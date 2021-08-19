NCAA.com | August 30, 2021 2021 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Preseason AP football poll: Breaking down the first 2021 rankings Share Alabama has won three of the seven College Football Playoffs going into the 2021 college football season. That included 2020 when the Crimson Tide finished undefeated and beat Ohio State to win the title. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide lost a lot from that title team, even three of the top five Heisman finishers — including winner DeVonta Smith. Despite that, Alabama is expected to compete for another SEC championship, another CFP appearance and another national title. 2021 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Opponent Date Time (ET) TV Score vs. Miami (Atlanta, GA) Sept. 4 3:30 p.m. ABC vs. Mercer Sept. 11 4 p.m. SEC Network at Florida Sept. 18 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. Southern Miss Sept. 25 TBA TBA vs. Ole Miss Oct. 2 TBA TBA at Texas A&M Oct. 9 TBA TBA at Mississippi State Oct. 16 TBA TBA vs. Tennessee Oct. 23 TBA TBA vs. LSU Nov. 6 TBA TBA vs. New Mexico State Nov. 13 TBA TBA vs. Arkansas Nov. 20 TBA TBA at Auburn Nov. 27 TBA TBA SCORES: See scores and stats from every college football game Alabama players to watch As is often the case, when you have a first-year starting quarterback, attention will start there. And after Mac Jones passed for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, the Tide have big shoes to fill. Thankfully, Alabama can turn to Bryce Young. He passed for 156 yards in 2020 as the backup, but now the reins are his. The Tide open with No. 14 Miami (Fla.) in Week 1 and then travel to No. 13 Florida two weeks later, so Young will have some early tests. John Metchie III will be a go-to target for Young after Metchie totaled 55 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Alabama is working with a new OC this year, too, with Bill O'Brien replacing Steve Sarkisian. Defensively, Will Anderson Jr. is only one of a handful of star players leading the defense, joining Christopher Allen, Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris and others. SHOP ALABAMA GEAR Top sellers | Newest arrivals | NCAA.com Shop 2020 Alabama football results Here was the full, detailed schedule for Alabama's 2020 football season, with results OPPONENT LOCATION RESULT at Missouri Columbia, MO W, 38-19 Texas A&M Tuscaloosa, AL W, 52-24 at Mississippi Oxford, MS W, 63-48 Georgia Tuscaloosa, AL W, 41-24 at Tennessee Knoxville, TN W, 48-17 Mississippi State Tuscaloosa, AL W, 41-0 Kentucky Tuscaloosa, AL W, 63-3 Auburn Tuscaloosa, AL W, 42-13 at LSU Baton Rouge, LA W, 55-17 at Arkansas Fayetteville, AR W, 52-3 Florida (SEC Championship) Atlanta, GA W, 52-46 No. 4 Notre Dame (College Football Playoff semifinal) Arlington, TX W, 31-14 No. 3 Ohio State (CFP National Championship) Miami Gardens, FL W, 52-24 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule Alabama has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2019. Here's the schedule for the 201-22 College Football Playoff. ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Virginia Tech shocks No. 10 North Carolina: 3 things to know from the upset No. 10 North Carolina fall to Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 17-10 to open up the 2021 season. READ MORE FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams. READ MORE Every DII and DIII player on a 2021 NFL roster Here are all the DII and DIII players on NFL rosters for the 2021 season. READ MORE