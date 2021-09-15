Mac Jones: College football career, stats, highlights, records

New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was once third on the depth chart at Alabama, where he played behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, but in his fourth year of college, Jones became the full-time starter and produced the most efficient season by a quarterback that the sport has ever seen. Now, all three quarterbacks are NFL starters, even though Jones had to wait his turn. That patience paid off.

Here's everything you need to know about Mac Jones' college career.

The vitals on Mac Jones

School: Alabama

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 217 pounds

Years active: 2017-20

Here are Mac Jones' career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games completions attempts comp. % Yards Y/A TD int rating 2018 6 5 13 38.5 123 9.5 1 0 143.3 2019 11 97 141 68.8 1,503 10.7 14 3 186.8 2020 13 311 402 77.4 4,500 11.2 41 4 203.1 Career 30 413 556 74.3 6,126 11.0 56 7 197.6

Where did Mac Jones go to college?

Mac Jones attended the University of Alabama, where he redshirted as a freshman, when the Crimson Tide won the national championship (thanks to fellow freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's national championship game heroics), and Jones eventually became the team's starter when Tagovailoa got hurt during the 2019 season. Then as a senior, Jones became a Heisman Trophy contender while leading Alabama to an undefeated season and a national championship.

What kind of prospect was Mac Jones in high school?

Jones was ranked as the 18th-best pro-style quarterback prospect in the 2017 recruiting class and a top-400 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also received reported offers from Baylor, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among other schools.

What was Mac Jones' record in college?

In the 30 games Jones played in at Alabama, the Crimson Tide went 28-2. As a starter, Jones went 15-1.

Records set by Mac Jones

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Jones in college:

1st in FBS history in passing efficiency rating in a season: 203.1 (2020)

1st in FBS history in completion percentage in a season (min. 150 attempts): 77.4 percent (2020)

1st in FBS history in yards per attempt in a season (min. 400 attempts): 11.2 yards (2020)

1st in the FBS in passing efficiency rating in 2020: 203.1

1st in Alabama history in passing yards in a season: 4,514 yards (2020)

1st in Alabama history in passing yards per game in a season: 347.2 yards (2020)

1st in Alabama history in yards per play in a game (min. 20 attempts): 14.9 yards (Oct. 3, 2020 vs. Texas A&M)

1st in Alabama history in completions in a game: 36 completions (Jan. 11, 2021 vs. Ohio State)

1st in Alabama history in single-game completion percentage (min. 30 attempts): 80 percent (Jan. 11, 2021 vs. Ohio State)

1st in Alabama history in single-season completion percentage (min. 50 completions): 68.8 percent (2019)

1st in Alabama history in single-season completion percentage (min. 200 completions): 77.4 percent (2020)

1st in Alabama history in consecutive completions: 19 completions

2nd in FBS history in career passing efficiency rating in a career (400-499 completions): 197.6

2nd in Alabama history in passing yards in a game: 475 yards (Jan. 11, 2021 vs. Ohio State)

2nd in Alabama history in passing touchdowns in a season: 42 touchdowns (2020)

6th in Alabama history in career total yards of offense: 6,168 yards

What were some of Mac Jones' best games in college?

Here are some of Jones' most notable performances in college:

Alabama 48, Arkansas 7 | Oct. 26, 2019

In his first career start at Alabama, while replacing the injured Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones completed 18-of-22 passes (81.8 percent) for 235 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Crimson Tide led 41-0 at halftime and Jones only played in one possession after halftime, so his backup, Taulia Tagovailoa, got a fair amount of playing time, too.

Jones connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on two touchdown throws, including a 40-yard strike early in the second half.

Alabama 35, Michigan 16 | Jan. 1, 2020

Jones led Alabama to a win in the Citrus Bowl after completing 16-of-25 attempts for 327 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide scored the final 21 points of the game. Jones' three touchdowns throws were an 85-yard connection to Jerry Jeudy, a 42-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith and a 20-yard touchdown to Miller Forristall.

After missing the College Football Playoff for the first time, Alabama still finished the season 11-2 and Jones showed signs of what was to come in the 2020 season.

Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24 | Oct. 3, 2020

In a game against what proved to be the second-place team in the SEC West, Alabama steamrolled Texas A&M as Mac Jones connected on 20-of-27 attempts for 435 yards and four touchdowns. The Crimson Tide got off to a hot start as Jones found John Metchie for a 78-yard touchdown in the game's opening six minutes. Metchie also scored on a 63-yard reception in the fourth quarter, while Jones and Jaylen Waddle connected on an 87-yard score, too.

Jones' passing efficiency rating of 250.9 for the game was his best of the season.

Alabama 52, Florida 46 | Dec. 19, 2020

Playing in the SEC Championship against Florida, Alabama found itself in a shootout as the Crimson Tide held multiple 18-point leads in the first half, before the Gators climbed back to within four points at the end of the third quarter. Alabama ultimately won by six.

Jones completed 33-of-43 passes (76.7 percent) for 418 yards and five touchdowns — his second of three five-touchdown performances he had during the season.

Alabama 52, Ohio State 24 | Jan. 11, 2021

Alabama won the College Football Playoff National Championship by running past Ohio State by four touchdowns, completing its undefeated season, as Jones set a few program records in the win. He set program records for completions and completion percentage. Jones was 36-for-45 passing for 464 yards and five touchdowns, while connecting with Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith for three touchdowns in the first half.

What awards did Mac Jones win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Jones won in college:

2020 Davey O'Brien Award winner

2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner

2020 Manning Award winner

2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up

2020 consensus All-American

2020 First-Team All-SEC

What did people say about Mac Jones?

The Associated Press, after Alabama defeated Louisiana in 2018: "Third-teamer Mac Jones got into the act with his 94-yarder to the freshman Waddle late in the third quarter. It tied for the second-longest TD catch in Alabama history."

Alabama coach Nick Saban, before Jones' first career start against Arkansas: “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Mac. With a week of preparation, I think he’ll do a lot better in this game.”

Former tight end Miller Forristall, before Jones' first start: “I think a lot of people underestimate Mac Jones. I don’t think they know how good he’s gonna be or how good he is. That’s something where it’s always been that, ‘What’s going to happen after Tua?’ Mac Jones is really good.”

Saban, after Alabama defeated Western Carolina in 2019: "I thought he threw the ball well and he was accurate on the deep ball. I know he missed one, but we just want to keep building on his confidence and our confidence in him that he's going to go out there and do his job well."

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, before Ole Miss played Alabama in 2020 on Jones and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: “Who would have thought these two quarterbacks would be first and second in quarterback efficiency?”