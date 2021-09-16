Week 3's FCS game of the week pits No. 2 James Madison vs. No. 8 Weber State in a top-10 clash

For this week's FCS game of the week, take a trip to Ogden, Utah where No. 2 James Madison faces No. 8 Weber State in the Week 3's top-10 matchup.

Saturday night's primetime matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2019 FCS playoffs in a game won by the Dukes.

Entering 2021's contest, James Madison is 2-0 while Weber State is 1-1.

Week 3 FCS game of the week:

James Madison enters with the FCS's second-best scoring offense, averaging 61.5 points per game. QB Cole Johnson is fourth in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns in the FCS. WR Antwane Wells Jr. is fourth in receiving yards and tied for third in receiving touchdowns. The two lead an explosive Dukes offense that can score at any moment. The Dukes balance their air assault with a tag-team backfield in RB Kaelon Black and RB Latrele Palmer. The two have shown their potential while preseason All-American RB Percy Agyei-Obese recovers from a hamstring injury.

James Madison's defense may remain without two of their best defenders in Week 3. 2020-21 Buck Buchanan finalist DL Mike Greene is dealing with a back injury while S MJ Hampton is unlikely to play with a foot injury. However, even without these two excellent defenders, the Dukes have played at a high level. LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey leads the team with 13 total tackles while adding 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. His performance is a part of the reason the Dukes allow just 0.3 rush yards per attempt.

The Weber State offense may be without its starting quarterback this week as QB Bronson Barron recovers from last week's MCL injury. Filling in is likely QB Randall Johnson, a junior transfer from Middle Tennessee State. You may remember his name from his 50-yard Hail Mary toss last spring against Northern Arizona. In a relief effort last week, Johnson led three scoring drives. Johnson should get a boost this week from the return of one of the best running backs in the FCS, RB Josh Davis. Davis missed last week's win over Dixie State, but is listed atop the depth chart Week 3. All-American RG Ty Whitworth also is scheduled to make his return from injury.

On defense, the Wildcats have fewer question marks. DL Jared Schiess leads a Weber State defense that held Dixie State to three points and 92 yards of offense. He's joined by All-American LB Conner Mortensen. The spring 2021 Big Sky Defensive MVP is a tackling machine and can wreak havoc for opposing offenses. After getting two interceptions last week, Weber State has shown the propensity to create turnovers.

Week 3's FCS game of the week could be a game of the year candidate. The two FCS powers should bring playoff intensity to a regular-season game. The first top-10 matchup of the season should not disappoint.