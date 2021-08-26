FOOTBALL WEEK 1 CONTINUES:

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | September 1, 2021

Best new college football uniforms for the 2021 season

College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer

That smell in the air, the crisp feeling while walking outside in the morning and those leaves beginning to turn from green to orange and red.

That's college football season coming back. 

As fans return to stadiums and back to their couches to watch their favorite teams, many will see their squads sporting fresh, new threads. Let's take a look at some of the best ones so far this season. This story will continue to be updated as schools reveal new uniforms.

Arizona Wildcats 

The Wildcats are opting to wear their "Desert Swarm" throwback uniforms full-time this season. It pays homage to the Dick Tomey era in the 1990s, which was the winningest in Arizona football history.  

The Wildcats posted two top-10 finishes in the 1990s: No. 10 in 1993 and No. 4 in 1998.

Boston College Eagles 

In mid-June, Boston College announced it was moving its uniform production to Adidas. With that came the news of new threads for the Eagles football team. 

The color scheme remained the same, but BC went for a more retro, simple look. 

BYU Cougars 

BYU certainly has uniform options this year. With the addition of the new "Royal Rush" alternates, the Cougars have 26 — yes, TWENTY-SIX — uniform combinations. 

Since it announces on a game-by-game basis, here's a look at the Royal Rush it'll wear for Game 1 against Arizona. 

Florida State Seminoles 

This isn't so much a uniform change, as it is honoring a legacy. 

This season, Florida State will feature the late Bobby Bowden's signature in garnet on a white background on the back of each helmet. During his legendary career, Coach Bowden and the Seminoles finished as an AP top-five team for 14 consecutive seasons from 1987-2000. That records stands to this day.

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 

Similar to BC, Hawaii recently made the switch to Adidas, too. The uniforms aren't all that different, but there were a few minor tweaks in the transition from Under Armour to Adidas. 

Miami Hurricanes 

The Hurricanes have some of the coolest colors in college football, and they display them well in these new uniforms that include minor changes. 

One of those changes was going back to the Dade Bold font used by the squad from 2000-2016. 

Minnesota Golden Gophers 

For its Sept. 2 season-opening game with Ohio State, Minnesota will wear black alternate uniforms. 

Missouri Tigers 

The Tigers unveiled their first significant uniform change since 2012. The new design pays tribute to some of the school's early conference championships. 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

The Fighting Irish will play the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2021 Shamrock Series. For the game, Notre Dame released a new uniform caked in small details from the history of the school and the venue — Soldier Field. 

The Fighting Irish explained all those tidbits in this Twitter video. 

Oregon Ducks 

Oregon is in a league of its own when it comes to uniforms, and this new set is no different. The Ducks, with the help of Nike, have come to set the standard of what sleek, modern football jerseys could look like. 

Look at that yellow one in the middle. Come on. 

UCLA Bruins 

The Bruins made the switch this past offseason from Under Armour to Nike and Jordan. With that came new uniforms that aren't all that different from last year's threads. 

The only big difference is the shoulder stripes stop at the seams rather than extending down to the armpits.

Utah Utes 

These are really cool. The Utes will wear these beauties on Nov. 20 against Oregon. 

The uniforms are a tribute to the USS Salt Lake City, which unofficially fought in more battles than any other ship in the World War II Pacific Fleet. 

Vanderbilt Commodores 

The Commodores unveiled two new jerseys. One is white with black trim and numbers, along with gold letters. The other jersey is the opposite — black with gold trim and lettering, along with white numbers. 

Vanderbilt also made a switch to the helmets. Instead of the "V" being inside a star, the star is gone and the "V" stands out more on its own. Along with the star on the side, the chain down the middle was also abandoned in favor of black and white stripes. 

Wisconsin Badgers 

The Badgers make this list because of alternate uniforms it'll be rocking in the Shamrock Series game with Notre Dame. These jerseys are super sleek while also maintaining a simplicity that's fun to look at. 

One of the most notable parts is how it says "Forward" on the helmet. 

