Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | September 12, 2021 WATCH: Jacksonville State stuns Florida State with 59-yard last-second touchdown Melina Myers | USA Today Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive lineman Mitchell Etheridge III (90) celebrates after defeating the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Share With just six seconds left on the clock, Jacksonville State's quarterback Zerrick Cooper dropped back to his own 34-yard line and rifled a pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson. Philyaw-Johnson dodged the last two remaining Florida State receivers, and the rest is history. Watch the incredible play below: Jacksonville State 59-yard game-winner as time expires to beat Florida State! pic.twitter.com/uxUPumAOFt— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 12, 2021 The Gamecocks trailed the Seminoles 17-7 until scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including the last-second hail mary from Cooper. Jacksonville State ended up winning the game 20-17, becoming just the second FCS team this season to knock off an FBS squad this season. Cooper ended the game throwing 17/38 with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. Florida State's McKenzie Milton, who made his first start in nearly three years after suffering a catastrophic leg injury in 2018, completed 18 of 31 passes with 133 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. WILD WEEK 2: 5 things to know from Week 2 of the college football season Florida State now starts the season 0-2, after losing its season opener to Notre Dame in overtime 41-38 — a game that also ended in dramatic fashion as the Fighting Irish walked it off Bobby Bowden Field after a game-winning field goal in overtime. The 'Noles will embark into conference play next week when they travel to Winston Salem and take on Wake Forest. As for Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks will start FCS play next week when they face North Alabama. JSU, a team that lost to UAB in Week 1, is now 1-1 after beating Florida State. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles