Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 3, 2021 Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft NFL Draft prospect Cade Johnson's top FCS playoff highlights Share The 2021 NFL Draft featured record-setting and record-tying draft results for conferences and schools. The University of Alabama had six players selected in the first round, which tied the record set by Miami (FL) in 2004, and the reigning national champion had 10 players drafted overall, as part of a record-setting 65-player total for the Southeastern Conference, which was also a record. Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference. Number of draft picks by school During the 2021 NFL Draft, players from 89 different universities, including 56 different schools had multiple players selected. Here is the complete list, sorted in descending order of number of players drafted, then alphabetically: T1. Alabama – 10 T1. Ohio State – 10 T3. Georgia – 9 T3. Notre Dame – 9 T5. Florida – 8 T5. Michigan – 8 7. LSU – 7 T8. Kentucky – 6 T8. Penn State – 6 T8. Pittsburgh – 6 T11. BYU – 5 T11. Clemson – 5 T11. Missouri – 5 T11. North Carolina – 5 T11. Oklahoma – 5 T11. Oregon – 5 T11. Stanford – 5 T11. Texas – 5 T11. UCF – 5 T11. USC – 5 T21. Auburn – 4 T21. Cincinnati – 4 T21. Duke – 4 T21. Florida State – 4 T21. Iowa – 4 T21. Miami (FL) – 4 T21. Oklahoma State – 4 T21. South Carolina – 4 T21. Texas A&M – 4 T21. Virginia Tech – 4 T21. Washington – 4 T32. Houston – 3 T32. Northwestern – 3 T32. Wisconsin – 3 T35. Arizona – 2 T35. Boise State – 2 T35. Boston College – 2 T35. Georgia Tech – 2 T35. Illinois – 2 T35. Louisville – 2 T35. Minnesota – 2 T35. Mississippi State – 2 T35. North Dakota State – 2 T35. Northern Iowa – 2 T35. Nebraska – 2 T35. Ole Miss – 2 T35. Oregon State – 2 T35. Purdue – 2 T35. SMU – 2 T35. Syracuse – 2 T35. TCU – 2 T35. Tennessee – 2 T35. Texas Tech – 2 T35. Tulane – 2 T35. UCLA – 2 T35. Western Michigan – 2 T57. Appalachian State – 1 T57. Arizona State – 1 T57. Arkansas – 1 T57. Baylor – 1 T57. Buffalo – 1 T57. Cal – 1 T57. Central Arkansas – 1 T57. Central Missouri – 1 T57. Charleston – 1 T57. Coastal Carolina – 1 T57. Colorado – 1 T57. Concordia-St. Paul – 1 T57. East Carolina – 1 T57. Indiana – 1 T57. Iowa State – 1 T57. Kansas State – 1 T57. Louisiana – 1 T57. Louisiana Tech – 1 T57. Marshall – 1 T57. Maryland – 1 T57. Memphis – 1 T57. Miami (OH) – 1 T57. NC State – 1 T57. North Texas –1 T57. San Diego State – 1 T57. South Alabama – 1 T57. Tulsa – 1 T57. UAB – 1 T57. UMass – 1 T57. Vanderbilt – 1 T57. Wake Forest – 1 T57. West Virginia – 1 T57. Wisconsin-Whitewater – 1 NCAA.com Number of draft picks by conference Sixteen conferences were represented in the selections of the 2021 NFL Draft, plus independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a record 65 draft selections, ahead of the Big Ten (44) and ACC (42). Even though Notre Dame competed in the ACC last season, former Notre Dame players who were selected counted towards the independent college football programs. 1. SEC – 65 2. Big Ten – 44 3. ACC – 42 4. Pac-12 – 28 5. Big 12 – 22 6. American – 19 7. Independent – 15 T8. Conference USA – 4 T8. MAC – 4 T8. Missouri Valley – 4 T8. Sun Belt – 4 12. Mountain West – 3 T13. MIAA – 1 T13. Mountain East – 1 T13. NSIC – 1 T13. Southland – 1 T13. WIAC – 1 First-round results Here are the results of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, QB – Jacksonville Jaguars 2. Zach Wilson, BYU, QB – New York Jets 3. Trey Lance, North Dakota State, QB – San Francisco 49ers 4. Kyle Pitts, Florida, TE – Atlanta Falcons 5. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, WR – Cincinnati Bengals 6. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, WR – Miami Dolphins 7. Penei Sewell, Oregon, OT – Detroit Lions 8. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina, CB – Carolina Panthers 9. Pat Surtain II, Alabama, CB – Denver Broncos 10. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, WR – Philadelphia Eagles 11. Justin Fields, Ohio State, QB – Chicago Bears 12. Micah Parsons, Penn State, LB – Dallas Cowboys 13. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern, OT – L.A. Chargers 14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, G – New York Jets 15. Mac Jones, Alabama, QB – New England Patriots 16. Zaven Collins, Tulsa, LB – Arizona Cardinals 17. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, OT – Las Vegas Raiders 18. Jaelan Phillips, Miami (FL), EDGE – Miami Dolphins 19. Jamin Davis, Kentucky, LB – Washington Football Team 20. Kadarius Toney, Florida, WR – New York Giants 21. Kwity Paye, Michigan, EDGE – Indianapolis Colts 22. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, CB – Tennessee Titans 23. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, OT – Minnesota Vikings 24. Najee Harris, Alabama, RB – Pittsburgh Steelers 25. Travis Etienne, Clemson, RB – Jacksonville Jaguars 26. Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, CB – Cleveland Browns 27. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, WR – Baltimore Ravens 28. Payton Turner, Houston, DE – New Orleans Saints 29. Eric Stokes, Georgia, CB – Green Bay Packers 30. Greg Rousseau, Miami (FL), EDGE – Buffalo Bills 31. Odafe Oweh, Penn State, EDGE – Baltimore Ravens 32. Joe Tryon, Washington, EDGE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 