Deshaun Watson: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Deshaun Watson helped Clemson become arguably the most dominant college football program today. He led the Tigers to back-to-back College Football Playoff berths and national championship game appearances, capped off by a national title in the 2016 season.

Here's everything you need to know about Deshaun Watson's college career.

The vitals on Deshaun Watson

School: Clemson

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Years active: 2014-16

Here are Deshaun Watson's career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games completions attempts comp. % yards y/A TD int Rating 2014 8 93 137 67.9 1,466 10.7 14 2 188.6 2015 15 333 491 67.8 4,109 8.4 35 13 156.3 2016 15 388 579 67.0 4,593 7.9 41 17 151.1 Career 38 814 1,207 67.4 10,168 8.4 90 32 157.5

Where did Deshaun Watson go to college?

Deshaun Watson chose Clemson over scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL) and Ohio State, among others.

How many national championships did Deshaun Watson win in college?

Deshaun Watson won one national championship in college, when the Tigers claimed the 2016 national championship (played in January 2017) in a rematch against Alabama. Clemson lost to Alabama in the national championship game at the end of the 2015 season.

What kind of prospect was Deshaun Watson in high school?

Deshaun Watson was ranked the No. 42 prospect in the 2014 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which ranked him as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player in Georgia.

What was Deshaun Watson's record in college?

In 38 college games, Deshaun Watson's Tigers went 33-5, including back-to-back 14-1 seasons in 2015 and 2016. Clemson started the 2015 season 14-0, reaching the College Football Playoff national championship game undefeated, but it was the next season, when the Tigers went 11-1 in the regular season, when they won the national championship.

Records set by Deshaun Watson

Watson's name appears five times in the FBS record book. Here are some of the records and statistical accomplishments achieved by the former Clemson quarterback:

Responsible for one of 35 seasons in FBS history with at least 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards: 4,104 passing yards, 1,105 rushing yards (2015)

4,104 passing yards, 1,105 rushing yards (2015) 1st in Clemson history in total offense in a game: 588 yards vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, 2016

588 yards vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, 2016 1st in Clemson history in passing yards in a game: 580 yards vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, 2016

580 yards vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, 2016 1st in Clemson history in passing yards in a season: 4,593 yards (2016)

4,593 yards (2016) 1st in Clemson history in passing yards per game in a season: 306.2 yards/game (2016)

306.2 yards/game (2016) 1st in Clemson history in passing yards per game in a career: 267.2 yards/game

267.2 yards/game 1st in Clemson history in passing touchdowns in a game: Six vs. North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2016; vs. South Carolina, Nov. 26, 2016

Six vs. North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2016; vs. South Carolina, Nov. 26, 2016 1st in Clemson history in passing touchdowns in a season: 41 (2016)

41 (2016) 1st in Clemson history in passing touchdowns per game in a season: 2.73 touchdowns/game (2016)

2.73 touchdowns/game (2016) 1st in Clemson history in passing touchdowns per game in a career: 2.37 touchdowns/game

2.37 touchdowns/game 1st in Clemson history in rushing yards by a quarterback in a season: 1,105 yards (2015)

1,105 yards (2015) 1st in Clemson history in completions in a season: 388 completions (2016)

388 completions (2016) 1st in Clemson history in completions per game in a career: 21.4 completions/game

21.4 completions/game 1st in Clemson history in consecutive completions in a season: 19 completions (2016)

19 completions (2016) T-1st in Clemson history in wins as a starting quarterback: 32 wins

32 wins T-9th in FBS history in single-game completions: 52 completions vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, 2016

52 completions vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, 2016 12th in FBS history in total yards in a season: 5,222 yards (2016)

5,222 yards (2016) 15th in FBS history in total yards in a season: 5,209 yards (2015)

5,209 yards (2015) 18th in FBS history in career yards per game: 318.3 yards/game

What were some of Deshaun Watson's best games in college?

In Deshaun Watson's second career game, he completed 8-of-9 pass attempts for 154 yards and three touchdowns with a 342.6 (!) rating, hinting at his potential as a quarterback. By his fourth college game, he completed 75 percent of his passes for 435 yards, a school-record six touchdowns and an interception. In his next game, against N.C. State, he ran for a season-high 62 yards and new best two touchdowns.

Watson's production and consistency reached a new level as a sophomore, when he threw for at least 200 yards 10 times in 15 games, including five games with at least 300 yards and two performances over 400 passing yards. Watson threw for a season-best 420 yards against Boston College, along with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the 2015 ACC Championship, then in the College Football Playoff, Watson had 187 passing yards, 145 rushing yards and two total touchdowns against Oklahoma, then 405 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and 73 rushing yards against Alabama in the national championship game. Watson rushed for at least 100 yards in five of Clemson's last seven games.

As a junior, Watson threw for three or more touchdowns in a game on eight occasions, including a school-record-tying six against South Carolina and five against Louisville. He set a career-best with 580 passing yards in a loss to Pittsburgh on 52-of-70 passing. In the 2016 ACC Championship, Watson completed 23-of-34 attempts for 288 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, plus 85 rushing yards and two scores. In the national semifinal against Ohio State, Watson threw for 259 yards and a touchdown, plus 57 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the national championship game, Watson was 36-of-56 passing for 420 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with a rushing touchdown in the Tigers' national championship win.

What awards did Deshaun Watson win in college?

2017 ACC Athlete of the Year

2017 Best Male College Athlete ESPY Award winner

2016 Heisman Trophy runner-up

2016 Davey O'Brien Award winner

2016 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner

2016 Manning Award winner

2016 ACC Athlete of the Year

2016 Second Team All-ACC

2016 Clemson Strength All-American

2015 Heisman Trophy finalist

2015 Davey O'Brien Award winner

2015 Manning Award winner

2015 consensus All-American

2015 ACC Offensive Player of the Year

2015 ACC Player of the Year

What did people say about Deshaun Watson?