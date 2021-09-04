Presbyterian QB Ren Hefley throws 10 touchdown passes, sets FCS record in win

See the game-winning TD drive that sealed Sam Houston's first FCS championship

Presbyterian QB Ren Hefley threw for an FCS single-game record 10 touchdowns along with 538 yards in a 84-43 win against St. Andrews on Saturday.

Hefley broke the record of nine in a game, which was held by Willie Totten (Mississippi Valley State vs. Kentucky State in 1984) and Drew Hubel (Portland State vs. Weber State in 2007).

Hefley’s receivers had quite the day as well. Freshman Jalyn Witcher led the crew with 156 yards and three touchdowns. Matthew Rivera logged 137 yards with two touchdowns and a team-high eight catches. In total, the Blue Hose offense posted 814 yards, 84 points and 12 passing touchdowns. All were program records.

Here are some other records Presbyterian busted Saturday afternoon: