to the conference championship game winner between Bucknell and Holy Cross on Saturday, April 17.

The remaining six championship qualifiers will be selected at large to fill out the 16-team bracket. Sunday's selection show will be aired on ESPNU at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The FCS championship starts the weekend of April 24 with eight first-round games. The playoffs conclude May 16 with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

