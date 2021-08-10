Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | August 12, 2021 2021 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer Share During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in every season, so the SEC Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 SEC Championship Game. When is the 2021 SEC Championship Game? The 2021 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, with the game on CBS. It will feature the winner of the SEC East versus the SEC West. Where is the SEC Championship Game? The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the fifth time the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 28th time it will be held in Atlanta. What are the current SEC standings? Click or tap here to view the latest SEC standings, which will be updated throughout the season. The winners of each division will meet in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Who are the past SEC champions? Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season. Season Champion Runner-up score MVP 1992 Alabama Florida 28-21 CB Antonio Langham, Alabama 1993 Florida Alabama 28-13 QB Terry Dean, Florida 1994 Florida Alabama 24-23 DT Ellis Johnson, Florida 1995 Florida Arkansas 24-3 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1996 Florida Alabama 45-30 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1997 Tennessee Auburn 30-29 QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee 1998 Tennessee Mississippi State 24-14 WR Peerless Price, Tennessee 1999 Alabama Florida 34-7 WR Freddie Milons, Alabama 2000 Florida Auburn 28-6 QB Rex Grossman, Florida 2001 LSU Tennessee 31-20 QB Matt Mauck, LSU 2002 Georgia Arkansas 30-3 QB David Greene, Georgia 2003 LSU Georgia 34-13 RB Justin Vincent, LSU 2004 Auburn Tennessee 38-28 QB Jason Campbell, Auburn 2005 Georgia LSU 34-14 QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia 2006 Florida Arkansas 38-28 WR Percy Harvin, Florida 2007 LSU Tennessee 21-14 QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU 2008 Florida Alabama 31-20 QB Tim Tebow, Florida 2009 Alabama Florida 32-13 QB Greg McElroy, Alabama 2010 Auburn South Carolina 56-17 QB Cam Newton, Auburn 2011 LSU Georgia 42-10 CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU 2012 Alabama Georgia 32-28 RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama 2013 Auburn Missouri 59-42 RB Tre Mason, Auburnn 2014 Alabama Missouri 42-13 QB Blake Sims, Alabama 2015 Alabama Florida 29-15 RB Derrick Henry, Alabama 2016 Alabama Florida 54-16 LB Reuben Foster, Alabama 2017 Georgia Auburn 28-7 LB Roquan Smith, Georgia 2018 Alabama Georgia 35-28 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama 2019 LSU Georgia 37-10 QB Joe Burrow, LSU 2020 Alabama Florida 52-46 RB Najee Harris, Alabama 2021 TBD TBD TBD TBD 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: AP Top 25 | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Spotify: College football through the years 👀 🏈 MORE: Conference standings | Season stats COVID-19 UPDATES : Latest news and schedules College football's longest active road winning streaks These college football teams have the longest active road winning streaks in the FBS, entering 2021-22. READ MORE College football's longest active FBS home win streaks Here are the longest active win streaks in college football going into the 2021 season. READ MORE How the AP preseason football poll predicts the College Football Playoff Here's how the preseason AP poll correlates to the final College Football Playoff poll in the CFP era. READ MORE