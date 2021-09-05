NCAA.com | September 6, 2021 2021 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer Share Notre Dame has won at least 10 games in four consecutive years going into the 2021 college football season. The Irish went 10-2 in 2020, making the College Football Playoff for the second time. The 2021 season marks coach Brian Kelly's 12th at Notre Dame. The Irish opened the season ranked in the top 10 in both the AP Poll (No. 9) and Coaches Poll (No. 7). Notre Dame's 2021 schedule includes Wisconsin, USC and North Carolina. 2021 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Click or tap here for live scores. OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV SCORE at Florida State Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ABC 41-38 vs. Toledo Sept. 11 2:30 p.m. Peacock vs. Purdue Sept. 18 2:30 p.m. NBC vs. Wisconsin (Chicago) Sept. 25 12 p.m. FOX vs. Cincinnati Oct. 2 2:30 p.m. NBC at Virginia Tech Oct. 9 TBA ACC Network vs. USC Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. NBC vs. North Carolina Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. NBC vs. Navy Nov. 6 3:30 p.m. NBC at Virginia Nov. 13 TBA TBA vs. Georgia Tech Nov. 20 2:30 p.m. NBC at Stanford Nov. 27 TBA TBA SCORES: See scores and stats from every college football game SHOP NOTRE DAME GEAR Top sellers | Newest arrivals | NCAA.com Shop Notre Dame players to watch Notre Dame joined the ACC in the 2020 season but is back as its usual independent self. The Irish have important shoes to fill, with Wisconsin transfer QB Jack Coan set to take over the starting job. Previous leader Ian Book is now in the NFL after passing for nearly 9,000 yards for Notre Dame. But the Irish should be strong on the ground thanks to RBs Kyren Williams (1,125 yards in 2020) and Chris Tyree (496 yards in 2020). Defensively, safety Kyle Hamilton could be the biggest star. Hamilton earned All-ACC honors and a AP third-team All-American selection last season with his 63 total tackles 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule Alabama has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2019. Here's the schedule for the 201-22 College Football Playoff. ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium 2020 Notre Dame football schedule: Results, scores Notre Dame went 10-2 in 2020, winning its first 10 games before falling to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. The Fighting Irish then lost to Alabama, the eventual national champion, in the College Football Playoff semifinals OPPONENT LOCATION RESULT vs. Duke Notre Dame, IN W, 27-13 vs. South Florida Notre Dame, IN W, 52-0 vs. Florida State Notre Dame, IN W, 42-26 vs. Louisville Notre Dame, IN W, 12-7 at Pitt Pittsburgh, PA W, 45-3 at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA W, 31-13 vs. No. 1 Clemson Notre Dame, IN W, 47-40 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA W, 45-31 at No. 19 North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC W, 31-17 vs. Syracuse Notre Dame, IN W, 45-21 vs. No. 3 Clemson (ACC Championship Game) Charlotte, NC L, 34-10 vs. No. 1 Alabama (College Football Playoff semifinals) Arlington, TX L, 31-14 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles No. 9 Notre Dame edges Florida State, 41-38, in overtime thriller Despite the return to football for Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, Notre Dame took down the Seminoles 41-38 on Sunday night. READ MORE College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 The 2021 college football season is here. Here's a look at the Top 25 schedule and scores for Week 1. No. 4 Ohio State visits Minnesota on Thursday night. READ MORE 6 things to know from Week 1 of the college football season The first full college football Saturday of the season saw a top-5 meeting, ranked matchups and an FCS shocker over a ranked team. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE