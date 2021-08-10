College football's longest active road winning streaks

Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

Way too early predictions for the 2021 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

How hard is it to win on the road in college football? Well, the longest active road winning streak entering the 2021 season is in the single digits, while the longest active home winning streak prior to the '21 campaign is 28 games.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that among the seven FBS programs with the longest active road winning streaks entering the season, three made the College Football Playoff last season.

Here are the longest active road winning streaks in the FBS.

1. Ohio State

Streak: Nine games

Last loss: Oct. 20, 2018 at Purdue (49-20)

Next road game: Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota

Reigning national runner-up Ohio State went undefeated on the road in the 2020 (2-0) and 2019 seasons (5-0), and the Buckeyes have five road games on their 2021 schedule. They boast the longest active road winning streak in the country and if they defeat Minnesota in their season opener, their road winning streak will reach double digits.

Ohio State's last road loss was nearly three years ago at Purdue, which kept the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff, but since then, they've won nine consecutive road games by an average of 29.9 points, including wins over No. 18 Penn State in 2020 and No. 13 Michigan in 2019.

T-2. Boise State

Streak: Six games

Last loss: Oct. 19, 2019 at BYU (28-25)

Next road game: Thursday, Sept. 2 at UCF

If Boise State had been able to defeat BYU on the road in October 2019 — the Cougars won by three — then the Broncos' current road winning streak could be 13 games, as their next-most recent road loss was on Sept. 15, 2018 at Oklahoma State. In Boise State's last six road games, the Broncos have won by roughly two touchdowns on average — 14.5 points.

The Broncos went 3-0 on the road during the 2020 season and won their final three road games during the 2019 season.

T-2. Louisiana

Streak: Six games

Last loss: Dec. 7, 2019 at No. 21 Appalachian State (45-38)

Next road game: Saturday, Sept. 4 at Texas

Louisiana was ranked No. 19 in the final College Football Playoff rankings during the 2020 season, as the Ragin' Cajuns went 10-1 on the season, sharing the Sun Belt championship with Coastal Carolina. They went undefeated on the road last season, winning all six of their road games, starting their 2020 campaign with a 31-14 win at Iowa State, which played in the Big 12 Championship and appeared at No. 10 in the final CFP rankings.

Louisiana was masterful at winning close games last season — six of its 10 wins were by seven points or fewer, including a three-point road win in overtime over Georgia State, a three-point road win at Appalachian State in its regular season finale and a four-point road win at UAB.

If Louisiana's road winning streak reaches seven games, it'll be impressive. The Ragin' Cajuns open their 2021 campaign at Texas.

T-2. Notre Dame

Streak: Six games

Last loss: Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan (45-14)

Next road game: Sunday, Sept. 5 at Florida State

During its lone season as an ACC member, Notre Dame played four road games in 2020, defeating Pittsburgh (45-3), Georgia Tech (31-13), Boston College (45-31) and No. 19 North Carolina (31-17), which helped the Fighting Irish appear in the ACC Championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame's schedule is never easy, given its annual series with Navy, USC and Stanford, games against ACC opponents and frequent Big Ten foes. But the Fighting Irish's 2021 schedule arguably features games in which its strongest opponents come to South Bend – Cincinnati, USC and North Carolina – and they play Wisconsin at a neutral site.

Their road slate includes games at Florida State, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Stanford.

T-2. Southern California

Streak: Six games

Last loss: Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame (30-27)

Next road game: Saturday, Sept. 18 at Washington State

USC played just six games last season but the Trojans went 5-1, including three road wins — Arizona, Utah and UCLA. They also won their last three road games from the 2019 season — Colorado, Arizona State and California.

During its current road winning streak, USC has pulled off a series of close wins. It defeated Colorado and Arizona by four points, and Arizona State and UCLA by five.

USC will face five road games in the 2021 season and you can make the case that the three toughest road games come in a four-week span in the heart of the season — at Notre Dame (Oct. 23), at Arizona State (Nov. 6) and at California (Nov. 13). The Trojans' last road loss was at Notre Dame, ironically, in October 2019, amid a season in which they also endured road defeats at BYU and Washington.

T-6. Alabama

Streak: Five games

Last loss: Nov. 30, 2019 at No. 15 Auburn (48-45)

Next road game: Saturday, Sept. 18 at Florida

As part of its 13-0, national championship season, Alabama went 5-0 on the road, defeating Missouri (38-19), Ole Miss (63-48), Tennessee (48-17), LSU (55-17) and Arkansas (52-3) by an average of 30.4 points. Each win was by a margin of at least 15 points.

The Crimson Tide's last road loss came to rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl, when then-backup quarterback Mac Jones got the start in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama fell by three points. If the Crimson Tide had won, its current road winning streak could be 13 games. Alabama's next-most recent road loss was also against Auburn, in its 2017 regular-season finale, when the Tigers won the SEC West.

T-6. Coastal Carolina

Streak: Five games

Last loss: Nov. 23, 2019 at UL Monroe (45-42)

Next road game: Saturday, Sept. 18 at Buffalo

After going 5-7 (2-6 Sun Belt) in the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina was one of the darlings of the 2020 season as the Chanticleers went 11-0 (8-0 Sun Belt) in the regular season, with their only loss all season coming by Liberty to three points in the Cure Bowl. Coastal Carolina went 5-0 on the road last season, starting with a double-digit win at Kansas and a three-point win over No. 21 Louisiana.

Coastal Carolina's next road game is at Buffalo, which is coming off of a 6-1 season in 2020 in which it went undefeated in the regular season. The Bulls, however, will be in the first year of head coach Maurice Linguist, who replaced Lance Leipold, who's now at Kansas.