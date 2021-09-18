WATCH: Oklahoma blocks Nebraska extra point, returns for 2

Just as Nebraska was starting to gain some momentum against No. 3 Oklahoma, the Sooners turned the tables.

Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez had just rushed for a four-yard touchdown to cut Oklahoma's lead to 14-9 with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter.

Then came the blocked extra-point.

Here's the play:

Oklahoma's Isaiah Coe blocked the extra-point and Patrick Fields returned it 100 yards for the extra two points, improving the Sooners' lead to 16-9.