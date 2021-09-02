Trending:

NCAA.com | September 3, 2021

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1

College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer

The 2021 college football season is underway. Virginia Tech upset No. 10 North Carolina on Friday, 17-10.

Ranked games continue through the weekend, with No. 3 Clemson facing No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, among other games. Top-10 Notre Dame travels to Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Get the full list of Week 1 games below for the AP top 25 teams.

All times ET

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Friday, Sept. 3

Saturday, Set. 4

Sunday, Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 2

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 preseason

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Alabama (47) 1,548 1 0-0
2 Oklahoma (6) 1,462 6 0-0
3 Clemson (6) 1,447 3 0-0
4 Ohio State (1) 1,393 2 0-0
5 Georgia (3) 1,364 7 0-0
6 Texas A&M 1,223 4 0-0
7 Iowa State 1,160 9 0-0
8 Cincinnati 1,014 8 0-0
9 Notre Dame 1,009 5 0-0
10 North Carolina 999 18 0-0
11 Oregon 968 NR 0-0
12 Wisconsin 743 NR 0-0
13 Florida 728 13 0-0
14 Miami (FL) 663 22 0-0
15 Southern California 660 21 0-0
16 LSU 631 NR 0-0
17 Indiana 549 12 0-0
18 Iowa 513 16 0-0
19 Penn State 456 NR 0-0
20 Washington 449 NR 0-0
21 Texas 350 19 0-0
22 Coastal Carolina 232 14 0-0
23 Louisiana 208 15 0-0
24 Utah 176 NR 0-0
25 Arizona State 125 NR 0-0

Virginia Tech shocks No. 10 North Carolina: 3 things to know from the upset

No. 10 North Carolina fall to Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 17-10 to open up the 2021 season.
FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets

FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams.
Every DII and DIII player on a 2021 NFL roster

Here are all the DII and DIII players on NFL rosters for the 2021 season.
