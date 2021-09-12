4 top-25 upsets and a pair of 200-yard rushing days highlight a busy DII football Saturday

The DII football Power 10 rankings will certainly have a different look come Week 3. No. 5 Minnesota State and No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce were part of a wild weekend that saw four AFCA and D2 Football top-25 teams fall. One thing is for certain: Consensus No. 1 West Florida is on a mission to repeat. Austin Reed and his Argos had another monster week, winning 63-14.

Before we jump into this week's headlines and star players, here's a look at how the DII football Power 10 fared:

Rank Team Record Result 1 West Florida 2-0 W 63-14 Southwest Baptist 2 Lenoir-Rhyne 1-0 Idle 3 Ferris State 2-0 W 45-19 Ashland 4 Slippery Rock 2-0 W 22-7 East Stroudsburg 5 Minnesota State 1-1 L 30-10 Minnesota Duluth 6 Texas A&M-Commerce 1-1 L 31-30 Midwestern State 7 Northwest Missouri State 1-0 No contest 8 Colorado School of Mines 2-0 W 31-21 New Mexico Highlands 9 Valdosta State 2-0 W 51-7 Virginia Union 10 Notre Dame (OH) 2-0 W 31-15 Wheeling

Five things you may have missed this weekend in DII football

1. What a wild one in Texas. No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and appeared to be heading to victory up 30-10 in the third quarter. But Midwestern State didn’t relent, coming all the way back — sparked by a 14-point fourth quarter — to win 31-30. Quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole was quiet until the third quarter but threw for three touchdowns in the final 20 minutes, including the game-winner to Sam Hodges with 25 seconds remaining.

2. What an even wilder one in Durant, Oklahoma. Southeastern Oklahoma built up a 17-10 halftime lead over No. 17 Harding before a thrilling finish ensued. Harding scored 21 straight points to take the lead with 3:45 left in the game, but Daulton Hatley found Skye Lowe for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left to secure the 32-21 upset. It was Hatley’s first touchdown pass of the day.

3. Raise your hand if you had Nebraska-Kearney, Washburn and Emporia State tied atop the MIAA two weeks into the season. Nebraska-Kearney went into The Jungle in Pittsburg, Kansas and came out victorious, taking down the No. 23 Gorillas 28-17. Quarterback TJ Davis was superb, throwing for 198 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards and another score. The Lopers will be at home this coming weekend in a showdown of undefeated teams against Washburn.

4. As predicted here on NCAA.com, No. 20 Minnesota Duluth defeated No. 3 Minnesota State in dominating fashion by a score of 30-10. Bulldogs quarterback John Larson — who exploded for 447 yards passing and six touchdowns in Week 1 — totaled 209 yards and three touchdowns in a game that never was in question. That was in large part due to the defense dominating the Mavericks, allowing just 249 total yards. The victory snaps the Mavericks 36-game NSIC winning streak. It doesn’t get any easier for Minnesota State — 2-0 Bemidji State is up next.

5. Justin Felder was my bold prediction to lead DII football in rushing. Through two games this season he’s averaging 180 yards per game. He erupted Saturday for 183 yards and five touchdowns and barely touched the ball over the final 20 minutes of the game. He is a handful for opposing defenses — his 5’8, 175-pound frame can run you over or get outside — and if that happens, it’s nothing but end zone. Stonehill is 2-0 and is heading to Bentley next week.

Quick hits:

Texas Permian Basin hasn’t lost since 2019 and have won seven in a row. Quarterback Clayton Roberts tossed six touchdowns in defeating West Texas A&M.

Grand Valley State returned to Lubbers Stadium for the first time since 2019 and dominated No. 19 CSU Pueblo 34-14. Juwan Johnson, making his Lakers debut after a standout career at Midwestern State, returned a punt for a touchdown one of Cade Peterson’s two touchdown passes in the statement victory.

A few high-scoring offenses were back at it Saturday: Ferris State won big again, impressing over Ashland. The Bulldogs' offense has been unstoppable with Jared Bernhardt under center and is averaging 49.5 points per game. Augustana (SD) is off to a 2-0 start and is averaging 46 points per game in doing so. Jarod Epperson reeled off 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the way. West Georgia also improved to 2-0 and is averaging 46 points per game as well.

Standout players from the top 25

There were standout performances from players on top-25 teams aplenty in Week 2. Ferris State's Jared Bernhardt showed Week 1 was no fluke, erupting for 210 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground in another big victory for Ferris State. Tyson Bagent, one of our preseason picks for the Harlon Hill Trophy, had a big day under center himself, throwing for 363 yards and five touchdowns as Shepherd improved to 2-0.

