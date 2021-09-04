Alabama has won three of the seven College Football Playoffs going into the 2021 college football season. That included 2020 when the Crimson Tide finished undefeated and beat Ohio State to win the title.

Coach Nick Saban and the Tide lost a lot from that title team, even three of the top five Heisman finishers — including winner DeVonta Smith. Despite that, Alabama is expected to compete for another SEC championship, another CFP appearance and another national title.

2021 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

SCORES: See scores and stats from every college football game

Alabama players to watch

As is often the case, when you have a first-year starting quarterback, attention will start there. And after Mac Jones passed for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, the Tide have big shoes to fill. Thankfully, Alabama can turn to Bryce Young. He passed for 156 yards in 2020 as the backup, but now the reins are his. The Tide open with No. 14 Miami (Fla.) in Week 1 and then travel to No. 13 Florida two weeks later, so Young will have some early tests.

John Metchie III will be a go-to target for Young after Metchie totaled 55 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Alabama is working with a new OC this year, too, with Bill O'Brien replacing Steve Sarkisian.

Defensively, Will Anderson Jr. is only one of a handful of star players leading the defense, joining Christopher Allen, Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris and others.

2020 Alabama football results

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Alabama's 2020 football season, with results

2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule

Alabama has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2019.

Here's the schedule for the 201-22 College Football Playoff.