Here are the top 4 dynamic duos in the FCS entering 2021

From Jordan and Pippen to Montana and Rice, dynamic duos have reached a new level of dominance. Each player in these talented twosomes is great on their own, but they shine brighter together. The elite tandems in FCS football are no different and they will look to make their mark in 2021.

Here are the best dynamic duos in FCS football entering the 2021-22 season.

The top 4 dynamic duos in the FCS entering 2021

Sam Houston’s Jahari Kay and Joseph Wallace

The defending champion Bearkats enter the fall returning numerous starters from their title run, but DE Jahari Kay and DT Joseph Wallace highlight a dominant defensive line. Kay was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award — the FCS defensive player of the year honor — after having 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles in the spring. Wallace had 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble en route to earning All-American accolades. This senior dynamic duo on the defensive line is sure to strike fear in opposing offenses as Sam Houston looks to repeat as champion.

Central Arkansas’s Tyler Hudson and Lujuan Winningham

Central Arkansas Athletics Central Arkansas football has two of the best receivers in the country.

A dominant No. 1 receiver is the dream of any college offense. Central Arkansas has two capable of playing such a role in wideouts Tyler Hudson and Lujuan Winningham. In the spring, Hudson had 845 receiving yards, good for fourth-best in the country. Meanwhile, Winningham led the nation with 12 touchdown receptions. Both have received All-American recognition heading into the fall. The Central Arkansas wideouts benefit from each other as neither can be double-teamed as each poses a threat to opposing defenses. The dangerous pass-catching duo can take the top off a defense and have the potential to put the Bears over the top in this year's ASUN-WAC challenge.

South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong and Isaiah Davis

Running backs Pierre Strong and Isaiah Davis form the best one-two combo in any backfield in the FCS. Last year, the Jackrabbits had the seventh-best rushing attack in the FCS, led by Strong and Davis’s 707 and 818 rushing yards, respectively. The two workhorses led South Dakota State to its first championship game appearance, just seconds away from winning. With two of the best FCS running backs in the backfield once again, South Dakota State’s quest for its first championship in school history is in good hands.

Jacksonville State’s DJ Coleman and Nicario Harper

We’ve all heard the cliche: Defense wins championships. Jacksonville State hopes this proves true as it returns two of the best defensive players in the country this fall. Both DE DJ Coleman and S Nicario Harper earned All-American status last season, proving to be playmaking athletes at multiple levels in the Gamecock defense. Coleman gets after the quarterback (second in FCS sacks in 2020-21 with nine) while Harper patrols the backend of the defense cleaning anything up. Together, the Gamecock defenders create a tandem that can change the game at any moment.