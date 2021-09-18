WATCH: SMU stuns Louisiana Tech with 33-yard last-second touchdown

With just 6 seconds left on the clock and his team down 4 points, SMU's quarterback Tanner Mordecai dropped back at the Louisiana Tech 33-yard line and launched a pass to the end zone. The ball was batted in the air — and Reggie Roberson Jr. was awaiting below.

Watch the incredible play below:

HAIL MARY AS TIME EXPIRES! SMU WINS ON A GAME-WINNING HAIL MARY!@SMU_Football pic.twitter.com/SfFO0BiwDC — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2021

In a game with six lead changes, the Mustangs trailed the Bulldogs by one with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. A Louisiana Tech field goal pushed the lead to four with 36 seconds remaining. But a last-second Hail Mary from Mordecai gave SMU the win.

Mordecai ended the game throwing 36 for 48 with 395 passing yards and five touchdowns. The SMU quarterback entered Week 3 leading all FBS passers in touchdowns.

SMU now moves to 3-0 on the season. Louisiana Tech falls to 1-2.