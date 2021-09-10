COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2021 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

AP Top 25 football poll breakdown: Georgia jumps three spots to No. 2

Notre Dame has won at least 10 games in four consecutive years going into the 2021 college football season. The Irish went 10-2 in 2020 and made the College Football Playoff for the second time. Notre Dame is set to play Toledo at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Peacock.

The 2021 season marks coach Brian Kelly's 12th at Notre Dame. The Irish opened the season ranked in the top 10 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Click or tap here for live scores.

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV SCORE
at Florida State Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ABC W, 41-38
vs. Toledo Sept. 11 2:30 p.m. Peacock W, 32-29
vs. Purdue Sept. 18 2:30 p.m. NBC  
vs. Wisconsin (Chicago) Sept. 25 12 p.m. FOX  
vs. Cincinnati Oct. 2 2:30 p.m. NBC  
at Virginia Tech Oct. 9 TBA ACC Network  
vs. USC Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. NBC  
vs. North Carolina Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. NBC  
vs. Navy Nov. 6 3:30 p.m. NBC  
at Virginia Nov. 13 TBA TBA  
vs. Georgia Tech Nov. 20 2:30 p.m. NBC  
at Stanford Nov. 27 TBA TBA  

SCORES: See scores and stats from every college football game

Notre Dame players to watch

Notre Dame joined the ACC in the 2020 season but is back as its usual independent self. The Irish have important shoes to fill, with Wisconsin transfer QB Jack Coan set to take over the starting job. Previous leader Ian Book is now in the NFL after passing for nearly 9,000 yards for Notre Dame.

But the Irish should be strong on the ground thanks to RBs Kyren Williams (1,125 yards in 2020) and Chris Tyree (496 yards in 2020).

Defensively, safety Kyle Hamilton could be the biggest star. Hamilton earned All-ACC honors and a AP third-team All-American selection last season with his 63 total tackles 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule

Alabama has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2019.

Here's the schedule for the 201-22 College Football Playoff.

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock
Stadium
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10,
2022		 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

2020 Notre Dame football schedule: Results, scores

Notre Dame went 10-2 in 2020, winning its first 10 games before falling to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. The Fighting Irish then lost to Alabama, the eventual national champion, in the College Football Playoff semifinals

 
OPPONENT LOCATION RESULT
vs. Duke Notre Dame, IN W, 27-13
vs. South Florida Notre Dame, IN W, 52-0
vs. Florida State Notre Dame, IN W, 42-26
vs. Louisville Notre Dame, IN W, 12-7
at Pitt Pittsburgh, PA W, 45-3
at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA W, 31-13
vs. No. 1 Clemson Notre Dame, IN W, 47-40
at Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA W, 45-31
at No. 19 North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC W, 31-17
vs. Syracuse Notre Dame, IN W, 45-21
vs. No. 3 Clemson (ACC Championship Game) Charlotte, NC L, 34-10
vs. No. 1 Alabama (College Football Playoff semifinals) Arlington, TX L, 31-14

