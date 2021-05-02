These are the 3 DII players taken in the 2021 NFL Draft

Three of the 259 players that were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft played DII football. Here's what you need to know about each one.

Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri — Round 5, No. 168 overall (Minnesota Vikings)

Central Missouri Athletics

Zach Davidson was the first Central Missouri player taken in the NFL draft since Delanie Walker in 2006, and the 12th in program history. The tight end, who also served as the team's punter, played three seasons with the Mules. Davidson finished his career with 51 receptions for 1,133 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 15 touchdown receptions in 2019 were the most-ever for a Central Missouri tight end in one season.

Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston (WV) — Round 7, No. 229 overall (Indianapolis Colts)

Charleston (W. Va.) Athletics

A two-time All-MEC First Team selection, Mike Strachan spent three seasons with the Golden Eagles. The 6-foot-5 wideout caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns during his career. In 2019, Strachan set a school record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 19. He was named to the AFCA Division II All-American Second Team later that year.

Chris Garrett, OLB, Concordia-St. Paul — Round 7, No. 252 overall (Los Angeles Rams)

Concordia-St. Paul Athletics

When Chris Garrett was chosen by the Rams in the seventh round, he became just the second NFL draft pick for Concordia-St. Paul in its history (Zach Moore was the first in 2014). The outside linebacker played three seasons with the Bears, and finished with 91 solo tackles and 36.5 sacks. Garrett also had 15 forced fumbles, the most for any player in DII history. He was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.