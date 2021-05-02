Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft featured record-setting and record-tying draft results for conferences and schools. The University of Alabama had six players selected in the first round, which tied the record set by Miami (FL) in 2004, and the reigning national champion had 10 players drafted overall, as part of a record-setting 65-player total for the Southeastern Conference, which was also a record.

Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference.

Number of draft picks by school

During the 2021 NFL Draft, players from 89 different universities, including 56 different schools had multiple players selected. Here is the complete list, sorted in descending order of number of players drafted, then alphabetically:

T1. Alabama – 10

T1. Ohio State – 10

T3. Georgia – 9

T3. Notre Dame – 9

T5. Florida – 8

T5. Michigan – 8

7. LSU – 7

T8. Kentucky – 6

T8. Penn State – 6

T8. Pittsburgh – 6

T11. BYU – 5

T11. Clemson – 5

T11. Missouri – 5

T11. North Carolina – 5

T11. Oklahoma – 5

T11. Oregon – 5

T11. Stanford – 5

T11. Texas – 5

T11. UCF – 5

T11. USC – 5

T21. Auburn – 4

T21. Cincinnati – 4

T21. Duke – 4

T21. Florida State – 4

T21. Iowa – 4

T21. Miami (FL) – 4

T21. Oklahoma State – 4

T21. South Carolina – 4

T21. Texas A&M – 4

T21. Virginia Tech – 4

T21. Washington – 4

T32. Houston – 3

T32. Northwestern – 3

T32. Wisconsin – 3

T35. Arizona – 2

T35. Boise State – 2

T35. Boston College – 2

T35. Georgia Tech – 2

T35. Illinois – 2

T35. Louisville – 2

T35. Minnesota – 2

T35. Mississippi State – 2

T35. North Dakota State – 2

T35. Northern Iowa – 2

T35. Nebraska – 2

T35. Ole Miss – 2

T35. Oregon State – 2

T35. Purdue – 2

T35. SMU – 2

T35. Syracuse – 2

T35. TCU – 2

T35. Tennessee – 2

T35. Texas Tech – 2

T35. Tulane – 2

T35. UCLA – 2

T35. Western Michigan – 2

T57. Appalachian State – 1

T57. Arizona State – 1

T57. Arkansas – 1

T57. Baylor – 1

T57. Buffalo – 1

T57. Cal – 1

T57. Central Arkansas – 1

T57. Central Missouri – 1

T57. Charleston – 1

T57. Coastal Carolina – 1

T57. Colorado – 1

T57. Concordia-St. Paul – 1

T57. East Carolina – 1

T57. Indiana – 1

T57. Iowa State – 1

T57. Kansas State – 1

T57. Louisiana – 1

T57. Louisiana Tech – 1

T57. Marshall – 1

T57. Maryland – 1

T57. Memphis – 1

T57. Miami (OH) – 1

T57. NC State – 1

T57. North Texas –1

T57. San Diego State – 1

T57. South Alabama – 1

T57. Tulsa – 1

T57. UAB – 1

T57. UMass – 1

T57. Vanderbilt – 1

T57. Wake Forest – 1

T57. West Virginia – 1

T57. Wisconsin-Whitewater – 1

Number of draft picks by conference

Sixteen conferences were represented in the selections of the 2021 NFL Draft, plus independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a record 65 draft selections, ahead of the Big Ten (44) and ACC (42). Even though Notre Dame competed in the ACC last season, former Notre Dame players who were selected counted towards the independent college football programs.

1. SEC – 65

2. Big Ten – 44

3. ACC – 42

4. Pac-12 – 28

5. Big 12 – 22

6. American – 19

7. Independent – 15

T8. Conference USA – 4

T8. MAC – 4

T8. Missouri Valley – 4

T8. Sun Belt – 4

12. Mountain West – 3

T13. MIAA – 1

T13. Mountain East – 1

T13. NSIC – 1

T13. Southland – 1

T13. WIAC – 1

First-round results

Here are the results of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, QB – Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Zach Wilson, BYU, QB – New York Jets

3. Trey Lance, North Dakota State, QB – San Francisco 49ers

4. Kyle Pitts, Florida, TE – Atlanta Falcons

5. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, WR – Cincinnati Bengals

6. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, WR – Miami Dolphins

7. Penei Sewell, Oregon, OT – Detroit Lions

8. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina, CB – Carolina Panthers

9. Pat Surtain II, Alabama, CB – Denver Broncos

10. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, WR – Philadelphia Eagles

11. Justin Fields, Ohio State, QB – Chicago Bears

12. Micah Parsons, Penn State, LB – Dallas Cowboys

13. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern, OT – L.A. Chargers

14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, G – New York Jets

15. Mac Jones, Alabama, QB – New England Patriots

16. Zaven Collins, Tulsa, LB – Arizona Cardinals

17. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, OT – Las Vegas Raiders

18. Jaelan Phillips, Miami (FL), EDGE – Miami Dolphins

19. Jamin Davis, Kentucky, LB – Washington Football Team

20. Kadarius Toney, Florida, WR – New York Giants

21. Kwity Paye, Michigan, EDGE – Indianapolis Colts

22. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, CB – Tennessee Titans

23. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, OT – Minnesota Vikings

24. Najee Harris, Alabama, RB – Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Travis Etienne, Clemson, RB – Jacksonville Jaguars

26. Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, CB – Cleveland Browns

27. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, WR – Baltimore Ravens

28. Payton Turner, Houston, DE – New Orleans Saints

29. Eric Stokes, Georgia, CB – Green Bay Packers

30. Greg Rousseau, Miami (FL), EDGE – Buffalo Bills

31. Odafe Oweh, Penn State, EDGE – Baltimore Ravens

32. Joe Tryon, Washington, EDGE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers