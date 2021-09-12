WATCH: Jacksonville State stuns Florida State with 59-yard last-second touchdown

With just six seconds left on the clock, Jacksonville State's quarterback Zerrick Cooper dropped back to his own 34-yard line and rifled a pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson. Philyaw-Johnson dodged the last two remaining Florida State receivers, and the rest is history.

Watch the incredible play below:

Jacksonville State 59-yard game-winner as time expires to beat Florida State! pic.twitter.com/uxUPumAOFt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 12, 2021

The Gamecocks trailed the Seminoles 17-7 until scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including the last-second hail mary from Cooper. Jacksonville State ended up winning the game 20-17, becoming just the second FCS team this season to knock off an FBS squad this season.

Cooper ended the game throwing 17/38 with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. Florida State's McKenzie Milton, who made his first start in nearly three years after suffering a catastrophic leg injury in 2018, completed 18 of 31 passes with 133 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Florida State now starts the season 0-2, after losing its season opener to Notre Dame in overtime 41-38 — a game that also ended in dramatic fashion as the Fighting Irish walked it off Bobby Bowden Field after a game-winning field goal in overtime. The 'Noles will embark into conference play next week when they travel to Winston Salem and take on Wake Forest.

As for Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks will start FCS play next week when they face North Alabama. JSU, a team that lost to UAB in Week 1, is now 1-1 after beating Florida State.