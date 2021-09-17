Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | September 20, 2021 Baker Mayfield: College football career, stats, highlights, records College Football: Hand Him The... Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield Share Baker Mayfield made college football history before he even attempted a pass, as he was the first-ever true freshman walk-on to start his school's season-opener, and when he left college after the 2017 season, he held the top two single-season passing efficiency ratings in the history of the sport. Did we mention he also won the Heisman Trophy and led his school to the College Football Playoff? Here's everything you need to know about Mayfield's college career. The vitals on Baker Mayfield School: Texas Tech, Oklahoma Position: Quarterback Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 pounds Years active: 2013-17 Here are Baker Mayfield's career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats. Year games completions attempts comp. % yards y/A TD INT ratnig 2013 8 218 340 64.1 2,315 6.8 12 9 127.7 2015 13 269 395 68.1 3,700 9.4 36 7 173.3 2016 13 254 358 70.9 3,965 11.1 40 8 196.4 2017 14 285 404 70.5 4,627 11.5 43 6 198.9 Career 48 1,026 1,497 68.5 14,607 9.8 131 30 175.4 Where did Baker Mayfield go to college? Baker Mayfield was a walk-on at Texas Tech and he was named the Week 1 starter, becoming the first player in FBS history to start a season-opener as a walk-on freshman. After his freshman season, Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma, where he played for three seasons. What kind of prospect was Baker Mayfield in high school? According to his 247Sports profile, Baker Mayfield was ranked the No. 1,029 prospect in the 2013 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was the No. 42 pro-style prospect. In high school, he reportedly had scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, New Mexico and Rice. In 48 games in college, Baker Mayfield's teams went 39-9, including an 11-2 record in 2015 and 2016, and a 12-2 record in 2017. 👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS 2021 NFL Rookies: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Justin Fields | Mac Jones 2020 NFL Draft Picks: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Jalen Hurts More: Patrick Mahomes | Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Tom Brady | Kyler Murray | Josh Allen Records set by Baker Mayfield Baker Mayfield's name appears 13 times in the FBS record book. 2016 passing champion: 196.4 rating 2017 passing champion: 198.9 rating 1st in Memorial Stadium history in total offense: 572 yards vs. Tulsa (2015) 1st in FBS history in highest average gain per play in a game (min. 37 plays): 14.84 yards/play vs. Texas Tech, Oct. 22, 2016 1st in Oklahoma history in completion percentage in a season: .709 (2016) 1st in Oklahoma history in completion percentage in a career: .698 1st, 3rd, 6th in Oklahoma history in passing yards in a game: 598 yards; 545 yards; 487 yards 1st in Oklahoma history in touchdown passes in a game: Seven touchdowns 1st in Oklahoma history in total offense in a game: 589 yards vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 4, 2017 1st, 2nd, 5th in Oklahoma history in completion percentage in a season: .709 (2016); .705 (2017); .681 (2015) T-1st in Oklahoma history in career completion percentage (min. 200 attempts): .698 2nd in FBS history in career passing efficiency (min. 500 completions): 175.4 2nd in Oklahoma history in career passing yards: 12,292 yards 2nd in Oklahoma history in career completions: 808 completions 3rd in FBS history in career passing yards per attempt: 9.76 yards/attempt 3rd, 7th, 9th in Oklahoma history in passing yards in a season: 4,627 yards (2017); 3,965 yards (2016); 3,700 yards (2015) 4th, 5th in FBS history in single-season passing efficiency: 198.9 (2017), 196.4 (2016) T-4th in career touchdown passes: 131 touchdown passes 5th in FBS history in career yards: 15,690 yards 7th in FBS history in career passing yards: 14,607 passing yards 11th in FBS history in career yards per game: 326.9 yards/game T-21st in FBS history in single-game passing yards: 598 passing yards vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 4, 2017 22nd in FBS history in career passing yards per game (min. 6,000 yards): 304.3 passing yards/game Responsible for the longest Oklahoma passing play in Memorial Stadium: 88 yards to Dede Westbrook vs. Kansas State (2016) CHAMPS: Complete national championship history for the FBS What were some of Baker Mayfield's best games in college? Baker Mayfield put up massive numbers starting with his first-ever college game, when he completed 43-of-60 passes for 413 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against SMU, while adding a touchdown on the ground. That would remain his career-best in terms of single-game passing yards and touchdowns for more than a year. Later in his freshman season at Texas Tech, Mayfield threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns against Stephen F. Austin and 314 yards and four touchdowns against Baylor. He eclipsed the 200-yard mark in seven of his eight games as a freshman, including four games with at least 300 yards. After sitting out the 2014 season after transferring to Oklahoma, Mayfield emerged as an even more prolific quarterback in 2015. In his first three games with the Sooners, he threw for 10 touchdowns and ran for four more, including 487 yards, four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns against Tulsa. Playing on the road against Kansas as a redshirt sophomore, the Oklahoma gunslinger completed 27-of-32 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns. During his first Heisman Trophy finalist season in 2016, Mayfield threw for multiple touchdowns in all 13 games Oklahoma played, including a huge revenge game against his former school: 27-of-36 passing for 545 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns against Kansas State, 328 yards and four touchdowns at Iowa State, and 288 yards and three scores against Oklahoma State. In Oklahoma's bowl win over Auburn, Mayfield was 19-for-28 passing for 296 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. After being a Heisman finalist as a redshirt junior, he won the award in his last year of college, starting the season with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions through Oklahoma's first five games: UTEP: 19-for-20, 329 yards, three touchdowns Ohio State: 27-for-35, 386 yards, three touchdowns Tulane: 17-for-27, 331 yards, four touchdowns Baylor: 13-for-19, 283 yards, three touchdowns Iowa State: 24-for-33, 306 yards, two touchdowns Mayfield threw for 410 yards and two touchdowns (while running in two more) on the road against Kansas State. He completed 24-of-36 attempts for 598 yards and five touchdowns against Oklahoma State, which was followed by a four-game stretch with 13 passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The last game in that stretch was the Big 12 Championship against TCU, when Mayfield was 15-for-23 for 243 yards and four scores. In the College Football Playoff against Georgia, Oklahoma's quarterback was 23-of-35 for 287 yards and two touchdowns passing, plus a receiving touchdown. What awards did Baker Mayfield win in college? 2017 Heisman Trophy winner 2017 Walter Camp Award winner 2017 Manning Award winner 2017 Davey O'Brien Award winner 2017 Maxwell Award winner 2017 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner 2017 AP Player of the Year 2017 Sporting News Player of the Year 2017 First Team All-American 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist 2016 Burlsworth Trophy winner 2015 Burlsworth Trophy winner 2015 Sporting News Player of the Year 2015 First Team All-American What did people say about Baker Mayfield? Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (Sept. 2013): "Texas Tech quarterback Baker Mayfield was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after passing for 413 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-23 win at SMU. The true freshman walk-on broke the record for most completions (43 of 60) by a quarterback in a career debut. The last Texas Tech freshman quarterback to earn Big 12 honors? Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury back in 1999." The Odessa (Tex.) American (Sept. 2013): "The Red Raiders are No. 2 in the nation in passing offense (453.5 yards per game) behind freshman walk-on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who's third nationally in yards passing (390 ypg)." Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury (Dec. 2013): "He was emphatic that he wanted to start somewhere fresh. I'm the biggest Baker Mayfield fan in the world and will cheer for him. It's just one of the deals that it just didn't work out here. Hopefully, he has a long career somewhere else." Ryan Aber of The Daily Oklahoman (Sept. 2015): "Baker Mayfield said after he was named Oklahoma's starting quarterback that he didn't get nervous before games and wouldn't be before the Sooners played Akron. He was wrong. Mayfield grew up rooting for the Sooners, one of the 85,000 in the stands instead of one of the 85 scholarship athletes on the field for OU. So it's no real surprise that there would be some unexpected nerves before he made his debut after sitting out last season." Jason Kersey of The Daily Oklahoman (Sept. 2015): "Mayfield has injected life into an OU program that desperately needed it, especially after last season's crushing disappointment. He's thrown 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions, and rushed for four more scores, putting him among the nation's passing leaders at this point." ABC analyst Ray Bentley (Oct. 2015): "Look at the way he hustles back to the huddle. I like the way Baker Mayfield plays the game of football. Then there's the quickness he has. He can stop and start on a dime, and guys just don't have a chance to get him." The Daily Oklahoman (Oct. 2015): "Mayfield walked on as a freshman and opened the 2013 season as Tech's starter, but lost the job later in the season. Despite being named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, he had no scholarship offer on the horizon, and so he transferred to Oklahoma." Baker Mayfield before playing Texas Tech for the first time (Oct. 2015): "It's human nature to try and get revenge. That's just how everybody works, but I've got to focus on doing my job and my job only, and that's going out and executing my stuff and helping our team win. That's what I'll be focused on this week." Baker Mayfield (Sept. 2016): "We've had a couple of team meetings about how the season's not over. We can still run the table in the Big 12 and get to where we want to in the end. Yeah, playoffs might not be a part of that discussion, but we can still end up in a very good bowl game. To do that, we have to win out and win the Big 12 so it's that mindset, backs against the wall. It's all about us right now." Berry Tramel of The Daily Oklahoma (Oct. 2016): "Baker Mayfield is high-energy and admitted that he tried to do too much early in the season. But in an emotion-charged return to Lubbock, Mayfield not only played within himself, he played a game for the ages. Mayfield scrambled with uncanny instincts, threw with superb accuracy and made consistently excellent decisions." Berry Tramel of The Daily Oklahoman (Sept. 2017): "OU was led by the usual suspect, Baker Mayfield, who against Ohio State's ruffian defensive line played a game for the ages. The Buckeyes chased Mayfield all game long, but as usual, his numbers matched his style – 27-of-35 passing, 386 yards and three touchdowns." Jenni Carlson of The Daily Oklahoman (Sept. 2017): "Saturday night after the Sooners dismantled Ohio State, the OU quarterback took a giant crimson flag for a victory lap – but he never made it all the way around Ohio Stadium. Instead, he took a detour and planted the flag at midfield. Well, he attempted to play it; Ohio State has synthetic grass, so it didn't exactly stick. I suspect how disrespectful you think Mayfield's actions were has a direct correlation to how much you like OU. Or don't." Jenni Carlson of The Daily Oklahoman (Oct. 2017): "Seems like we could just go ahead and give Mayfield the Heisman Trophy right now. It's not just that they guy was a total gamer Saturday night, completing 32 of 41 passes for 410 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It's not just that he's continuing to elevate his play week after week. His excellence comes down to this – he is so good that he is carrying a flawed team." The Daily Oklahoman (Dec. 2017): "Baker Mayfield on Saturday night won the Heisman Trophy and became the (first) quarterback to place in the top four of three Heisman Trophy votings." 