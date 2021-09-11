How schools across the NCAA are commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Many across the nation will mourn and remember those lost on 9/11 for the 20th anniversary. College athletic programs will also take part in the remembrance as many play on Saturday. Here are some of the ways schools honor those who lost their lives on 9/11:

Boston College's red bandana

Each year, Boston College remembers the life of former Eagles lacrosse player Well Crowther, who saved 18 people in the South Tower thanks to his lucky red bandana, with their "Red Bandana Game." This game is typically held towards the end of the season at home. Since one of their games aligns with 9/11 this season, the Eagles will wear a new iteration of their "Red Bandana" uniforms at UMass.

Notre Dame football

Notre Dame will honor the members of the Fighting Irish family and Americans across the country who were affected by the events of 9/11 with 20 pushups for the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of September 11th, our team honors the members of the Notre Dame family and Americans across the country who were affected by the events of that tragic day. By doing 20 push-ups we hope to show our support and solidarity. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qKC5Jz5kdb — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 11, 2021

Air Force football

Air Force revealed their B-52-inspired uniforms for their game against Navy. The uniform will feature subtle nods to the aircraft including its camouflage paint job, patches and plane silhouette on the pants.

Navy football

The Midshipmen will take the field against Air Force in a new uniform that is a reference to the Marine Corps' traditional "Dress Blue" uniform.

.@NavyFB will unveil the 2021 Exclusive USMC Football Uniform, inspired by the iconic "Dress Blue A" uniform this Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

(📸: Navy FB)#AmericanPow6r pic.twitter.com/h0plFDSzVh — American Football (@American_FB) September 9, 2021

Georgetown men's soccer

The Georgetown athletic department paid tribute to three former athletes who lost their lives on September 11th, 20 years ago — Joseph Eacobacci, Thomas E. Galvin and Patrick Sullivan. On the men's soccer Twitter account, former player Scott Larrabee spoke on the memory of his brother Chris Larrabee, who died during the terrorist attacks.

Today we remember all of those lost in 9/11 but especially Chris Larrabee brother of Scott Larrabee (B’10).#NeverForget #Family #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/qoPuIqxX5s — Georgetown Men’s Soccer (@GUHoyasMSoccer) September 11, 2021

Florida football

Florida unveiled a new helmet for its Week 2 matchup that features "Gators" written in red, white and blue script text.

Penn State has honorary game captains

Penn State will host the Dwyer family to serve as honorary game captains during the Nittany Lions' Week 2 matchup against Ball State.

Before the tragic events of 9/11, Patrick Dwyer had been planning to take his six y/o son, Brendan, to his first Penn State game.



This Saturday, Brendan, his mom & sister, will serve as honorary captains at our home opener on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.



Read Patrick's Story: — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 9, 2021

Oklahoma to stripe its stadium

The Sooners plan to recognize emergency services personnel, frontline workers and members of the military at Oklahoma's game against Western Carolina.

Reminder to stripe the stadium to help commemorate the anniversary of 9/11.



We have a number of special events planned to thank and recognize emergency services personnel, frontline workers and military members throughout the day as well. https://t.co/p6AkurknEd #SoonerSalute https://t.co/lfkMEimIAD pic.twitter.com/FkR3X32qwc — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 8, 2021

Rutgers honors alumni

The Scarlet Knights will remember the 37 Rutgers alumni who lost their lives on 9/11. Their names will be featured on the helmets and the phrase "Never forget" will be on the jersey along with gloves and arm sleeves.

Nebraska football

Nebraska will also dawn all-white uniforms on 9/11, theirs will have a faint camouflage pattern across the jersey and pants. Their helmet will also get a change for this game, a red "NU" will be featured on the side of the helmet as opposed to their traditional block "N."

To all current & former service members & all first responders, thank you.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/r4mjzctDmU — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 31, 2021

UAB football

UAB will opt for a simple look for their uniforms on 9/11. Their helmet will feature their Blazer logo with the American flag replacing their traditional colors.

Our helmets for this Saturday on the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/vKKyrt9FvQ — UAB Football 🏆 (@UAB_FB) September 7, 2021

BYU football

The Cougars are also keeping it simple, they will be wearing their royal blue uniforms against Utah. On the back of their helmet, there will be a pentagon-shaped sticker that reads "9/11 NEVER FORGET."

Texas State football

Texas State has added details to its helmets to commemorate those lost on 9/11. The helmet stripe has the name of the 19 individuals who were either residents of Texas or born in Texas.

20 years ago our nation faced one of the toughest times it’s ever seen. This weekend when @TXSTATEFOOTBALL takes the field, we will honor those who lost their lives in the attack of Sept 11, 2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/vfIi6VLNzs — TXSTATE Equipment (@TXST_FootballEQ) September 9, 2021

Ohio State football

The Buckeyes are known for their helmet stickers. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, they will add a special sticker that reads "9.11 NEVER FORGET".

Lamar football

Lamar has added an American flag LU logo to their helmets in remembrance of 9/11 for their game against UTSA.