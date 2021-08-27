Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | September 4, 2021 2021 Big Ten football schedule: Games, dates & matchups College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer Share Here is the 2021 Big Ten college football schedule, which began Saturday, Aug. 28, when Illinois beat Nebraska. In Week 1, Ohio State outscored Minnesota, 45-31. Here is the full schedule for the Big Ten. 2021 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels All times ET. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard and all final scores. Week 0 Saturday, Aug. 28 Illinois 30, Nebraska 22 Week 1 Thursday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31 Friday, Sept. 3 Michigan State 38, Northwestern 21 Saturday, Sept. 4 Rutgers 61, Temple 14 Nebraska 52, Fordham 7 No. 19 Penn State 16, No. 12 Wisconsin 10 Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14 No. 18 Iowa 34, No. 17 Indiana 6 Maryland 30, West Virginia 24 Purdue 30, Oregon State 21 UTSA 37, Illinois 30 MORE GAMES: Full college football TV schedule and times for the 2021-22 season Week 2 — Saturday, Sept. 11 Illinois at Virginia | 11 a.m. | ACC Network Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | ESPNU Indiana State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network Youngstown State at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network Oregon at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX Rutgers at Syracuse | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Purdue at UConn | 3 p.m. | CBSSN Buffalo at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Ball State at Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1 Iowa at Iowa State | 4:30 p.m. | ABC Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | FS1 Idaho at Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Howard at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Washington at Michigan | 8 p.m. | ABC Week 3 Friday, Sept. 17 Maryland at Illinois | 9 p.m. | FS1 Saturday, Sept. 18 Nebraska at Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX Cincinnati at Indiana | 12 p.m. | ABC or ESPN Northern Illinois at Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network Michigan State at Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC or ESPN Minnesota at Colorado | 1 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Purdue at Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC Kent State at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Tulsa at Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1 Delaware at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Northwestern at Duke | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Auburn at Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Latest AP Top 25 poll | Conference standings Week 4 — Saturday, Sept. 25 Bowling Green at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | ESPN Network TBD Wisconsin at Notre Dame | 12 p.m. | FOX Rutgers at Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | TBA Indiana at Western Kentucky | 8 p.m. | CBSSN Illinois at Purdue Colorado State at Iowa Nebraska at Michigan State Ohio at Northwestern Kent State at Maryland Akron at Ohio State Villanova at Penn State Week 5 Friday, Oct. 1 Iowa at Maryland | 8 p.m. | FS1 Saturday, Oct. 2 Minnesota at Purdue | 12 p.m. | TBA Northwestern at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | TBA Western Kentucky at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | TBA Charlotte at Illinois Michigan at Wisconsin Indiana at Penn State Ohio State at Rutgers Week 6 — Saturday, Oct. 9 Maryland at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | TBA Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | TBA Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30/4 p.m. | TBA Penn State at Iowa | TBA | Fox or FS1 Michigan at Nebraska Week 7 — Saturday, Oct. 16 Rutgers at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | TBA Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | TBA Purdue at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | TBA Nebraska at Minnesota Army at Wisconsin Week 8 — Saturday, Oct. 23 Illinois at Penn State | 12 p.m. | TBA Maryland at Minnesota Northwestern at Michigan Wisconsin at Purdue Ohio State at Indiana Week 9 — Saturday, Oct. 30 Iowa at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | TBA Rutgers at Illinois Minnesota at Northwestern Purdue at Nebraska Indiana at Maryland Michigan at Michigan State Penn State at Ohio State Week 10 — Saturday, Nov. 6 Illinois at Minnesota Iowa at Northwestern Ohio State at Nebraska Michigan State at Purdue Wisconsin at Rutgers Indiana at Michigan Penn State at Maryland Week 11 — Saturday, Nov. 13 Minnesota at Iowa Northwestern at Wisconsin Purdue at Ohio State Rutgers at Indiana Maryland at Michigan State Michigan at Penn State Week 12 — Saturday, Nov. 20 Illinois at Iowa Minnesota at Indiana Nebraska at Wisconsin Purdue at Northwestern Michigan at Maryland Michigan State at Ohio State Rutgers at Penn State Week 13 Friday, Nov. 26 Iowa at Nebraska | 1:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Saturday, Nov. 27 Ohio State at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX Iowa at Nebraska | 1:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Northwestern at Illinois Wisconsin at Minnesota Indiana at Purdue Maryland at Rutgers Penn State at Michigan State 2021 Big Ten college football schedule: Team-by-team Illinois Aug. 28: vs. Nebraska Sept. 4: vs. UTSA Sept. 11: at Virginia Sept. 17: vs Maryland Sept. 25: at Purdue Oct. 2: vs. Charlotte Oct. 9: vs Wisconsin Oct. 23: at Penn State Oct. 30: vs. Rutgers Nov. 6: at Minnesota Nov. 20: at Iowa Nov. 27: vs. Northwestern Indiana Sept. 4: at No. 18 Iowa Sept. 11: vs. Idaho Sept. 18: vs Cincinnati Sept. 25: at Western Kentucky Oct. 2: at Penn State Oct. 16: vs. Michigan State Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State Oct. 30: at Maryland Nov. 6: at Michigan Nov. 13: vs Rutgers Nov. 20: vs Minnesota Nov. 27: at Purdue Iowa Sept. 4: vs. No. 17 Indiana Sept. 11: at Iowa State Sept. 18: vs. Kent State Sept. 25: vs. Colorado State Oct. 1: at Maryland Oct. 9: vs. Penn State Oct. 16: vs. Purdue Oct. 30: at Wisconsin Nov. 6: at Northwestern Nov. 13: vs. Minnesota Nov. 20: vs. Illinois Nov. 26: at Nebraska Maryland Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia Sept. 11: vs. Howard Sept. 17: at Illinois Sept. 25: vs. Kent State Oct. 1: vs. Iowa Oct. 9: at Ohio State Oct. 23: at Minnesota Oct. 30: vs. Indiana Nov. 6: vs. Penn State Nov. 13: at Michigan State Nov. 20: vs. Michigan Nov. 27: at Rutgers Michigan Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan Sept. 11: vs. Washington Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers Oct. 2: at Wisconsin Oct. 9: at Nebraska Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern Oct. 30: at Michigan State Nov. 6: vs. Indiana Nov. 13: at Penn State Nov. 20: at Maryland Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State Michigan State Sept. 3: at Northwestern Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State Sept. 18: at Miami Sept. 25: vs. Nebraska Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky Oct. 9: at Rutgers Oct. 16: at Indiana Oct. 30: vs. Michigan Nov. 6: at Purdue Nov. 13: vs. Maryland Nov. 20: at Ohio State Nov. 27: vs. Penn State Minnesota Sept. 2: vs. No. 4 Ohio State Sept. 11: vs. Miami (OH) Sept. 18: at Colorado Sept. 25: vs. Bowling Green Oct. 2: at Purdue Oct. 16: vs. Nebraska Oct. 23: vs. Maryland Oct. 30: at Northwestern Nov. 6: vs. Illinois Nov. 13: at Iowa Nov. 20: at Indiana Nov. 27: vs. Wisconsin Nebraska Aug. 28: at Illinois Sept. 4: vs. Fordham Sept. 11: vs. Buffalo Sept. 18: at Oklahoma Sept. 25: at Michigan State Oct. 2: vs. Northwestern Oct. 9: vs. Michigan Oct. 16: at Minnesota Oct. 30: vs. Purdue Nov. 6: vs. Ohio State Nov. 20: at Wisconsin Nov. 26: vs. Iowa Northwestern Sept. 3: vs. Michigan State Sept. 11: vs. Indiana State Sept. 18: at Duke Sept. 25: vs. Ohio Oct. 2: at Nebraska Oct. 16: vs. Rutgers Oct. 23: at Michigan Oct. 30: vs. Minnesota Nov. 6: vs. Iowa Nov. 13: at Wisconsin Nov. 20: vs. Purdue Nov. 27: at Illinois Ohio State Sept. 2: at Minnesota Sept. 11: vs. Oregon Sept. 18: vs. Tulsa Sept. 25: vs. Akron Oct. 2: at Rutgers Oct. 9: vs. Maryland Oct. 23: at Indiana Oct. 30: vs. Penn State Nov. 6: at Nebraska Nov. 13: vs. Purdue Nov. 20: vs. Michigan State Nov. 27: vs. Michigan Penn State Sept. 4: at No. 12 Wisconsin Sept. 11: vs. Ball State Sept. 18: vs. Auburn Sept. 25: vs. Villanova Oct. 2: vs. Indiana Oct. 9: at Iowa Oct. 23: vs. Illinois Oct. 30: at Ohio State Nov. 6: at Maryland Nov. 13: vs. Michigan Nov. 20: vs. Rutgers Nov. 27: at Michigan State Purdue Sept. 4: vs. Oregon State Sept. 11: at UConn Sept. 18: at Notre Dame Sept. 25: vs. Illinois Oct. 2: vs. Minnesota Oct. 16: at Iowa Oct. 23: vs. Wisconsin Oct. 30: at Nebraska Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State Nov. 13: at Ohio State Nov. 20: at Northwestern Nov. 27: vs. Indiana Rutgers Sept. 2: vs. Temple Sept. 11: at Syracuse Sept. 18: vs. Delaware Sept. 25: at Rutgers Oct. 2: vs. Ohio State Oct. 9: vs. Michigan State Oct. 16: at Northwestern Oct. 30: at Illinois Nov. 6: vs. Wisconsin Nov. 13: at Indiana Nov. 20: at Penn State Nov. 27: vs. Maryland Wisconsin Sept. 4: vs. No. 19 Penn State Sept. 11: vs. Eastern Michigan Sept. 25: at Notre Dame Oct. 2: vs. Michigan Oct. 9: at Illinois Oct. 16: vs. Army Oct. 23: at Purdue Oct. 30: vs. Iowa Nov. 6: at Rutgers Nov. 13: vs. Northwestern Nov. 20: vs. Nebraska Nov. 27: at Minnesota 🏈LATEST 