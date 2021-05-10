Craig Haley | Stats Perform | May 10, 2021 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team announced Watch South Dakota State's trick play TD catch and run by QB Share CHICAGO – May 10, 2021 — The FCS college football season that’s been spread over fall and spring semesters is quite different, but the tremendous individual talent on the playing fields is oh-so-familiar. The 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team, announced Monday, boasted 83 players on first and second teams, representing 45 schools. The first-team All-Americans included the players who are invited to the upcoming announcements of the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year) — quarterbacks Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington and Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana and running back Julius Chestnut of Sacred Heart — and the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year) — linebackers Colby Campbell of Presbyterian and Stone Snyder of VMI and defensive end Jordan Lewis of Southern. North Dakota State boasted the most All-Americans with six, helping the Missouri Valley Football Conference to 16 selections, the overall high. Delaware, Jacksonville State, James Madison and national finalists Sam Houston and South Dakota State had four selections each. 2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM First team offense QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison RB – Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart RB – Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota FB – Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State WR – Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois WR – Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls OL – Garret Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State OL – Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State First team defense DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah LB – Conner Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State LB – Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho DB – Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford DB – Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay DB – Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas DB – Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware First team special teams PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State P – Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis LS – Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison LS – Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI KR – Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State PR – Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU AP – Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois Second team offense QB – Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford RB – Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State FB – Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington WR – Keith Pearson, senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian WR – DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay TE – Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross OL – Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook OL – Tre’mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston Second team defense DL – D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State DL – Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond LB – Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham LB – Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky LB – Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M LB – James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State LB – Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois DB – Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State DB – Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State DB – Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana Second team special teams PK – Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford P – Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho P – Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart LS – Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware 