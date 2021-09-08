Iowa vs. Iowa State football: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Iowa and Iowa State have met 68 times on the gridiron. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 46-22, and have won the last six against the Cyclones. In 2021, the rivalry was on perhaps its biggest stage ever. Both Iowa and Iowa State were ranked for their showdown for the first time ever — and both are in the top 10. The Cyclones are No. 9 and the Hawkeyes are No. 10. Iowa was able to pull away from its in-state rival though, winning 27-17 on September 11, 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about the history between these two in-state rivals.

All time series results were compiled by Winsipedia's database.

Iowa vs. Iowa State: All-time series history, scores

This rivalry dates back to 1894, when Iowa State (then known as Iowa Agricultural College) beat Iowa 16-8 in Iowa City. The Cyclones won the first three meetings before the Hawkeyes went on a five-game winning streak from 1899-1905.

The series remained fairly competitive until Iowa rattled off 11 straight victories between 1983 and 1997. These two schools have met annually since a 43-year hiatus ended in 1977.

TALE OF THE TAPE 48 Series wins 22 W15 (1983-1997) Longest series win streak W5 (1998-2002) 6-2 (6-2 Big Ten) 2020 record 9-3 (8-1 Big 12);

def. Oregon in Fiesta Bowl, 34-17 1 (1958) National Championships 0 13 (11 Big Ten, 1 MVIAA, 1 WIUFA) Conference Championships 2 (MVIAA)

Iowa vs. Iowa State: Notable games in the series history

Sept. 11, 2021: Iowa pulls away from Iowa State 27-17 in a top-10 matchup

Not only were Iowa and Iowa State ranked for the first time in their 2021 matchup — they were both in the top 10. No. 10 Iowa was able to get the best of No. 9 Iowa State though, securing the 27-17 victory.

Iowa's defense was a force in the 2021 matchup, intercepting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy three times and forcing one fumble. The Hawkeyes' defense even scored a touchdown of its own, scooping and scoring towards the end of the third quarter to put Iowa up 21-10.

Sept. 10, 2011: Iowa State outlasts Iowa 44-41 in a triple-overtime classic

Despite being the 59th meeting between the two programs, this was the first time in series history that a game would go beyond regulation. And it didn't end there.

Triple overtime was needed to determine the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

Cyclones' running back James White scored the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run. Both offenses combined for 838 yards, and Iowa State quarterback Steele Jantz threw for 279 yards and four touchdown passes.

Coincidentally, the Hawkeyes would beat the Cyclones six years later by an identical score of 44-41 in overtime.

Sept. 14, 2002: Cyclones rally from 17-point deficit on the road to stun Iowa

Following a 7-7 tie at the end of first quarter, Iowa erupted for 17 points in the second to take a 24-7 lead into halftime at Kinnick Stadium.

The Cyclones responded with a double-digit quarter of their own, scoring 23 points in just over 11 minutes. Fullback Joe Woodley's 1-yard touchdown run late in third gave Iowa State its first lead of the game, 27-24.

Iowa fell behind by 12, and, despite pulling to within five in the final minutes, dropped their fifth straight to Iowa State 36-31. Cyclones' quarterback Seneca Wallace completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts and threw for 361 yards. He also threw one touchdown and ran for another.

Sept. 17, 1977: Iowa's 43-year wait ends as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 12-10

The Cyclones once held the bragging rights in this rivalry for 43 years.

After a 31-6 win for Iowa State over the Hawkeyes on Oct. 20, 1934, these two schools would not meet on the football field for another four decades. Which means that Iowa had waited an awfully long time for revenge.

The Cyclones stormed into Kinnick Stadium wearing jerseys that said "Beat Iowa" in capital letters across the front of the chest.

The 22 total points that were scored in the game all occurred within "a span of 7 ½ minutes in the middle of the first half," according to an article in The Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 1977. It was solely a defensive battle from that point on.

Below is the full head-to-head history between Iowa and Iowa State: