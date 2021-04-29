Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence became the latest No. 1 overall pick, as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected the Tigers star with the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence is the first Clemson player to go No. 1 overall.

In 2020 the Cincinnati Bengals took Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Burrow, who won the 2019 Heisman Trophy, became the third LSU player to be drafted No. 1 overall.

The selection of Kyler Murray in 2019 pulled Oklahoma into a tie with Notre Dame and Southern California for the most top picks in draft history. Here are the schools with the most No. 1 selections since the NFL Draft began in 1936:

Colleges with most overall No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft

SCHOOL (NUMBER) PLAYERs (years) Notre Dame (5) Walt Patulski (1972), Paul Hornung (1957), Leon Hart (1950), Frank Dancewicz (1946), Angelo Bertelli (1944) Southern California (5) Carson Palmer (2003), Keyshawn Johnson (1996), Ricky Bell (1977), O.J. Simpson (1969), Ron Yary (1968) Oklahoma (5) Kyler Murray (2019), Baker Mayfield (2018), Sam Bradford (2010), Billy Sims (1980), Lee Roy Selmon (1976) Auburn (4) Cam Newton (2011), Aundray Bruce (1988), Bo Jackson (1986), Tucker Frederickson (1965) Georgia (4) Matthew Stafford (2009), Harry Babcock (1953), Charley Trippi (1945), Frank Sinkwich (1943) Stanford (4) Andrew Luck (2012), John Elway (1983), Jim Plunkett (1971), Bobby Garrett (1954) Ohio State (3) Orlando Pace (1997), Dan Wilkinson (1994), Tom Cousineau (1979) Texas (3) Kenneth Sims (1982), Earl Campbell (1978), Tommy Nobis (1966) LSU (3) Joe Burrow (2020), JaMarcus Russell (2007), Billy Cannon (1960) California (2) Jared Goff (2016), Steve Bartkowski (1975) Miami (Fla.) (2) Russell Maryland (1991), Vinny Testaverde (1987) Michigan (2) Jake Long (2008), Tom Harmon (1941) Nebraska (2) Irving Fryar (1984), Sam Francis (1937) Penn State (2) Courtney Brown (2000), Ki-Jana Carter (1995) South Carolina (2) Jadeveon Clowney (2014), George Rogers (1981) Tennessee (2) Peyton Manning (1998), George Cafego (1940) Virginia Tech (2) Michael Vick (2001), Bruce Smith (1985) Alabama (1) Harry Gilmer (1948) Central Michigan (1) Eric Fisher (2013) Chicago (1) Jay Berwanger (1936) Clemson (1) Trevor Lawrence (2021) Colorado A&M (1) Gary Glick (1956) Florida State (1) Jameis Winston (2015) Fresno State (1) David Carr (2002) Illinois (1) Jeff George (1990) Iowa (1) Randy Duncan (1959) Indiana (1) Corbett Davis (1938) Kentucky (1) Tim Couch (1999) Louisiana Tech (1) Terry Bradshaw (1970) Michigan State (1) Bubba Smith (1967) Mississippi (1) Eli Manning (2004) North Carolina State (1) Mario Williams (2006) Oklahoma State (1) Bob Fenimore (1947) Oregon (1) George Shaw (1955) Oregon State (1) Terry Baker (1963) Pennsylvania (1) Chuck Bednarik (1949) Rice (1) King Hill (1958) Southern Methodist (1) Kyle Rote (1951) Syracuse (1) Ernie Davis (1962) Tampa (1) John Matuszak (1973) TCU (1) Ki Aldrich (1939) Tennessee State (1) Ed 'Too Tall' Jones (1974) Texas A&M (1) Myles Garrett (2017) Texas Tech (1) Dave Parks (1964) Tulane (1) Tommy Mason (1961) UCLA (1) Troy Aikman (1989) Utah (1) Alex Smith (2005) Vanderbilt (1) Bill Wade (1952) Virginia (1) Bill Dudley (1942) Washington (1) Steve Emtman (1992) Washington State (1) Drew Bledsoe (1993)

In total, 51 different schools have had a player selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. The past four picks have been quarterbacks, including Oklahoma starters two years in a row (Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019).

MORE: College football programs with the most championships