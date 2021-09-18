Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | September 18, 2021 WATCH: Oklahoma blocks Nebraska extra point, returns for 2 AP football poll breakdown: Oregon, Iowa break into top 5 after big wins Share Just as Nebraska was starting to gain some momentum against No. 3 Oklahoma, the Sooners turned the tables. Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez had just rushed for a four-yard touchdown to cut Oklahoma's lead to 14-9 with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter. SCORES: Follow all of Saturday's games Then came the blocked extra-point. Here's the play: PAT? Nah, 𝙋𝘼𝙏 𝙁𝙄𝙀𝙇𝘿𝙎. @PatrickFields24 ➡️🏠📺 FOX | https://t.co/chy7SudHfZpic.twitter.com/mAPZnqlpZI— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 18, 2021 Oklahoma's Isaiah Coe blocked the extra-point and Patrick Fields returned it 100 yards for the extra two points, improving the Sooners' lead to 16-9. The college football fan's guide to Week 5 games Fresh off of a week that saw six ranked teams lose, Week 5 of college football is packed with big-time games that could have a big-time ripple effect on the 2021 season. READ MORE 6 questions we're asking entering college football's scariest month A wild September has created many questions for the rest of the college football season. With October just around the corner, answers to these six questions could alter the college football season at the end of the month. READ MORE Four teams break into latest FCS Coaches Poll, as top six remain unchanged Four new teams enter the latest FCS Coaches Poll after Week 4. Here are takeaways from the FCS Coaches Poll. READ MORE