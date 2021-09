2021 SEC football schedule: Dates, matchups

Here is the 2021 SEC college football schedule, which started Thursday, Sept. 2. You can find scores from the 2020 season at the end of this article and go the NCAA.com's live scoreboard for scores from this season.

The SEC returns to its traditional eight conference game schedule in 2021.

Here is the full schedule for the SEC.

2021 SEC football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels

All times ET.

Week 3 — Saturday, Sept. 18

Kentucky vs. Chattanooga | 12 p.m. | SEC Network+/ESPN+

Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network+/ESPN+

Tennessee vs. UT Martin | 12 p.m. | SEC Network+/ESPN+

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 11 Florida vs. No. 1 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 20 Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Memphis vs. Mississippi State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 Georgia vs. South Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 22 Auburn | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

LSU vs. Central Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Tulane | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Vanderbilt vs. Stanford | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Week 4 — Saturday, Sept. 25

Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Auburn vs. Georgia State

Florida vs. Tennessee

Mississippi State vs. LSU

Boston College vs. Missouri

South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Week 5 — Saturday, Oct. 2

Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Georgia vs. Arkansas

Kentucky vs. Florida

LSU vs. Auburn

Missouri vs. Tennessee

South Carolina vs. Troy

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Week 6 — Saturday, Oct. 9

Auburn vs. Georgia

Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky vs. LSU

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Missouri vs. North Texas

Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Week 7 — Saturday, Oct. 16

Arkansas vs. Auburn

Georgia vs. Kentucky

LSU vs. Florida

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Missouri vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Week 8 — Saturday, Oct. 23

Alabama vs. Tennessee

Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ole Miss vs. LSU

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

Week 9 — Saturday, Oct. 30

Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri

Florida vs. Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Week 10 — Saturday, Nov. 6

Alabama vs. LSU

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Georgia vs. Missouri

Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Ole Miss vs. Liberty

South Carolina vs. Florida

Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Week 11 — Saturday, Nov. 13

Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Florida vs. Samford

LSU vs. Arkansas

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Missouri vs. South Carolina

Tennessee vs. Georgia

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Week 12 — Saturday, Nov. 20

Alabama vs. Arkansas

Georgia vs. Charleston Southern

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

LSU vs. UL Monroe

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State

Missouri vs. Florida

South Carolina vs. Auburn

Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Week 13

Nov. 25

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 26

Arkansas vs. Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Nov. 27

Auburn vs. Alabama

Florida vs. Florida State

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Louisville vs. Kentucky

LSU vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina vs. Clemson

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Week 1

Sept. 2

Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6

Sept. 4

Kentucky 45, UL Monroe 10

Arkansas 38, Rice 17

No. 1 Alabama 44, No. 14 Miami 13

Mississippi State 35, Louisiana Tech 34

Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24

Auburn 60, Akron 10

South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0

No. 13 Florida 35, FAU 14

No. 5 Georgia 10, No. 3 Clemson 3

No. 6 Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10

East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3

UCLA 38, No. 16 LSU 27

Sept. 6

Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia)

Week 2 — Saturday, Sept. 11

No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Pitt 41, Tennessee 34

No. 13 Florida 42, South Florida 20

No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7

No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7

No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21

Mississippi State 24, NC State 10

Kentucky 35, Missouri 28

No. 20 Ole Miss 54, Austin Peay 17

LSU 34, McNeese 7

Vanderbilt 24, Colorado State 21

2021 SEC college football schedule: Team-by-team

Alabama

Sept. 4: vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (Atlanta, Georgia)

Sept. 11: vs. Mercer

Sept. 18: at Florida

Sept. 25: vs. Southern Mississippi

Oct. 2: vs. Mississippi

Oct. 9: at Texas A&M

Oct. 16: at Mississippi State

Oct. 23: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 6: vs. LSU

Nov. 13: vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 20: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 27: at Auburn

Arkansas

Sept. 4: vs. Rice

Sept. 11: vs. Texas

Sept. 18: vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 25: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 2: at Georgia

Oct. 9: at Mississippi

Oct. 16: vs. Auburn

Oct. 23: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 6: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 13: at LSU

Nov. 20: at Alabama

Nov. 27: vs. Missouri (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Auburn

Sept. 4: vs. Akron

Sept. 11: vs. Alabama State

Sept. 18: at Penn State

Sept. 25: vs. Georgia State

Oct. 2: at LSU

Oct. 9: vs. Georgia

Oct. 16: at Arkansas

Oct. 30: vs. Mississippi

Nov. 6: at Texas A&M

Nov. 13: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 20: at South Carolina

Nov. 27: vs. Alabama

Florida

Sept. 4: vs. FAU

Sept. 11: at South Florida

Sept. 18: vs. Alabama

Sept. 25: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 2: at Kentucky

Oct. 9: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 16: at LSU

Oct. 30: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)

Nov. 6: at South Carolina

Nov. 13: vs. Samford

Nov. 20: at Missouri

Nov. 27: vs. Florida State

Georgia

Sept. 4: vs. No. 3 Clemson (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Sept. 11: vs. UAB

Sept. 18: vs. South Carolina

Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 9: at Auburn

Oct. 16: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 30: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)

Nov. 6: vs. Missouri

Nov. 13: at Tennessee

Nov. 20: vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech

Kentucky

Sept. 4: vs. Louisiana Monroe

Sept. 11: vs. Missouri

Sept. 18: vs. Chattanooga

Sept. 25: at South Carolina

Oct. 2: vs. Florida

Oct. 9: vs. LSU

Oct. 16: at Georgia

Oct. 30: at Mississippi State

Nov. 6: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 13: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 20: vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 27: at Louisville

LSU

Sept. 4: at UCLA

Sept. 11: vs. McNeese State

Sept. 18: vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 25: at Mississippi State

Oct. 2: vs. Auburn

Oct. 9: at Kentucky

Oct. 16: vs. Florida

Oct. 23: vs. Mississippi

Nov. 6: at Alabama

Nov. 13: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 20: vs. Louisiana Monroe

Nov. 27: vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi

Sept. 6: vs. Louisville (Atlanta, Georgia)

Sept. 11: vs. Austin Peay

Sept. 18: vs. Tulane

Oct. 2: at Alabama

Oct. 9: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 16: at Tennessee

Oct. 23: vs. LSU

Oct. 30: at Auburn

Nov. 6: vs. Liberty

Nov. 13: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 20: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 27: at Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Sept. 4: vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 11: vs. NC State

Sept. 18: at Memphis

Sept. 25: vs. LSU

Oct. 2: at Texas A&M

Oct. 16: vs. Alabama

Oct. 23: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 30: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 6: at Arkansas

Nov. 13: at Auburn

Nov. 20: vs. Tennessee State

Nov. 27: vs. Mississippi

Missouri

Sept. 4: vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 11: at Kentucky

Sept. 18: vs. Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 25: at Boston College

Oct. 2: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 9: vs. North Texas

Oct. 16: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 30: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6: at Georgia

Nov. 13: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 20: vs. Florida

Nov. 27: at Arkansas (Little Rock, Arkansas)

South Carolina

Sept. 4: vs. Eastern Illinois

Sept. 11: at East Carolina

Sept. 18: at Georgia

Sept. 25: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 2: vs. Troy

Oct. 9: at Tennessee

Oct. 16: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

Nov. 6: vs. Florida

Nov. 13: at Missouri

Nov. 20: at Auburn

Nov. 27: vs. Clemson

Tennessee

Sept. 4: vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 11: vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 18: vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 25: at Florida

Oct. 2: at Missouri

Oct. 9: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 16: vs. Mississippi

Oct. 23: at Alabama

Nov. 6: at Kentucky

Nov. 13: vs. Georgia

Nov. 20: vs. South Alabama

Nov. 27: vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M

Sept. 4: vs. Kent State

Sept. 11: vs. Colorado (Denver, Colorado)

Sept. 18: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 25: vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 2: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 9: vs. Alabama

Oct. 16: at Missouri

Oct. 23: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 6: vs. Auburn

Nov. 13: at Mississippi

Nov. 20: vs. Prairie View A&M

Nov. 27: at LSU

Vanderbilt

Sept. 4: vs. East Tennessee State

Sept. 11: at Colorado State

Sept. 18: vs. Stanford

Sept. 25: vs. Georgia

Oct. 2: vs. UConn

Oct. 9: at Florida

Oct. 16: at South Carolina

Oct. 23: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 30: vs. Missouri

Nov. 13: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 20: at Mississippi

Nov. 27: at Tennessee

2020 SEC football schedule: Dates, matchups

Here's what happened in 2020, including bowl games and week-by-week scores. No. 1 Alabama beat No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 in the 2020-21 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Bowl games

FBS NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19

2020 SEC football schedule: Scores, results

Sept. 26

No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13

No. 5 Florida 51, Ole Miss 35

Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34

No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10

No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19

No. 16 Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27

No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12

Oct. 3

No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24

No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24

Ole Miss 42, Kentucky 41 (OT)

Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi State 14

No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6

No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7

Oct. 10

No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38

South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41

No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21

No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

No. 2 Alabama 68, Ole Miss 48

Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2

Oct. 17

South Carolina 30, Auburn 22

Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7

Arkansas 33, Ole Miss 21

No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14

No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24

Oct. 24

Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28

No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

Missouri 20, Kentucky 10

LSU 52, South Carolina 24

Oct. 31

No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3

Auburn 48, LSU 11

Ole Miss 54, Vanderbilt 21

No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0

No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31

No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17

Nov. 7

No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28 (in Jacksonville, Florida)

Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 17

No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3

Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13

Nov. 14

Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35

No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35

Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42

No. 1 Alabama at LSU — POSTPONED

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee — POSTPONED

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri — POSTPONED

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State — POSTPONED

Nov. 21

No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 27, Arkansas 24

No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17

No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24

Missouri 17, South Carolina 10

Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M — POSTPONED

Nov. 28

Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0

No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10

No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 24

No. 5 Texas A&M 20, LSU 7

No. 9 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16

Dec. 5

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Missouri 50, Arkansas 48

No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19

Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18

No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia — POSTPONED

Dec. 12

No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3

No. 9 Georgia 49, No. 25 Missouri 14

Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34

Auburn 24, Mississippi State 10

Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M — POSTPONED

Dec. 19

No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13

LSU 53, Ole Miss 48

Mississippi State 51, Missouri 32

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46 (SEC Championship Game in Atlanta)

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia — CANCELED