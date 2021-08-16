2021 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2021 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule includes six dates for top 25 rankings. The final show will reveal which four teams will play in the CFP semifinals.

Last season, Alabama defeated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 2020 semifinalists were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

The first 2021 rankings will be out on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

2021 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the six CFP Top 25 announcements this season:

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 2

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9*

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

*This is an approximate start time. It will be revealed between the two State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader men's college basketball games.

The top four teams will participate in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 31. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 10, in Indianapolis, Indiana.