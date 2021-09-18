Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 18, 2021 WATCH: SMU stuns Louisiana Tech with 33-yard last-second touchdown SMU beats Louisiana Tech on a Hail Mary. Share With just 6 seconds left on the clock and his team down 4 points, SMU's quarterback Tanner Mordecai dropped back at the Louisiana Tech 33-yard line and launched a pass to the end zone. The ball was batted in the air — and Reggie Roberson Jr. was awaiting below. Watch the incredible play below: HAIL MARY AS TIME EXPIRES! SMU WINS ON A GAME-WINNING HAIL MARY!@SMU_Football pic.twitter.com/SfFO0BiwDC — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2021 In a game with six lead changes, the Mustangs trailed the Bulldogs by one with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. A Louisiana Tech field goal pushed the lead to four with 36 seconds remaining. But a last-second Hail Mary from Mordecai gave SMU the win. Mordecai ended the game throwing 36 for 48 with 395 passing yards and five touchdowns. The SMU quarterback entered Week 3 leading all FBS passers in touchdowns. ANOTHER CRAZY PLAY: Oklahoma blocks Nebraska extra point, returns for 2 SMU now moves to 3-0 on the season. Louisiana Tech falls to 1-2. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles These are the top 9 returning playmakers in men's college basketball Keep an eye on these men's basketball playmakers during the 2021-22 season. READ MORE Men's soccer rankings: Indiana leads latest rankings; Marshall drops after Week 1 The United Soccer Coaches poll has been updated following the opening week in Division I men’s college soccer. Seven new teams are in the top 25, while previous No. 1 Marshall drops to No. 7. READ MORE 10 surprising college basketball teams in 2020, ranked These are the teams that have turned heads through the first few weeks of the 2020-2021 college basketball season, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE