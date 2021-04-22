Greg Johnson, NCAA | April 22, 2021 Panel approves changes to overtime rules in football Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer Share The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved a change to overtime rules for the 2021 football season. Teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period. Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period. Also, if the game reaches a third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. This is a change from the previous rule, which started to use 2-point plays in the fifth overtime period. WALK-ONS: 13 of the best walk-ons in college football history This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion. Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period. Team area The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the team area being permanently extended to the 20-yard lines, starting in the 2021 season. Previously, the team area extended to the 25-yard lines, but this area was expanded to the 15-yard lines last season to create more spacing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unsportsmanlike tactics In an editorial change to the rules book, video board and lighting system operators have been included in those personnel who may not create any distraction that obstructs play. Feigning injuries The panel supported the Football Rules Committee proposal to provide a framework to allow a school or conference to request a postgame video review about questionable actions through the NCAA secretary-rules editor/national coordinator of officials. Points of emphasis For the 2021 season, it will be a point of emphasis for officials to penalize any taunting action directed toward an opponent. Committee members think these actions reflect poorly on the game and can lead to unnecessary confrontations. Officials are directed to be alert to players who are significantly in violation of uniform rules and to send violators out of the game to correct the issue. This will include specifically the pants, jerseys and T-shirts that extend below the torso. Coaches should not enter the field of play or leave the team area to debate officiating decisions. Those who do so will have committed an automatic unsportsmanlike conduct foul. FCS finalists announced for 2020-21 Walter Payton Award, other top honors Finalists were announced for the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS legacy awards, which honor the national players and coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. This includes the Walter Payton Award for top offensive player. READ MORE 2020 NCAA FCS championship field announced The field of 16 teams competing for the 2020 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced on Sunday, April 18, by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. READ MORE DII Report: Colorado Mesa, Central Missouri baseball battle for top spot in closest Power 10 rankings, so far The race for No. 1 in the latest DII baseball Power 10 rankings are closer than ever with Colorado Mesa and Central Missouri continuing to roll. We also take a look at some impressive DII football numbers in this week's DII Report. READ MORE