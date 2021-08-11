2021 Big Ten football schedule: Games, dates & matchups

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Here is the 2021 Big Ten college football schedule, which begins Saturday, Aug. 28 when Illinois hosts Nebraska. The game was supposed to be held in Dublin, Ireland, but due to COVID-19, it was moved to Illinois. Instead, Nebraska will head to Ireland to open the 2022 season against Northwestern.

While Nebraska and Illinois begin their seasons Aug. 28, the rest of the Big Ten kicks off Week 1 on Sept. 4.

Here is the full schedule for the Big Ten.

2021 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels

All times ET.

Week 0 — Saturday, Aug. 28

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Saturday, Sept. 4

Week 2 — Saturday, Sept. 11

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 17

Saturday, Sept. 18

Week 4 — Saturday, Sept. 25

Bowling Green at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | ESPN Network TBD

Wisconsin at Notre Dame | 12 p.m. | FOX

Rutgers at Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | TBA

Indiana at Western Kentucky | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Illinois at Purdue

Colorado State at Iowa

Nebraska at Michigan State

Ohio at Northwestern

Kent State at Maryland

Akron at Ohio State

Villanova at Penn State

Week 5

Friday, Oct. 1

Iowa at Maryland | 8 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Oct. 2

Minnesota at Purdue | 12 p.m. | TBA

Northwestern at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | TBA

Western Kentucky at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | TBA

Charlotte at Illinois

Michigan at Wisconsin

Indiana at Penn State

Ohio State at Rutgers

Week 6 — Saturday, Oct. 9

Maryland at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | TBA

Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | TBA

Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30/4 p.m. | TBA

Penn State at Iowa | TBA | Fox or FS1

Michigan at Nebraska

Week 7 — Saturday, Oct. 16

Rutgers at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | TBA

Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | TBA

Purdue at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | TBA

Nebraska at Minnesota

Army at Wisconsin

Week 8 — Saturday, Oct. 23

Illinois at Penn State | 12 p.m. | TBA

Maryland at Minnesota

Northwestern at Michigan

Wisconsin at Purdue

Ohio State at Indiana

Week 9 — Saturday, Oct. 30

Iowa at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | TBA

Rutgers at Illinois

Minnesota at Northwestern

Purdue at Nebraska

Indiana at Maryland

Michigan at Michigan State

Penn State at Ohio State

Week 10 — Saturday, Nov. 6

Illinois at Minnesota

Iowa at Northwestern

Ohio State at Nebraska

Michigan State at Purdue

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Indiana at Michigan

Penn State at Maryland

Week 11 — Saturday, Nov. 13

Minnesota at Iowa

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Purdue at Ohio State

Rutgers at Indiana

Maryland at Michigan State

Michigan at Penn State

Week 12 — Saturday, Nov. 20

Illinois at Iowa

Minnesota at Indiana

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Purdue at Northwestern

Michigan at Maryland

Michigan State at Ohio State

Rutgers at Penn State

Week 13

Friday, Nov. 26

Iowa at Nebraska | 1:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Nov. 27

Ohio State at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

Iowa at Nebraska | 1:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Northwestern at Illinois

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Indiana at Purdue

Maryland at Rutgers

Penn State at Michigan State

2021 Big Ten college football schedule: Team-by-team

Illinois

Aug. 28: vs. Nebraska

Sept. 4: vs. UTSA

Sept. 11: at Virginia

Sept. 17: vs Maryland

Sept. 25: at Purdue

Oct. 2: vs. Charlotte

Oct. 9: vs Wisconsin

Oct. 23: at Penn State

Oct. 30: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 6: at Minnesota

Nov. 20: at Iowa

Nov. 27: vs. Northwestern

Indiana

Sept. 4: at Iowa

Sept. 11: vs. Idaho

Sept. 18: vs Cincinnati

Sept. 25: at Western Kentucky

Oct. 2: at Penn State

Oct. 16: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 30: at Maryland

Nov. 6: at Michigan

Nov. 13: vs Rutgers

Nov. 20: vs Minnesota

Nov. 27: at Purdue

Iowa

Sept. 4: vs. Indiana

Sept. 11: at Iowa State

Sept. 18: vs. Kent State

Sept. 25: vs. Colorado State

Oct. 1: at Maryland

Oct. 9: vs. Penn State

Oct. 16: vs. Purdue

Oct. 30: at Wisconsin

Nov. 6: at Northwestern

Nov. 13: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 20: vs. Illinois

Nov. 26: at Nebraska

Maryland

Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia

Sept. 11: vs. Howard

Sept. 17: at Illinois

Sept. 25: vs. Kent State

Oct. 1: vs. Iowa

Oct. 9: at Ohio State

Oct. 23: at Minnesota

Oct. 30: vs. Indiana

Nov. 6: vs. Penn State

Nov. 13: at Michigan State

Nov. 20: vs. Michigan

Nov. 27: at Rutgers

Michigan

Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 11: vs. Washington

Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 2: at Wisconsin

Oct. 9: at Nebraska

Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 30: at Michigan State

Nov. 6: vs. Indiana

Nov. 13: at Penn State

Nov. 20: at Maryland

Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State

Michigan State

Sept. 3: at Northwestern

Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 18: at Miami

Sept. 25: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky

Oct. 9: at Rutgers

Oct. 16: at Indiana

Oct. 30: vs. Michigan

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: vs. Maryland

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: vs. Penn State

Minnesota

Sept. 2: vs. Ohio State

Sept. 11: vs. Miami (OH)

Sept. 18: at Colorado

Sept. 25: vs. Bowling Green

Oct. 2: at Purdue

Oct. 16: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 23: vs. Maryland

Oct. 30: at Northwestern

Nov. 6: vs. Illinois

Nov. 13: at Iowa

Nov. 20: at Indiana

Nov. 27: vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska

Aug. 28: at Illinois

Sept. 4: vs. Fordham

Sept. 11: vs. Buffalo

Sept. 18: at Oklahoma

Sept. 25: at Michigan State

Oct. 2: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 9: vs. Michigan

Oct. 16: at Minnesota

Oct. 30: vs. Purdue

Nov. 6: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 20: at Wisconsin

Nov. 26: vs. Iowa

Northwestern

Sept. 3: vs. Michigan State

Sept. 11: vs. Indiana State

Sept. 18: at Duke

Sept. 25: vs. Ohio

Oct. 2: at Nebraska

Oct. 16: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 23: at Michigan

Oct. 30: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 6: vs. Iowa

Nov. 13: at Wisconsin

Nov. 20: vs. Purdue

Nov. 27: at Illinois

Ohio State

Sept. 2: at Minnesota

Sept. 11: vs. Oregon

Sept. 18: vs. Tulsa

Sept. 25: vs. Akron

Oct. 2: at Rutgers

Oct. 9: vs. Maryland

Oct. 23: at Indiana

Oct. 30: vs. Penn State

Nov. 6: at Nebraska

Nov. 13: vs. Purdue

Nov. 20: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 27: vs. Michigan

Penn State

Sept. 4: at Wisconsin

Sept. 11: vs. Ball State

Sept. 18: vs. Auburn

Sept. 25: vs. Villanova

Oct. 2: vs. Indiana

Oct. 9: at Iowa

Oct. 23: vs. Illinois

Oct. 30: at Ohio State

Nov. 6: at Maryland

Nov. 13: vs. Michigan

Nov. 20: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 27: at Michigan State

Purdue

Sept. 4: vs. Oregon State

Sept. 11: at UConn

Sept. 18: at Notre Dame

Sept. 25: vs. Illinois

Oct. 2: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 16: at Iowa

Oct. 23: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 30: at Nebraska

Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 13: at Ohio State

Nov. 20: at Northwestern

Nov. 27: vs. Indiana

Rutgers

Sept. 2: vs. Temple

Sept. 11: at Syracuse

Sept. 18: vs. Delaware

Sept. 25: at Rutgers

Oct. 2: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 9: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 16: at Northwestern

Oct. 30: at Illinois

Nov. 6: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 13: at Indiana

Nov. 20: at Penn State

Nov. 27: vs. Maryland

Wisconsin