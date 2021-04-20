FCS finalists announced for 2020-21 Walter Payton Award, other top honors

CHICAGO — Being considered one of the best of the best sure sounds good.



Finalists were announced and voting began on Monday, April 19 for the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS legacy awards, which honor the national players and coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.



The Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year) and Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) are being presented for the 34th time, the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year) for the 26th time and the Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) for the 10th time.

The four award recipients plus the Stats Perform FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be announced next month — the Rice on May 3, the Eddie Robinson on May 4, the Doris Robinson on May 5 and both the Payton and Buchanan on May 15.



A 40-member national media panel will select the winners from the unprecedented 2020-21 season, which has spanned the fall and spring semesters.

2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS AWARDS

WALTER PAYTON AWARD – 16 Finalists

Eastern Washington Athletics EWU quarterback Eric Barriere is third in the FCS in passing TDs and fourth in passing yards.

Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison, RB, Sr. (CAA) Statistics: 69 carries, 381 yards, 5.5 ypc, 5 TDs; 4 receptions (4 games) Notable: TD in all 4 games; 132 rush yards, TD vs. Elon

Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, QB, Sr. (Big Sky) Statistics: 166 of 268 (61.9 percent), 2,193 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs; 135 rush yards (6 games) Notable: 300+ pass yards in 5 of 6 games, multiple TD passes in all 6 games

Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart, RB, Jr. (Northeast) Statistics: 93 carries, 717 yards, 7.7 ypc, 8 TDs; 8 receptions, 171 yards, 3 TDs (4 games) Notable: 173+ rushing yards, TD in all 4 games

Tim DeMorat, Fordham, QB, Jr. (Patriot) Statistics: 93 of 129 (72.1 percent), 1,049 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs; 2 rush TDs (3 games) Notable: 39 of 56, 440 yards, 2 TDs vs. Holy Cross

Juwon Farri, Monmouth, RB, Jr. (Big South) Statistics: 79 carries, 422 yards, 5.3 ypc, 9 TD (3 games) Notable: 119+ rushing yards, multiple TDs in all 3 games

Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M, QB, Sr. (SWAC) Statistics: 67 of 113 (59.3 percent), 1,084 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs; 1 rush TD (3 games) Notable: 27 of 40, 440 yards, 6 TDs, 1 rush TD vs. Jackson State

Jakob Herres, VMI, WR, Jr. (Southern) Statistics: 67 receptions, 807 yards, 12.0 ypc, 7 TDs (7 games) Notable: 29 receptions, 373 yards, 5 TDs over consecutive games vs. Samford and Wofford

Quay Holmes, ETSU, RB, Jr. (Southern) Statistics: 122 carries, 640 yards, 5.2 ypc, 8 TDs; 182.3 all-purpose ypg (6 games) Notable: 310 all-purpose yards vs. Western Carolina, 293 vs. VMI

Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas, WR, So. (Southland) Statistics: 50 receptions, 845 yards, 16.9 ypc, 7 TDs; 15 punt returns, 119 yards, 1 TD (9 games) Notable: 12 receptions, 154 receiving yards vs. Arkansas State was one of 4 100-yard games

Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana, QB, Sr. (Southland) Statistics: 210 of 305 (68.9 percent), 2,662 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs; 7 rush TDs; 2 TD catches (7 games) Notable: 300+ pass yards in all 7 games; 4+ total TDs in 5 of 7 games

Dejoun Lee, Delaware, RB, Sr. (CAA) Statistics: 77 carries, 498 yards, 6.5 ypc, 5 TDs; 87-yard KOR TD; 152.2 all-purpose ypg (5 games) Notable: 221 rush yards, 2 TDs, 275 all-purpose yards vs. Rhode Island

Keith Pearson, Presbyterian, WR, Sr. (Pioneer) Statistics: 65 receptions, 831 yards, 12.8 ypc, 5 TDs; 6 punt returns, 90 yards (7 games) Notable: 10+ receptions in 4 of 7 games; 100+ receiving yards in 5 of 7 games

Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State, RB, Jr. (Missouri Valley) Statistics: 80 carries, 453 yards, 5.7 ypc, 2 TDs; 12 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD (5 games) Notable: 90+ rush yards in 4 of 5 games

Otis Weah, North Dakota, RB, So. (Missouri Valley) Statistics: 76 carries, 570 yards, 7.5 ypc, 7 TDs (5 games) Notable: 129 rush yards, TD vs. North Dakota State; TD rush in all 5 games

Liam Welch, Samford, QB, Grad (Southern) Statistics: 161 of 236 (68.2 percent), 2,242 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs; 303 rush yards, 4 TDs (6 games) Notable: 37 of 59, 570 yards, 4 TDs vs. VMI; 39 of 49, 443 yards, 1 TD vs. Mercer

DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay, WR, Sr. (Ohio Valley) Statistics: 44 receptions, 619 yards, 14.1 ypc, 3 TDs (7 games) Notable: 99+ receiving yards in all 5 OVC games



BUCK BUCHANAN AWARD – 18 Finalists

Kennesaw State Athletics Bryson Armstrong was also a finalist for the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award.

Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State, LB, Sr. (Big South) Statistics: 30 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 TFL for 27 yards, 1.5 sacks, 75-yard INT TD return (4 games) Notable: 8 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks vs. Charleston Southern

Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa, NT, Sr. (Missouri Valley) Statistics: 38 tackles (16 solo), 9 TFL for 36 yards, 3.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 QBH (7 games) Notable: 7 tackles in 4 of 7 games; 4.5 TFL vs. Missouri State

Colby Campbell, Presbyterian, LB, Sr. (Pioneer) Statistics: 96 tackles (47 solo), 7 TFL for 25 yards, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 QBH, 2 PBU (7 games) Notable: 9+ tackles in 6 of 7 games; 25 tackles, 3 TFL vs. Davidson

Isaiah Chambers, McNeese, DE, Grad (Southland) Statistics: 32 tackles (17 solo), 14 TFL for 70 yards, 7.5 sacks, 11 QBH, 2 PBU (7 games) Notable: 7 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks vs. Northwestern State

Chris Edmonds, Samford, DB, So. (Southern) Statistics: 40 tackles (24 solo), 2.5 TFL for 4 yards; 2 FF, 1 FR, 4 INTs with 1 TD, 1 PBU (7 games) Notable: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs vs. Furman

Mike Greene, James Madison, DL, Sr. (CAA) Statistics: 15 tackles (9 solo), 8 TFL for 35 yards, 2.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 2 PBU (5 games) Notable: TFL in all 5 games; 3.5 TFL, 1 sack vs. Elon

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, LB, Jr. (Patriot) Statistics: 22 tackles (11 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU (2 games) Notable: 16 tackles, 1 TFL vs. Colgate

Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State, S, So. (Ohio Valley) Statistics: 79 tackles (39 solo), 1.5 TFL, 3 INTs, 3 PBU, 1 FR for 64-yard return, 1 QBH (11 games) Notable: 13 tackles versus Tennessee Tech

Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay, Nickel, Sr. (Ohio Valley) Statistics: 54 tackles (31 solo), 9.5 TFL for 28 yards, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FR, 4 QBH, 1 BK (9 games) Notable: 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR versus Tennessee Tech

Storey Jackson, Prairie View A&M, LB, Sr. (SWAC) Statistics: 50 tackles (19 solo), 8.5 TFL for 32 yards, 2 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT (3 games) Notable: 20 tackles vs. Texas Southern, 17 vs. Grambling State

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, Southern Utah, LB, Jr. (Big Sky) Statistics: 57 tackles (39 solo), 9 TFL for 63 yards, 7 sacks, 2 FF, 3 QBH, 2 PBU; 131 scrimmage yards (6 games) Notable: 11+ tackles in 3 of 6 games; 2 TFL in 4 of 6 games

Jahari Kay, Sam Houston, DE, Sr. (Southland) Statistics: 22 tackles (10 solo), 8 TFL for 39 yards, 5.5 sacks, 4 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT, 3 QBH (6 games) Notable: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, FF vs. Northwestern State

Titus Leo, Wagner, LB, Jr. (Northeast) Statistics: 15 tackles (11 solo), 4 TFL for 16 yards, 2 sacks, 2 FF (2 games) Notable: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF vs. Duquesne

Jordan Lewis, DE, Southern, DE, Jr. (SWAC) Statistics: 27 tackles (17 solo), 15 TFL for 82 yards, 10.5 sacks, 1 FF (5 games) Notable: 3+ TFL in 3 of 5 games; 4 sacks vs. Alabama State, 3 vs. Jackson State

Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, CB, Sr. (Southland) Statistics: 27 tackles (19 solo), 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 PBU (7 games) Notable: 2021 Senior Bowl participant

Stone Snyder, VMI, LB, So. (Southern) Statistics: 76 tackles (25 solo), 9.5 TFL for 64 yards, 8 sacks, 4 QBH (7 games) Notable: 21 tackles, 2 sacks vs. The Citadel; 11+ tackles in 4 of 7 games

Tre Walker, Idaho, LB, Jr. (Big Sky) Statistics: 54 tackles (27 solo), 4.5 TFL for 42 yards, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 QBH, 1 PBU (4 games) Notable: 13+ tackles in 3 of 4 games

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, LB, So. (CAA) Statistics: 38 tackles (16 solo), 2.5 TFL for 3 yards (4 games) Notable: 14 tackles, 2 TFL vs. Elon; 11 tackles vs. James Madison



JERRY RICE AWARD – 16 Finalists

South Dakota State Athletics Freshman QB Mark Gronowski has South Dakota State as the top seed in this year's FCS playoffs.

Bronson Barron, Weber State, QB (Big Sky) Statistics: 56 of 101 (55.4 percent), 847 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs (4 games) Notable: 17 of 27, 312 yards, 4 TDs vs. Idaho State

Quinton “Pig” Cage, Nicholls, Nickel (Southland) Statistics: 30 tackles (22 solo), 11 TFL for 48 yards, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 QBH (7 games) Notable: 7 TFL in consecutive games vs. Lincoln and Lamar

Isaac Dowling, Mercer, LB (Southern) Statistics: 90 tackles (41 solo), 8.5 TFL for 59 yards, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 QBH, 3 PBU (10 games) Notable: back-to-back 16-tackle games to begin career; 17 tackles, FF vs. Samford

Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay, QB (Ohio Valley) Statistics: 104 of 201 (51.7 percent), 1,270 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INT; 2 rush TDs (7 games) Notable: 23 of 43, 262 yards, 6 TDs vs. Southeast Missouri

Ty French, Gardner-Webb, DE (Big South) Statistics: 34 tackles (13 solo), 8 TFL for 38 yards, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 9 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 BK (4 games) Notable: 12 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 QBH vs. Elon

Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State, QB (Missouri Valley) Statistics: 76 of 133 (57.1 percent), 1,051 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 383 rush yards, 6 TDs (6 games) Notable: 309 pass yards, 2 TDs vs. North Dakota; 3 100-yard rush games

Billy Lucas, Duquesne, RB (Northeast) Statistics: 66 carries, 297 yards, 4.5 ypc, 2 TDs (5 games) Notable: 110 rush yards in consecutive games vs. Bryant and Sacred Heart

Seth Morgan, VMI, QB (Southern) Statistics: 92 of 121 (76.0 percent), 1,088 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT; 198 rush yards, 2 TD (6 games) Notable: Accounted for 1,165 yards of total offense and 9 TDs in final three starts

Tony Muskett, Monmouth, QB (Big South) Statistics: 51 of 82 (62.2 percent), 742 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs (3 games) Notable: 19 of 23, 290 yards, 4 TDs vs. Kennesaw State

Ryan Nettles, Alabama State, QB (SWAC) Statistics: 85 of 144 (59.0 percent), 917 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs; 110 rush yards, 1 TD (5 games) Notable: 361 yards of total offense, 4 total TDs vs. Mississippi Valley State

Tommy Schuster, North Dakota, QB (Missouri Valley) Statistics: 100 of 153 (65.4 percent), 992 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs (5 games) Notable: 29 of 37, 328 yards, 3 TDs vs. Western Illinois

Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, QB (Patriot) Statistics: 10 of 14 (71.4 percent), 111 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 212 rush yards, 4 TDs (3 games) Notable: 12 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs with 1 TD pass vs. Fordham; 3 total TDs vs. Bucknell

Devon Starling, Tennessee State, RB (Ohio Valley) Statistics: 124 carries, 647 yards, 5.2 ypc, 3 TDs (7 games) Notable: 149 yards vs. Murray State; 134 yards, 1 TD vs. UT Martin

Keyon Turner, Valparaiso, CB (Pioneer) Statistics: 25 tackles (7 solo), 2 TFL for 7 yards, 4 INTs with 37 return yards, 2 PBU, 2 FR, 1 QBH (6 games) Notable: Interception or fumble recovery in all 6 games

Jared Verse, Albany, DE (CAA) Statistics: 22 tackles (15 solo), 10 TFL for 36 yards, 4 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 BK (4 games) Notable: 4 TFL, 2 sacks vs. Rhode Island; 10 tackles, 3 TFL vs. Stony Brook

Cameron Ward, UIW, QB (Southland) Statistics: 183 of 303 (60.4 percent), 2,260 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs; 2 rush TDs (6 games) Notable: 300+ pass yards in all 6 games; 6 TD passes vs. Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls



EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD – 16 Finalists

VMI Athletics Coach Scott Wachenheim led VMI to its first FCS playoff berth this year.