Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | August 12, 2021 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game: Date, time, history These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The Pac-12 Championship Game winner has advanced the to the College Football Playoff only twice. It hasn't happened since Washington in 2016. The conference will hope to send their third to the CFP this season after the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game. When is the Pac-12 Championship Game? The 2021 Pac-12 Championship is at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 on ABC. It will feature the winner of the Pac-12 North versus the Pac-12 South. MORE TITLES: What to know for the SEC Championship Game Where is the Pac-12 Championship Game? The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the first time Las Vegas will host the Pac-12 Championship Game in its 11-year history. Last year, Oregon beat USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. What are the current Pac-12 standings? Click or tap here for the latest Pac-12 standings. This will be updated through the season. The winners of the North and South divisions will meet in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Who are the past Pac-12 Champions? Here is a list of the previous winners of the Pac-12 Championship, which started in 2011. Season Champion Runner-up Score MVP Location 2011 Oregon UCLA 49-31 RB LaMichael James, Oregon Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR 2012 Stanford UCLA 27-24 QB Kevin Hogan, Stanford Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA 2013 Stanford Arizona St. 38-14 RB Tyler Gaffney, Stanford Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ 2014 Oregon Arizona 51-13 QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2015 Stanford USC 41-22 RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2016 Washington Colorado 41-10 S Taylor Rapp, Washington Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2017 USC Stanford 31-28 QB Sam Darnold, USC Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2018 Washington Utah 10-3 CB Byron Murphy, Washington Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2019 Oregon Utah 37-15 RB CJ Verdell, Oregon Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2020 Oregon USC 31-24 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2021 TBD TBD TBD TBD Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV