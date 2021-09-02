NCAA.com | September 3, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer Share The 2021 college football season is underway. Virginia Tech upset No. 10 North Carolina on Friday, 17-10. Ranked games continue through the weekend, with No. 3 Clemson facing No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, among other games. Top-10 Notre Dame travels to Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5. Get the full list of Week 1 games below for the AP top 25 teams. College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Friday, Sept. 3 Virginia Tech 17, No. 10 North Carolina 10 Saturday, Set. 4 No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (Atlanta, GA) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia (Charlotte, NC) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Kent State | 8 p.m. | ESPNU No. 7 Iowa State vs. UNI | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 11 Oregon vs. Fresno State | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 13 Florida vs. FAU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 15 USC vs. San Jose State | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 16 LSU at UCLA | 8:30 p.m. | FOX No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 20 Washington vs. Montana | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 21 Texas vs. No. 23 Louisiana | 4:30 p.m. | FOX Sunday, Sept. 5 No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC Thursday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31 No. 22 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14 No. 24 Utah 40, Weber State 17 No. 25 Arizona State 41, Southern Utah 14 College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 preseason RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (47) 1,548 1 0-0 2 Oklahoma (6) 1,462 6 0-0 3 Clemson (6) 1,447 3 0-0 4 Ohio State (1) 1,393 2 0-0 5 Georgia (3) 1,364 7 0-0 6 Texas A&M 1,223 4 0-0 7 Iowa State 1,160 9 0-0 8 Cincinnati 1,014 8 0-0 9 Notre Dame 1,009 5 0-0 10 North Carolina 999 18 0-0 11 Oregon 968 NR 0-0 12 Wisconsin 743 NR 0-0 13 Florida 728 13 0-0 14 Miami (FL) 663 22 0-0 15 Southern California 660 21 0-0 16 LSU 631 NR 0-0 17 Indiana 549 12 0-0 18 Iowa 513 16 0-0 19 Penn State 456 NR 0-0 20 Washington 449 NR 0-0 21 Texas 350 19 0-0 22 Coastal Carolina 232 14 0-0 23 Louisiana 208 15 0-0 24 Utah 176 NR 0-0 25 Arizona State 125 NR 0-0 Virginia Tech shocks No. 10 North Carolina: 3 things to know from the upset No. 10 North Carolina fall to Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 17-10 to open up the 2021 season. READ MORE FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams. READ MORE Every DII and DIII player on a 2021 NFL roster Here are all the DII and DIII players on NFL rosters for the 2021 season. READ MORE