Evan Marinofsky | September 4, 2021 Presbyterian QB Ren Hefley throws 10 touchdown passes, sets FCS record in win See the game-winning TD drive that sealed Sam Houston's first FCS championship Share Presbyterian QB Ren Hefley threw for an FCS single-game record 10 touchdowns along with 538 yards in a 84-43 win against St. Andrews on Saturday. Hefley broke the record of nine in a game, which was held by Willie Totten (Mississippi Valley State vs. Kentucky State in 1984) and Drew Hubel (Portland State vs. Weber State in 2007). Hefley's receivers had quite the day as well. Freshman Jalyn Witcher led the crew with 156 yards and three touchdowns. Matthew Rivera logged 137 yards with two touchdowns and a team-high eight catches. In total, the Blue Hose offense posted 814 yards, 84 points and 12 passing touchdowns. All were program records. STUNNERS: Here are all of the FCS-over-FBS upsets Here are some other records Presbyterian busted Saturday afternoon: Both of Hefley's 10 touchdowns totaling 538 yards and his 38 completions were program DI records. The TDs broke the FCS record. Witcher's three TDs tied a Blue Hose DI record for most receiving scores in a game. The 621 total passing yards ranks second as a team in the DI era. The most was 648 against North Greenville. Presbyterian put up 56 points (yes, 56) in the first half alone, which is a program record. The Blue Hose's 84 points broke a DI program record.