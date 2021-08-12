2021 Pac-12 Championship Game: Date, time, history

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The Pac-12 Championship Game winner has advanced the to the College Football Playoff only twice. It hasn't happened since Washington in 2016. The conference will hope to send their third to the CFP this season after the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game.

When is the Pac-12 Championship Game?

The 2021 Pac-12 Championship is at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 on ABC. It will feature the winner of the Pac-12 North versus the Pac-12 South.

MORE TITLES: What to know for the SEC Championship Game

Where is the Pac-12 Championship Game?

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the first time Las Vegas will host the Pac-12 Championship Game in its 11-year history. Last year, Oregon beat USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

What are the current Pac-12 standings?

Click or tap here for the latest Pac-12 standings. This will be updated through the season. The winners of the North and South divisions will meet in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Who are the past Pac-12 Champions?

Here is a list of the previous winners of the Pac-12 Championship, which started in 2011.