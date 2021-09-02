COLLEGE FOOTBALL

football-d2 flag

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | September 8, 2021

Every DII and DIII player on a 2021 NFL roster

West Florida is crowned the DII Football National Champion

The 2021 NFL season is right around the corner and currently there are 53 former DII and DIII football players scattered across many different rosters. 

FCS: Every FCS player on the initial 53-man 2021 NFL rosters

Here's a look at who they are and which NFL team they will represent this season. 

DII football players on NFL rosters 

(NOTE: Players included are strictly limited to those on active 53-man rosters on NFL.com as of Wednesday, Sept. 1.) 

NFL TEAM PLAYER COLLEGE
Arizona Cardinals Dennis Gardeck Sioux Falls
Atlanta Falcons John Cominsky Charleston (WV)
  Erik Harris  Cal U (PA) 
Baltimore Ravens Brandon Williams Missouri Southern State
Buffalo Bills Justin Zimmer Ferris State 
Carolina Panthers Trenton Cannon Virginia State 
  Morgan Fox CSU Pueblo
  Brandon Zylstra * Augustana (SD) *
Chicago Bears Marqui Christian Midwestern State
Dallas Cowboys C.J. Goodwin  Cal U (PA) 
  Greg Zuerlein  Missouri Western 
Denver Broncos Nate McCrary  Saginaw Valley State
Detroit Lions  Trinity Benson  East Central 
  Anthony Pittman  Wayne State (MI)
  Tyrell Williams  Western Oregon 
Green Bay Packers Malik Taylor Ferris State
Houston Texans Tavierre Thomas Ferris State 
Indianapolis Colts Ashton Dulin Malone
  Kenny Moore II Valdosta State
  Chris Reed Minnesota State 
  E.J. Speed ** Tarleton State **
  Grover Stewart Albany State (GA)
  Mike Strachan  Charleston (WV)
Kansas City Chiefs Jody Fortson  Valdosta State 
  Tyreek Hill West Alabama
  Tershawn Wharton Missouri S&T
Las Vegas Raiders Denzelle Good Mars Hill
Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler Western Colorado
  Matt Feiler  Bloomsburg 
  Matt Overton  Western Washington 
  Trey Pipkins  Sioux Falls 
Los Angeles Rams  Chris Garrett  Concordia-St. Paul
  Matthew Orzech  Azusa Pacific 
Miami Dolphins  Adam Shaheen  Ashland 
  Zach Sieler Ferris State
Minnesota Vikings C.J. Ham Augustana (SD)
  Adam Thielen Minnesota State
New England Patriots Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne
  Matthew Judon Grand Valley State
  Gunner Olszewski Bemidji State
New Orleans Saints Deonte Harris  Assumption 
  Jeff Heath  Saginaw Valley State 
New York Jets Keelan Cole  Kentucky Wesleyan 
  Nathan Shepherd  Fort Hays State 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alex Cappa Humboldt State
  Ryan Jensen CSU Pueblo
  Zach Triner Assumption

* — Zylstra played his redshirt-freshman year with Augustana before transferring to DIII Concordia-Moorhead. 

** — Speed played at Tarleton State before the Texans moved to FCS. 

This is the fifth season we've tracked DII football players in the NFL. It began in 2017, when 90 DII players made rosters across the league. In 2018, it went down to 83 players, while 2019 saw that number drop nearly in half to 49. DII players across the NFL went up to 54 in 2020. This season will see that number drop to 47. 

Here are a few other notable numbers from the data: 

4 — Is the most number of players coming from any one school. The school: Ferris State. 

6 — DII players on the Indianapolis Colts, which is the most out of all NFL teams. Coming in second is the Los Angeles Chargers with four. Third place is a five-way tie between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers all with three players. 

22 — Teams with at least one former DII football player, which is a decrease from 27 last season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team don't feature a DII player on the 53-man roster. 

DIII football players on NFL rosters

NFL TEAM PLAYER COLLEGE
Buffalo Bills Jake Kumerow  Wisconsin-Whitewater
Carolina Panthers Dan Arnold Wisconsin-Platteville
Denver Broncos  Quinn Meinerz Wisconsin-Whitewater 
Jacksonville Jaguars Ben Bartch  St. John's (MN) 
Las Vegas Raiders Nicholas Morrow  Greenville College 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ali Marpet Hobart

