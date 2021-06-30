Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | June 30, 2021 When does the 2021 college football season start? Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer Share The 2021 college football season is less than two months away. This comes after a busy 2020 season that saw game postponements and cancelations due to COVID-19. Alabama will go into the season as the defending national champion, as the Crimson Tide beat Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game. Alabama will again be a CFP favorite. You can find information on when the 2021 college football season starts here. This story will be updated if games and times are changed. When does the 2021 college football season start? The 2021 season is set to begin on Saturday, Aug. 28, in this year's "Week Zero." Most of the nation in the FBS will start their seasons the following week. Here are all the games currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 in Week Zero: Nebraska at Illinois | 1 p.m. ET | FOX UConn at Fresno State | 2 p.m. | CBSSN Hawai'i at UCLA | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN UTEP at New Mexico State | 9:30 p.m. | FloFootball Southern Utah at San Jose State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN Games then pick up again starting with UAB vs. Jacksonville State on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Ohio State at Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 2 and North Carolina visiting Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 3 before a busy slate of games on Saturday, Sept. 4. Clemson and Georgia are set to play in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 on ABC. FOOTBALL HISTORY: Notable firsts and milestones College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games schedule The 2021 season is the eighth edition of the College Football Playoff. Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included: Peach Bowl: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinals): 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 Orange Bowl (CFP semifinals): 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 10 (at Indianapolis, Indiana) The title game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This will mark the first time Indianapolis will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game. Alabama (2015, 2017, 2020) and Clemson (2016, 2018) have combined for five of the seven CFP national championships. Ohio State (2014) and LSU (2019) are the other CFP-winning programs. RANKINGS: Final CFP poll | Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll Future CFP national championship locations and dates 2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) — Jan. 10 2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9 2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8 2025: Jan. 6 2026: Jan. 5 TITLES: FBS national championship history Schools with most FCS football national championships Here are the schools with the most all-time FCS football championships. North Dakota has the most with eight titles. READ MORE South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston: Preview, all-time history, how to watch the 2020-21 FCS championship game No. 1 South Dakota State faces No. 2 Sam Houston in the 2020-21 FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas on May 16. Here's everything you need to know. READ MORE Walter Payton Award: Complete history of the FCS offensive honor The Walter Payton Award is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. Here's what to know about the subdivision's highest honor. READ MORE