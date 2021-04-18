NCAA | April 18, 2021 2020 NCAA FCS championship field announced Watch the 2020-21 FCS football championship selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 16 teams competing for the 2020 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. South Dakota State (5-1), winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, earned the top seed in their 10th appearance in the championship. Sam Houston (6-0) is the number two seed earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Southland Conference. The Bearkats are making their 12th overall appearance and first since 2017 in the championship. James Madison (5-0) is the number three seed after winning the CAA’s south division title. The Dukes will make their seventh consecutive appearance in the championship and 17th overall. Jacksonville State (9-2) rounded out the top four seeds after capturing its ninth Ohio Valley Conference title and its sixth in the last seven years. UPDATES: Live coverage for the 2020-21 FCS football championship During the previous 43 years of the championship, 21 schools have won a national title, five of which earned a place in this year’s bracket. The 2020 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large qualifiers. Team pairings are determined primarily according to geographical proximity. Teams from the same conference will not be paired for first round games. (except for teams from the same conference that did not play against each other during the regular season; such teams may play each other in the first round). 2020 NCAA DIVISION I FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS (10) Conference Team Record Previous App. Won Lost Last App. Big Sky Weber State 5-0 8 7 8 2019 Big South Monmouth 3-0 2 1 2 2019 Colonial Delaware 5-0 16 22 15 2018 Missouri Valley Football South Dakota State 5-1 9 8 9 2019 Northeast Sacred Heart 3-1 2 0 2 2014 Ohio Valley Jacksonville State 9-2 9 6 9 2018 Patriot Holy Cross 3-0 3 0 3 2019 Pioneer Football Davidson 4-2 FIRST APPEARANCE Southern VMI 6-1 FIRST APPEARANCE Southland Sam Houston 6-0 11 19 11 2017 2020 NCAA DIVISION I FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AT-LARGE SELECTIONS (6) Team Conference Record Previous App. Won Lost Last App. Eastern Washington Big Sky 5-1 13 19 12 2018 James Madison Colonial 5-0 16 20 14 2019 North Dakota MVFC 4-1 2 0 2 2019 North Dakota State MVFC 6-2 10 36 2 2019 Missouri State MVFC 5-4 2 1 2 1990 Southern Illinois MVFC 5-3 8 8 7 2009 Longest Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship (Including 2020) North Dakota State – 11 South Dakota State – 10 James Madison – 7 Weber State – 5 Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship Ending San Diego – 4 Wofford– 4 UNI– 3 Most Tournament Appearances in the Championship (Including 2020) Delaware – 17 James Madison – 17 Eastern Washington – 14 Sam Houston – 12 North Dakota State – 11 Schools Making the Championship for the First Time Davidson VMI Longest Stretch between Championship Appearances Missouri St.– 1990 Southern Ill. – 2009 Sacred Heart – 2014 Schools by Conference Missouri Valley Football Conference – 5 Big Sky Conference – 2 Colonial Athletic Association- 2 DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS-FIRST-ROUND GAMES April 24 at Brookings, South Dakota, 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3) Holy Cross (3-0) at #1 South Dakota St. (5-1) April 24 at Ogden, Utah, 4 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3) Southern Ill. (5-3) at Weber St. (5-0) April 24 at Newark, Delaware, 7 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3) Sacred Heart (3-1) at Delaware (5-0) April 24 at Jacksonville, Alabama, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3) Davidson (4-2) at #4 Jacksonville St. (9-2) April 24 at Harrisonburg, Virginia, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3) VMI (6-1) at #3 James Madison (5-0) April 24 at Grand Fork, North Dakota, 4 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3) Missouri St. (5-4) at North Dakota (4-1) April 24 at Fargo, North Dakota, 3:30 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3) Eastern Wash. (5-1) at North Dakota St. (6-2) April 24 at Huntsville, Texas, Noon (ET) (ESPN3) Monmouth (3-0) at #2 Sam Houston (6-0) Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2020 championship will be updated at www.NCAA.com/fcs. All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, April 24 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. (ET) on ABC. DII Report: Colorado Mesa, Central Missouri baseball battle for top spot in closest Power 10 rankings, so far The race for No. 1 in the latest DII baseball Power 10 rankings are closer than ever with Colorado Mesa and Central Missouri continuing to roll. We also take a look at some impressive DII football numbers in this week's DII Report. READ MORE Every automatic bid to the 2020-21 FCS football playoffs Ten of the 16 teams in the 2020-21 FCS football championship will be determined by automatic qualification via conference championship. Here are all the automatic bids before the bracket is revealed on Sunday, April 18. READ MORE DII Report: A new college baseball Power 10 rankings while titans clash on the football field West Texas A&M debuts in our DII college baseball rankings. Tusculum wins its first SAC DII football title in over a decade. Check out college baseball and spring football action in this week's DII Report. READ MORE