Panel approves changes to overtime rules in football

Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved a change to overtime rules for the 2021 football season.

Teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period. Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period.

Also, if the game reaches a third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. This is a change from the previous rule, which started to use 2-point plays in the fifth overtime period.

WALK-ONS: 13 of the best walk-ons in college football history

This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion. Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period.

Team area

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the team area being permanently extended to the 20-yard lines, starting in the 2021 season. Previously, the team area extended to the 25-yard lines, but this area was expanded to the 15-yard lines last season to create more spacing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unsportsmanlike tactics

In an editorial change to the rules book, video board and lighting system operators have been included in those personnel who may not create any distraction that obstructs play.

Feigning injuries

The panel supported the Football Rules Committee proposal to provide a framework to allow a school or conference to request a postgame video review about questionable actions through the NCAA secretary-rules editor/national coordinator of officials.

Points of emphasis