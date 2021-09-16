Trevor Lawrence: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Trevor Lawrence entered college as one of the best prospects in the modern era of college football and he lived up to the hype, leading the Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship — their second in three years — as a true freshman. He wrote much of Clemson's record book and he was a contender for the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore and junior, finishing as a Heisman finalist in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about Trevor Lawrence's college career.

The vitals on Trevor Lawrence

School: Clemson

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-6

Weight: 213 pounds

Years active: 2018-2020

Here are Trevor Lawrence's career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games completions attempts comp. % Yards Y/A TD int rating 2018 15 259 397 65.2 3,280 8.3 30 4 157.6 2019 15 268 407 65.8 3,665 9.0 36 8 166.7 2020 10 231 334 69.2 3,153 9.4 24 5 169.2 Career 40 758 1,138 66.6 10,098 8.9 90 17 164.3

Where did Trevor Lawrence go to college?

Trevor Lawrence, a native of Cartersville, Georgia, attended Clemson. He also had reported scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee, among other schools.

What kind of prospect was Trevor Lawrence in high school?

Lawrence was the No. 1 high school prospect in 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

What was Trevor Lawrence's record in college?

In the 40 games Lawrence played in college, Clemson went 38-2 (.950). The Tigers won the first 29 games of Lawrence's career, including a national championship run during Lawrence's freshman season. His only losses came in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship to LSU and the 2021 CFP semifinals to Ohio State.

Records set by Trevor Lawrence

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Lawrence in college:

1st in Clemson history in consecutive completions in a game: 18 completions (Nov. 30, 2019 vs. South Carolina)

1st in Clemson history in passing yards per game in a season: 315.3 yards (2020)

1st in Clemson history in career passing yards per attempt: 8.87 yards

1st in Clemson history in career passing efficiency rating (min. 300 attempts): 164.3

1st in Clemson history in consecutive passes without an interception in a season: 239 attempts (2019)

1st in Clemson history in consecutive passes without an interception in a career: 366 attempts

1st in Clemson history in wins in a season as a true-freshman quarterback: 11 wins (2018)

1st in Clemson history in career wins as a starting quarterback: 34 wins

1st in Clemson history in career winning percentage as a starting quarterback (min. 15 games): 94.4 percent

1st in Clemson history in passing yards as a freshman: 3,280 yards (2018)

1st in Clemson history in passing efficiency as a sophomore: 166.7 (2019)

1st in Clemson history in passing efficiency as a junior: 169.2 (2020)

1st in Clemson history in passing touchdowns as a freshman: 30 touchdowns (2018)

1st in Clemson history in passing touchdowns as a sophomore: 36 touchdowns (2019)

T-1st in Clemson history in passing touchdowns in a half: Five touchdowns (Oct. 17, 2020 vs. Georgia Tech)

T-1st in Clemson history in career top-25 wins as a starting quarterback: Nine wins

2nd in Clemson history in career 200-yard passing games: 27 games

12th in FBS history in career passing efficiency: 164.3

21st in FBS history in career yards per attempt: 8.87 yards

What were some of Trevor Lawrence's best games in college?

Here are some of Lawrence's most notable performances in college:

Clemson 48, Furman 7 | Sept. 1, 2018

In Trevor Lawrence's college debut, he came off the bench after starting quarterback Kelly Bryant and the Tigers built a quick lead in the first quarter and Lawrence completed 9-of-14 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns. In limited action against an FCS opponent, Lawrence showed why he was the top high school prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

Clemson 44, Alabama 16 | Jan. 7, 2019

Lawrence led Clemson to an undefeated season and the program's third national championship, which came against one of the sport's powerhouses, Alabama. Lawrence was 20-of-32 passing for 347 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Tigers trailed 16-14 early in the second quarter before scoring the game's final 30 points to win in blowout fashion. All three of Lawrence's touchdown passes came in the second half, including a 74-yard strike to freshman Justyn Ross.

Clemson 59, Boston College 7 | Oct. 26, 2019

Lawrence had as many touchdown passes as incompletions (three), as he connected on 16-of-19 attempts (87.5 percent) for 275 yards, which led to a 257.9 passing efficiency rating, which was the highest single-game mark of any game in his first two seasons at Clemson.

Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7 | Oct. 17, 2020

Lawrence threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, both of which were career-highs, as the Tigers steamrolled a conference foe in the Yellow Jackets to win by 66 points on the road.

Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10 | Dec. 19, 2020

During the 2020 regular season, Lawrence missed Clemson's road game at Notre Dame due to a positive COVID-19 test and the Tigers fell in overtime, but he returned for the rematch in the ACC Championship, where he completed 25-of-36 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns, plus 90 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as Clemson led 24-3 at halftime and coasted to a win.

What awards did Trevor Lawrence win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Lawrence won in college:

2018 College Football Playoff national champion

2018 CFP National Championship Offensive MVP

2018 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year

2018 Second-Team All-ACC

2019 First-Team All-ACC

Heisman Trophy finalist

Maxwell Award finalist

Manning Award finalist

Davey O'Brien Award finalist

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist

Walter Camp Player of the Year Award finalist

Lombardi Award finalist

First-Team All-American

Second-Team All-American

2020 ACC Player of the Year

2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year

2020 First-Team All-ACC

What did people say about Trevor Lawrence?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, after Clemson defeated Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl: "He's just so poised. He just sees it. And he's got a gift of an arm. But I just love his humility and how consistent he is with his preparation, day in and day out. Easy, easy guy to coach. Easy guy to get behind and support. His teammates love him."

Swinney, on why Lawrence replaced incumbent starter Kelly Bryant: "I felt like he gave us the best chance to win and play at an explosive level."

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, after Clemson defeated Notre Dame: He's a cool customer. He's never rattled."

Swinney, on observers being critical on Lawrence despite his excellent play: "He's had about eight bad plays and they just can't let it go. They can't let it go. They can't forgive him ... For every bad play he's had, he's had 50 great ones. He's been tremendous all year."

Swinney, recalling what he told Lawrence after Clemson defeated South Carolina 38-3: "Man, it's just so much fun watching you play quarterback."

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, after Clemson defeated Wake Forest in 2020: "They came out strong like they always do and they played better than us tonight. That quarterback and that tailback are special players. Disappointed with the result, but I think there are a lot of positives to build on."

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, after Clemson defeated Pitt in 2020: "And Trevor Lawrence with that cannon arm. I've never seen a guy throw a ball that far."

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, after Clemson defeated Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC Championship: "His ability to run really stresses your coverage calls ... So what you try to do is bring some pressures that eliminate those runs. It just opens up some 1-on-1 matchups that are not favorable."