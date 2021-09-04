COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2021 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer

Alabama has won three of the seven College Football Playoffs going into the 2021 college football season. That included 2020 when the Crimson Tide finished undefeated and beat Ohio State to win the title.

Coach Nick Saban and the Tide lost a lot from that title team, even three of the top five Heisman finishers — including winner DeVonta Smith. Despite that, Alabama is expected to compete for another SEC championship, another CFP appearance and another national title.

Opponent Date Time (ET) TV Score
vs. No. 14 Miami
(Atlanta, GA)		 Sept. 4 3:30 p.m. ABC W, 44-13
vs. Mercer Sept. 11 4 p.m. SEC Network W, 48-14
at No. 11 Florida Sept. 18 3:30 p.m. CBS  
vs. Southern Miss Sept. 25 7:30 p.m. SEC Network  
vs. Ole Miss Oct. 2 TBA TBA  
at Texas A&M Oct. 9 TBA TBA  
at Mississippi State Oct. 16 TBA TBA  
vs. Tennessee Oct. 23 TBA TBA  
vs. LSU Nov. 6 TBA TBA  
vs. New Mexico State Nov. 13 TBA TBA  
vs. Arkansas Nov. 20 TBA TBA  
at Auburn Nov. 27 TBA TBA  

Alabama players to watch

As is often the case, when you have a first-year starting quarterback, attention will start there. And after Mac Jones passed for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, the Tide have big shoes to fill. Thankfully, Alabama can turn to Bryce Young. He passed for 156 yards in 2020 as the backup, but now the reins are his. The Tide open with No. 14 Miami (Fla.) in Week 1 and then travel to No. 13 Florida two weeks later, so Young will have some early tests.

John Metchie III will be a go-to target for Young after Metchie totaled 55 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Alabama is working with a new OC this year, too, with Bill O'Brien replacing Steve Sarkisian.

Defensively, Will Anderson Jr. is only one of a handful of star players leading the defense, joining Christopher Allen, Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris and others. 

2020 Alabama football results

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Alabama's 2020 football season, with results

OPPONENT LOCATION RESULT
at Missouri Columbia, MO W, 38-19
Texas A&M Tuscaloosa, AL W, 52-24
at Mississippi Oxford, MS W, 63-48
Georgia Tuscaloosa, AL W, 41-24
at Tennessee Knoxville, TN W, 48-17
Mississippi State Tuscaloosa, AL W, 41-0
Kentucky Tuscaloosa, AL W, 63-3
Auburn Tuscaloosa, AL W, 42-13
at LSU Baton Rouge, LA W, 55-17
at Arkansas Fayetteville, AR W, 52-3
Florida (SEC Championship) Atlanta, GA W, 52-46
No. 4 Notre Dame (College Football Playoff semifinal) Arlington, TX W, 31-14
No. 3 Ohio State (CFP National Championship) Miami Gardens, FL W, 52-24

2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule

Alabama has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2019.

Here's the schedule for the 201-22 College Football Playoff.

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock
Stadium
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10,
2022		 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

